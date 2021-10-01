Antitrust Verdict In Cannabis Industry

MARTINEZ, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A jury in Martinez, California on Thursday, 9/23/21, returned the nation's first antitrust verdict in a cannabis case, setting precedent that the cannabis industry will be governed by competition and not combination and conspiracy or efforts to control the industry in any section of the country.

The jury returned a verdict of $5 million in favor of the plaintiff, Richmond Compassionate Care Collective in the Superior Court of the State of California, County of Contra Costa, Case No. C16-01426. Under the antitrust laws, the antitrust verdict is trebled, bringing the judgement to $15MM plus attorney fees and costs of suit.

Plaintiff Richmond Compassionate Care Collective and Executive Director Garib Karapetyan and Board Member John Valdez hailed the verdict as vindication of their allegations that three dispensaries conspired to prevent their entry as a fourth competing cannabis dispensary and retail store in Richmond, CA.

The 7-week trial was held in-person, with all parties wearing masks in the Courtroom.

The verdict of the jury in this case under the antitrust laws of the State of California will have a substantial impact upon cases in any state which legalizes the sale of cannabis and will have nationwide impact when the United States federal government determines to de-list cannabis as a prohibited drug.

The plaintiff was represented by Joseph M. Alioto of Alioto Law Firm of San Francisco, Ronald Foreman and Ian Hansen of Foreman & Brasso of San Francisco, Kendra Tanacea of San Francisco, and Brad Hirsch of Law Offices of Bradley Hirsch in Rocklin, CA and general counsel for Richmond Compassionate Care Collective.

Alioto, a prominent antitrust lawyer who has represented plaintiffs in hundreds of industries, said "Competition and small businesses are the backbone of California and the United States. They produce the most jobs, better service, higher quality, increased production, lower prices, and other substantial benefits to the people. The cannabis industry is in its embryonic stages. It is essential that competition rather than combination, monopoly and control is the hallmark of trade and commerce in this new industry. The jury, as the Supreme Court of the United States has said, is an essential part of the Congressional plan to make competition rather than combination, monopoly and control the rule of trade in the United States. The verdict today ensures the continuance of these great and important ideals."

