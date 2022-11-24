U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,027.26
    +23.68 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,194.06
    +95.96 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,285.32
    +110.91 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,863.52
    +3.08 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.82
    -0.12 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.80
    +11.20 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    21.62
    +0.25 (+1.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0420
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2074
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7470
    -0.8260 (-0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,599.18
    +55.59 (+0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.91
    +5.33 (+1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,472.81
    +7.57 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,383.09
    +267.35 (+0.95%)
     

Antiviral Drugs Global Market Report 2022: COVID-19 Spurred Several Players to Begin Developing Novel Antiviral Therapies with Multiple Applications

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antiviral Drugs Market by Mechanism of Action, Target Indication, Type of Drug Target, Type of Therapy and Key Geographies: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Infectious diseases are known to be one of the top 10 leading causes of deaths, worldwide. In-fact, more than 40 million people are affected by various types of infectious diseases annually. An article published in The Lancet journal reported that COVID-19 alone caused death of over 18 million people in 2020. Further, it has been reported that human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is anticipated to be the cause for 6.5 million deaths globally, by 2030.

Over the past few years, a number of antiviral drugs targeting a myriad of infectious diseases, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection, hepatitis, herpes simplex virus (HSV) infection, cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection, influenza, coronavirus infection (COVID-19) and others, have received approvals from various regulatory authorities, globally.

However, it is important to note that, currently, the approved antiviral drugs (around 80) are capable of targeting only 10 of the 220 known viruses that are responsible for causing multiple life threatening infectious diseases in humans. Further, several antiviral drugs are being evaluated across multiple clinical trials for the treatment of various infectious diseases. Moreover, post the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, extensive research is being conducted to evaluate the safety and efficacy of novel antiviral therapeutics.

The antiviral therapeutic development is fraught with several challenges, including emergence of drug resistance in viruses (as viruses can frequently mutate their genome) and concerns related to drug safety and efficacy. In order to address the aforementioned concerns, several industry stakeholders have been actively leading the R&D efforts for the development of effective antiviral therapeutics against the known viral targets.

The COVID-19 pandemic also exposed the lack of effective antiviral therapeutics that can be used for the treatment of re-emerging or emerging viral diseases; this has created opportunities for the development of novel antiviral drugs that can be effective against multiple viruses. Presently, more than 375 companies are engaged in the development of over 420 early and late-stage antiviral drugs, worldwide.

These stakeholders have established multiple partnerships and collaborations in order to advance the development of various pipeline candidates. Moreover, in order to fund product development initiatives in this domain, various private and public sector investors have invested around USD 5.5 billion across multiple instances. Driven by the increasing demand for safe and effective antivirals, ongoing pace of innovation in this field, recent partnership activity and sufficient financial support from investors, the antiviral drugs market is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the mid to long-term.

Scope of the Report

  • A general overview of the antiviral drugs, along with information on types of viruses and viral diseases, different mechanism of action of antiviral drugs and characteristics and advantages offered by the antiviral drugs. The chapter concludes with a discussion on the challenges associated with the development of antiviral drugs and future prospects in this domain.

  • A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of commercially available antiviral drugs, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of approval, type of dosage form (tablets, capsules, liquids, powders and others /unspecified), type of molecule (small molecules, biologics), type of target virus (DNA virus and RNA virus), route of administration (oral, intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular and others / unspecified), dosing frequency, mechanism of action (polymerase inhibition, protease inhibition, reverse transcriptase inhibition, nonnucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibition, integrase strand transfer inhibition, nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibition, NS5A inhibition, CYP3A inhibition, neuraminidase inhibition, glycoprotein inhibition, immunostimulation, interferon alpha stimulation and viral fusion protein inhibition) and target indication (human immunodeficiency virus infection, hepatitis C infection, hepatitis B infection, herpes simplex virus infection, influenza virus infection, cytomegalovirus infection, coronavirus infection, ebolavirus infection and other indications). In addition, it provides details on the antiviral drug developers, along with analyses based on their year of establishment, company size, geographical location and leading players (in terms of number of approved antiviral drugs).

  • A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of clinical-stage antiviral drugs, based on several relevant parameters.

  • An analysis of partnerships that have been inked by stakeholders engaged in this domain, since 2019.

  • A detailed analysis of investments that have been made into companies engaged in the antiviral drugs domain, since 2019, capturing instances of venture capital financing, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent public offerings, grants, debts and other equity.

  • Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in development of antiviral drugs, featuring a brief overview of the company, details on its product portfolio and recent developments with an informed future outlook.

Key Players

  • AbbVie

  • AstraZeneca

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb

  • Genentech

  • Gilead Sciences

  • GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Merck

  • Novartis

  • Pfizer

  • Roche

  • ViiV Healthcare

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE: APPROVED ANTIVIRAL DRUGS

5. MARKET LANDSCAPE: CLINICAL ANTIVIRAL DRUGS

6. COMPANY PROFILES

7. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

8. FUNDING AND INVESTMENTS

9. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

10. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/si8i2a

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Novavax (NVAX) Cancels COVID Jab Supply Deal With GAVI

    Novavax (NVAX) claims that GAVI's failure to procure its COVID vaccine doses is a reason to terminate the supply agreement. GAVI denies the company's claims and a legal battle is likely to follow.

  • See Why Gilead's Cancer Business Is Driving The Stock To A Fever Pitch

    Gilead Sciences' first-in-class cancer drug and GILD stock are finally hitting their stride. The oncology business is growing bullishly.

