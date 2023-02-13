U.S. markets close in 50 minutes

Antivirus Software Package Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.52%

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antivirus Software Package Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

 

The global antivirus software package market size reached US$ 3.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.52% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Antivirus software is a program that protects a computer against malware and cybercriminals. It guards against malicious browser helper objects (BHO), browser hijackers, ransomware, keyloggers, backdoors, rootkits, Trojan horses, worms, malicious layered service providers (LSPs), fraud tools, adware and spyware.

Presently, several companies are providing antivirus software packages that scan faster, reduce space consumption, maintain a robust threat library and store malware definitions on the cloud.

The rising dependence on smartphones for conducting digital transactions is increasing the risk of cyber threats. This represents one of the key factors escalating the demand for antivirus software packages to protect against data and security breaches.

Apart from this, significant utilization of online banking applications is increasing the installation of antivirus software packages in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector to prevent fraudulent activities and ensure secure payment.

Moreover, cloud-based antivirus software packages are finding applications in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as they are convenient and cost-effective. Furthermore, the key players are providing antivirus software packages with real-time malware scanning.

They are also offering additional protection against malicious Uniform Resource Locator (URL), scam and phishing attacks, social engineering techniques, advanced persistent threat (APT) and botnet distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.

Besides this, the growing usage of the internet and the growing e-commerce sector on account of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and consequent lockdowns imposed by governing agencies are influencing the market positively.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global antivirus software package market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global antivirus software package market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the device?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the operating system?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global antivirus software package market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Antivirus Software Package Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Device
6.1 Laptops
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Desktops
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Others
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Operating System
7.1 Windows
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 MAC
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Android
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End User
8.1 Personal
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Corporate
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Government
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tfbk73

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood | +353-1-481-1716 | press@researchandmarkets.net

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/antivirus-software-package-global-market-report-2022-sector-to-reach-4-8-billion-by-2027-at-a-cagr-of-3-52-301745322.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

