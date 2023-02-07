Anuvu Selects Telesat to Provide Antennas and Ground-Station Infrastructure for the Anuvu Constellation

Telesat

The new constellation will enter service in late 2023, providing connectivity for the continental U.S., the Caribbean, and Mexico

LOS ANGELES and OTTAWA, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anuvu , the leading provider of high-speed connectivity and entertainment solutions for demanding worldwide mobility markets, today announced it will lease new antennas and ground-station infrastructure from Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT), one of the world’s largest and most innovative satellite operators, to support the development of the Anuvu Constellation.

The facilities will support Tracking, Telemetry and Control (TT&C) of Anuvu’s first two MicroGEO satellites built by Astranis Space Technologies Corp. Anuvu and Astranis remain on track to launch the first two satellites for the Constellation in mid-2023, with entry into commercial service by year-end.

The new Telesat-managed antennas and ground-station infrastructure will enable Anuvu’s satellite operations from Telesat’s flagship Allan Park, Ontario teleport, with fully redundant operations at its Calgary, Alberta teleport. Telesat will equip each site with new 9-meter Ku-band and 9.2-meter Ka-band antennas as a gateway for inflight connectivity and maritime services, connecting to Anuvu’s co-located Dedicated Space™️ hub infrastructure in a 24/7 managed carrier-class environment, with redundant fiber connectivity to internet Points of Presence.

“The newly-built, state-of-the-art antennas at diverse locations within Canada allow us to maximize the capacity available to our U.S. and Caribbean customers, reducing latency with shorter paths to the Internet and offering increased network resiliency. Our new software-defined radio architecture provides unmatched flexibility in allocating satellite capacity and power to meet the rapidly evolving demands of our mobility customers,” said Tim Southard, Anuvu VP of Networks. “Anuvu’s partnership with Telesat will allow us to continue a superior connectivity experience.”

This new agreement further strengthens Anuvu and Telesat’s long-standing relationship for geostationary orbit satellite capacity. Additionally, Anuvu’s new tracking antennas in Allan Park will be adjacent to the Telesat Lightspeed low-earth orbit landing station, providing additional synergies as Anuvu implements its multi-orbit, multi-frequency service strategy.

“Telesat’s proven 54 years of regulatory expertise and teleport operations brings unmatched reach, flexibility and resiliency to the Anuvu Constellation and ensures travelers' access to the smoothest, highest-capacity connectivity experience available,” said Philippe Schleret, Vice President of Aviation for Telesat. “We are proud to continue to build on our longtime partnership with Anuvu to enable the seamless transition to LEO for the global mobility market.”

About Anuvu

Anuvu’s team of global experts effortlessly manage connectivity and content requirements for demanding mobility markets including airlines, cruise lines, and mission-critical maritime, energy and government applications. Through long-standing customer relationships, we have a proven track record for meeting our customers’ needs, even as the world changes. Anuvu’s flexible and agile approach enables us to adopt the newest technology to optimize our clients’ experience and we take pride in maximizing the performance of today while optimizing for tomorrow. Our goal is to provide our clients with reliable, scalable, and affordable solutions that meet the ever-changing needs of their passengers and guests. Through our intelligent leadership and innovation, Anuvu defines next-generation passenger experiences through integrated solutions tailored to our customers’ brands and service objectives.

About Telesat

Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT) is one of the largest and most successful global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world’s most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive profitable growth.

Continuously innovating to meet the connectivity demands of the future, Telesat Lightspeed, the company’s Low Earth Orbit (“LEO”) satellite network, will be the first and only LEO network optimized to meet the rigorous requirements of telecom, government, maritime and aeronautical customers. Telesat Lightspeed will redefine global satellite connectivity with ubiquitous, affordable, high-capacity links with fibre-like speeds. For updates on Telesat, follow us on Twitter @Telesat, LinkedIn, or visit www.telesat.com.