  • ‘My elderly relative determined she could no longer care for herself’: Are her assisted-living facility costs tax deductible?

    Monthly living costs include room/board, cost for diabetic care and fees for a package of moderate nursing assistance (which can increase or decrease according to the amount of assistance they deem necessary for her). Are any of these monthly charges tax deductible as medical expenses? Making the medical expense deduction work for your relative may entail some extra effort — but it could definitely pay off.

  • Prothena (PRTA) Earns Milestone Payment From Novo Nordisk

    Prothena (PRTA) earns a $40 million milestone payment from Novo Nordisk following the progress of NNC6019 in a phase II study for the treatment of ATTR cardiomyopathy.

  • Philips Flags Two Additional Issues With Reworked, Placed Ventilators

    Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE: PHG) flagged further problems with some ventilator machines it had previously replaced. A Philips spokesperson said only Trilogy 100/200 ventilator models were potentially affected. The FDA said the company had notified that the new silicone sound abatement foam, installed in the reworked ventilators to replace the polyester-based polyurethane (PE-PUR) foam, may potentially separate from the plastic backing and could potentially block the air inlet and thus lower th

  • Mirati Therapeutics Surges As Big Pharma Reportedly Preps For A Buyout Battle

    Big Pharma suitors could be looking to buy Mirati Therapeutics, according to reports that sent MRTX stock close to a breakout Wednesday.

  • Cancer Drugmaker Mirati Draws Fresh Takeover Interest

    (Bloomberg) -- Cancer drugmaker Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is attracting fresh takeover interest from large pharmaceutical companies ahead of updates on its drug pipeline, people with knowledge of the matter said. The stock rose as much as 16% on the news. Most Read from BloombergViolent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Main iPhone Plant in ChinaHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Tu

  • ‘Fit and healthy’ mother who fought thyroid cancer at 27 shares 4 symptoms she ignored

    Christina McKnight, now 35, thought little of her symptoms and was only diagnosed after her husband ‘forced’ her to see a doctor

  • 4 warning signs of lung cancer the NHS doesn’t want you to ignore

    Anyone experiencing symptoms should see a GP immediately

  • My 3 Top Biotech Stock Picks for 2023

    Biotech stocks, on balance, had a year to forget in 2022. An unsavory mix of profit-taking, clinical setbacks, a stricter Food and Drug Administration (FDA), geopolitcal unrest, rising interest rates, and good old fashioned risk aversion sent key indicators like the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF spiraling downward this year. Hammering this point home, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF plummeted by a staggering 53% -- from its prior three-year high -- through the first 11 months of 2022.

  • Merck (MRK) Keytruda Advanced Gastric Cancer Study Meets Goal

    Top-line data from a late-stage study shows that Merck's (MRK) Keytruda combined with chemotherapy improved overall survival in patients with advanced gastric cancer.

  • Why Shares of uniQure Rose 14.61% on Wednesday

    Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ: QURE) climbed 14.61% on Wednesday. The stock jumped after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), on Tuesday, approved Hemgenix (etranacogene dezaparvovec-drlb), a one-time gene therapy for hemophilia B. It was developed by uniQure, but CSL will commercialize the therapy. Hemophilia B, also known as Christmas disease, is rare.

  • 10-Year Phase 3 Trial Shows CEL-SCI's Multikine immunotherapy Extends Lives In Head & Neck Cancer Patients

    CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) said that its 10-year Phase 3 trial showed that Multikine immunotherapy significantly extended the lives of patients with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN). The company says that current drug therapies for SCCHN from Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) and Bristol Myers Squibb & Co (NYSE: BMS) are approved as a last resort. The Multikine treated study population showed the following advantages over control: A median overall survi

  • 14 symptoms of pancreatic cancer you’re most likely to ignore

    A pancreatic Cancer UK specialist nurse outlines easy-to-ignore signs of the disease

  • Why Shares of MacroGenics Were Dropping Tuesday

    Shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) were down more than 18% in early trading on Tuesday. Last week, the company's shares rose when it got word that a $60 million milestone payment was coming its way after the Food and Drug Administration approved the Biologics License Application (BLA) for teplizumab to delay the onset of type 1 diabetes. MacroGenics developed the drug, but it was purchased by Provention Bio in 2018.

  • Men are using condoms less, even as syphilis and other STDs surge

    WASHINGTON - The basket of free ultrathin and studded condoms stayed full to the brim - a recurrent reality that no longer surprised the D.C. health workers offering HIV testing this month at a downtown plaza. Public health authorities are confronting a rise in sexually transmitted infections in a world where condom use has steadily declined - and, with it, one of the most effective ways of curbing the spread of disease.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting

  • Adults with RSV are hospitalized 10 times more than usual this year. That should worry us

    Here’s what you should know to protect yourself and loved ones from the respiratory syncytial virus.

  • Who Needs Medigap Insurance?

    Medigap is private insurance that covers expenses that Medicare doesn’t pay. Find out if you need a Medicare supplement and if Medigap is worth it.

  • GSK to Withdraw Blenrep From U.S. Market on FDA Request

    GSK, at the request of the FDA, is set to withdraw the U.S. marketing authorization for Blenrep. The FDA's request comes after the failure of a phase III confirmatory study, DREAMM-3.

  • Confused about COVID boosters? Here’s what the science and the experts say about the new generation of shots.

    Less than 11% of Americans have opted to get the bivalent COVID-19 booster shot ahead of another pandemic winter and holiday season.