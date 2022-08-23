U.S. markets open in 3 hours 33 minutes

Antivirus Software Global Market to Reach $4.75 Billion by 2026

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Antivirus Software Market

Global Antivirus Software Market
Global Antivirus Software Market

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antivirus Software Global Market Report 2022, By Type, Operating System, End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global antivirus software market is expected to grow from $3.92 billion in 2021 to $4.06 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $4.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.0%.

The antivirus software market consists of sales of antivirus software by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to protect computers from viruses by scanning, detecting, and removing them. Most antivirus software operates in the background once downloaded, providing real-time protection against virus attacks. All programs behavior is monitored by the anti-virus software, which flags any questionable behavior.

The main types of antivirus software are computers, tablets, smartphones, and others. Computer anti-virus software is used in computers to prevent, scan and detect the virus and malware that harm the computer. The different operating systems include Windows, MAC, Android or IOS, or Linux and are used by various verticals such as corporate, personal, government.

North America was the largest region in the antivirus software market in 2021. Europe was the second-largest region in the antivirus software market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The increasing number of cyber-attacks is expected to propel the growth of the antivirus software market in the coming years. A cyberattack is a cyberspace-based attack aimed at disrupting, disabling, destroying, or manipulating a computer or other device intentionally.

There is an increase in hacking and data breaches in computers, laptops, and mobiles using viruses or malware. Antivirus software can block or prevent the virus or malware from entering the device and prevents cyberattacks. For instance, in 2020, Air India, an Indian-based carrier airline company, reported hackers had compromised their servers and accessed the personal data of 4.5 million fliers. In India, in 2020 alone 1.16 million cyber security cases are registered. Therefore, the increasing number of cyber-attacks drives the market for antivirus software.

Cloud-based antivirus is a trend gaining popularity in the antivirus software market. Cloud antivirus or cloud-based antivirus is a solution that offloads the work to a cloud-based server instead of bogging down the computer with an antivirus suite. Cloud antivirus protects PCs, laptops, and mobile devices by providing behavioral-based screening and updating malware software capable of transferring data. For instance, according to Tracxn Technologies Limited, an India-based software company report in 2021, major companies including Malwarebytes, Avast, Panda Security, Qihoo 360 Technology, AVG Technologies are using cloud-based antivirus solutions.

In July 2020, NortonLifeLock, a US-based cybersecurity software company acquired Avira for a $360 million deal amount. Through this acquisition, Avira serves a large customer base in Europe and important emerging markets with a consumer-focused array of cybersecurity and privacy solutions. Avira is a Germany-based company offering security software and specializes in antivirus software.

Scope
Markets Covered:
1) By Type: Computers; Tablets; Smart Phones; Others
2) By Operating System: Windows; MAC; Android Or IOS Or Linux
3) By End User: Corporate; Personal; Government

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Antivirus Software Market Characteristics

3. Antivirus Software Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Antivirus Software

5. Antivirus Software Market Size And Growth

6. Antivirus Software Market Segmentation

7. Antivirus Software Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Antivirus Software Market

9. China Antivirus Software Market

10. India Antivirus Software Market

11. Japan Antivirus Software Market

12. Australia Antivirus Software Market

13. Indonesia Antivirus Software Market

14. South Korea Antivirus Software Market

15. Western Europe Antivirus Software Market

16. UK Antivirus Software Market

17. Germany Antivirus Software Market

18. France Antivirus Software Market

19. Eastern Europe Antivirus Software Market

20. Russia Antivirus Software Market

21. North America Antivirus Software Market

22. USA Antivirus Software Market

23. South America Antivirus Software Market

24. Brazil Antivirus Software Market

25. Middle East Antivirus Software Market

26. Africa Antivirus Software Market

27. Antivirus Software Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Antivirus Software Market

29. Antivirus Software Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Symantec

  • McAfee

  • ESET

  • Trend Micro

  • F-Secure

  • BitDefender

  • G Data CyberDefense

  • Fortinet

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Cheetah Mobile

  • AVG Technologies

  • Qihoo 360

  • Quick Heal

  • Tencent

  • Comodo Cybersecurity

  • Kaspersky

  • AhnLab Inc.

  • Ad-Aware

  • Panda Security

  • Lavasoft

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sjustp

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


