Antony Blinken and Qin Gang meet in Beijing to try to put US-China relations back on track

Long-awaited talks are under way in Beijing between Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and his US counterpart Antony Blinken, according to state media.

Officials from both delegations shook hands at the Diaoyutai State Guest House before embarking on discussions meant to ease tensions that have mounted over a range of issues, including Taiwan, the war in Ukraine and US-led tech containment.

Qin was flanked by executive vice-minister of foreign affairs Ma Zhaoxu and assistant foreign affairs minister Hua Chunying.

"Hope this meeting can help steer China-US relations back to what the two presidents agreed upon in Bali," Hua tweeted before the close-door meeting.

Assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs Daniel Kritenbrink and US ambassador to China Nicholas Burns sat beside Blinken, according to footage of the meeting.

The US secretary of state arrived in the Chinese capital on Sunday morning for the highest-level visit by an American official in five years.

He was greeted at the airport by Burns and Yang Tao, head of North American and Oceanian affairs at the Chinese foreign ministry.

Before leaving for Beijing on Saturday, Blinken said one of his goals was to set up "open and empowered communications" with Chinese officials.

He would also speak "directly and candidly about [the US'] very real concerns on a range of issues".

"Intense competition requires sustained diplomacy to ensure that competition does not veer into confrontation or conflict," Blinken said.

The much-anticipated talks get under way in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: Twitter @ Serena Xue Dong alt=The much-anticipated talks get under way in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: Twitter @ Serena Xue Dong>

Blinken is the most senior official from the Joe Biden administration to travel to Beijing.

Analysts said the visit signalled a desire by both sides to re-engage, but the prospects of a breakthrough were low.

"He is expected to establish a road map and timetable with the Chinese side on senior bilateral exchanges during the trip," Shanghai-based news site The Paper quoted Wu Xinbo, head of US studies at Fudan University, as saying.

Qin Feng, an academic committee member of Peking University's Institute for Global Cooperation and Understanding, said Blinken's visit was part of preparation for Chinese President Xi Jinping's trip to the United States in November, where he is expected to meet US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the Apec summit.

"In a way, materialisation of Blinken's Beijing trip is a success by itself. It marks progress in the preparation for the two nations leaders' summit, which was delayed by the balloon incident. There is lots of catch-up to do at the working level now," Qin Feng said.

She said Qin and Wang Yi, Xi's top diplomacy adviser, were likely to visit the US after to nail down the details for the Chinese president's expected trip.

It is also widely expected that US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will visit China after Blinken.

China has tightened the national security scrutiny in recent months, launching investigations into several US consultancy firms and banning the sales of the US chip company Micron to Chinese clients. At the same time, the United States has put more Chinese companies on its export control list.

Blinken's visit was confirmed on Wednesday, hours after a phone call with Qin, who stressed Beijing's "stern position" on core issues such as Taiwan.

In his phone call with Blinken, Qin also urged the US to respect China's sovereignty, security and development interests.

Blinken's trip was a key outcome of a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali in November, when the leaders agreed to work on improving relations.

A planned visit earlier this year was halted when a suspected Chinese spy balloon - a claim denied by Beijing - flew over American territory in February. The episode fuelled tensions already rising fast after then US House speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

Beijing regards the self-ruled island as a renegade province, to be brought under mainland control, by force if necessary. The US, like most countries, does not recognise Taiwan as an independent state, but opposes any attack on the island.

Regular talks between the world's two largest economies were largely frozen for months, but recent high-level engagements have indicated a thaw in US-China ties.

In May, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan and China's top diplomat Wang Yi held what both sides described as "candid, substantive and constructive discussions" on Taiwan and Russia's war in Ukraine, over two days in Vienna.

Also last month, Chinese Commerce minister Wang Wentao held talks with Gina Raimondo.

And earlier in June, two senior US officials - Daniel Kritenbrink, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, and Sarah Beran, senior director for China and Taiwan affairs at the National Security Council - visited Beijing for "candid, constructive, fruitful discussions".

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on Wednesday that Blinken would seek to establish communication channels with China and would "stand up and speak out for our values and our interests".

In a separate briefing, Kritenbrink said Blinken's visit would build on other recent engagements between American and Chinese officials and include "candid, direct and constructive discussions".

"We're not going to Beijing with the intent of having some sort of breakthrough or transformation in the way that we deal with one another," Kritenbrink said.

"We're coming to Beijing with a realistic, confident approach and a sincere desire to manage our competition in the most responsible way possible."

Senior EU officials have repeatedly said they are looking to "de-risk but not decouple" with China. The Biden administration has recently adopted similar language, only to get the cold shoulder from Beijing.

