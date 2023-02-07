U.S. markets open in 37 minutes

Anuvu Selects Telesat to Provide Antennas and Ground-Station Infrastructure for the Anuvu Constellation

Telesat
·6 min read
Telesat
Telesat

The new constellation will enter service in late 2023, providing connectivity for the continental U.S., the Caribbean, and Mexico

LOS ANGELES and OTTAWA, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anuvu, the leading provider of high-speed connectivity and entertainment solutions for demanding worldwide mobility markets, today announced it will lease new antennas and ground-station infrastructure from Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT), one of the world’s largest and most innovative satellite operators, to support the development of the Anuvu Constellation.

The facilities will support Tracking, Telemetry and Control (TT&C) of Anuvu’s first two MicroGEO satellites built by Astranis Space Technologies Corp. Anuvu and Astranis remain on track to launch the first two satellites for the Constellation in mid-2023, with entry into commercial service by year-end.

The new Telesat-managed antennas and ground-station infrastructure will enable Anuvu’s satellite operations from Telesat’s flagship Allan Park, Ontario teleport, with fully redundant operations at its Calgary, Alberta teleport. Telesat will equip each site with new 9-meter Ku-band and 9.2-meter Ka-band antennas as a gateway for inflight connectivity and maritime services, connecting to Anuvu’s co-located Dedicated Space™️ hub infrastructure in a 24/7 managed carrier-class environment, with redundant fiber connectivity to internet Points of Presence.

“The newly-built, state-of-the-art antennas at diverse locations within Canada allow us to maximize the capacity available to our U.S. and Caribbean customers, reducing latency with shorter paths to the Internet and offering increased network resiliency. Our new software-defined radio architecture provides unmatched flexibility in allocating satellite capacity and power to meet the rapidly evolving demands of our mobility customers,” said Tim Southard, Anuvu VP of Networks. “Anuvu’s partnership with Telesat will allow us to continue a superior connectivity experience.”

This new agreement further strengthens Anuvu and Telesat’s long-standing relationship for geostationary orbit satellite capacity. Additionally, Anuvu’s new tracking antennas in Allan Park will be adjacent to the Telesat Lightspeed low-earth orbit landing station, providing additional synergies as Anuvu implements its multi-orbit, multi-frequency service strategy.

“Telesat’s proven 54 years of regulatory expertise and teleport operations brings unmatched reach, flexibility and resiliency to the Anuvu Constellation and ensures travelers' access to the smoothest, highest-capacity connectivity experience available,” said Philippe Schleret, Vice President of Aviation for Telesat. “We are proud to continue to build on our longtime partnership with Anuvu to enable the seamless transition to LEO for the global mobility market.”

About Anuvu
Anuvu’s team of global experts effortlessly manage connectivity and content requirements for demanding mobility markets including airlines, cruise lines, and mission-critical maritime, energy and government applications. Through long-standing customer relationships, we have a proven track record for meeting our customers’ needs, even as the world changes. Anuvu’s flexible and agile approach enables us to adopt the newest technology to optimize our clients’ experience and we take pride in maximizing the performance of today while optimizing for tomorrow. Our goal is to provide our clients with reliable, scalable, and affordable solutions that meet the ever-changing needs of their passengers and guests. Through our intelligent leadership and innovation, Anuvu defines next-generation passenger experiences through integrated solutions tailored to our customers’ brands and service objectives.

Anuvu. Let Innovation Move You.

Follow Anuvu on LinkedIn and Twitter for further updates and insights or visit anuvu.com. To learn more about the Anuvu Constellation, click here.

About Telesat
Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT) is one of the largest and most successful global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world’s most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive profitable growth.

Continuously innovating to meet the connectivity demands of the future, Telesat Lightspeed, the company’s Low Earth Orbit (“LEO”) satellite network, will be the first and only LEO network optimized to meet the rigorous requirements of telecom, government, maritime and aeronautical customers. Telesat Lightspeed will redefine global satellite connectivity with ubiquitous, affordable, high-capacity links with fibre-like speeds. For updates on Telesat, follow us on Twitter @Telesat, LinkedIn, or visit www.telesat.com.

Media Contacts:

Kite Hill PR for Anuvu
anuvu@kitehillpr.com

Lynette Simmons for Telesat
+1 613 748 8729
pr@telesat.com

Forward-Looking Statements Safe Harbor

This news release contains statements that are not based on historical fact, including financial outlook for 2022 and are “forward-looking statements’’ within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. When used herein, statements which are not historical in nature, or which contain the words “will,” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements made in this press release are made only as of the date set forth at the beginning of this release. Telesat Corporation undertakes no obligation to update the information made in this release in the event facts or circumstances subsequently change after the date of this press release.

These forward-looking statements are based on Telesat Corporation’s current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Telesat Corporation’s control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. Known risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: inflation, risks associated with operating satellites and providing satellite services, including satellite construction or launch delays, launch failures, in-orbit failures or impaired satellite performance; the impact of COVID-19 on Telesat Corporation’s business and the economic environment; the ability to deploy successfully an advanced global LEO satellite constellation, and the timing of any such deployment; the availability of government and/or other funding for the LEO satellite constellation; the receipt of proceeds in relation to the re-allocation of C-band spectrum; volatility in exchange rates; the ability to expand Telesat Corporation’s existing satellite utilization; and risks associated with domestic and foreign government regulation. The foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Investors should review the other risk factors discussed in Telesat Corporation’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, that was filed on March 18, 2022, and the Form 6-K reports filed for the first three, six and nine month periods of 2022, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”), and may be accessed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and SEDAR’s website at www.sedar.com.


