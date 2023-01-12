U.S. markets close in 1 hour 22 minutes

ANVIO Expands – European LBE VR Developer Invests $2M In Its American Network

ANVIO
·3 min read

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / ANVIO, a European LBE developer and global leader in the VR game industry, announced today its plans to invest $2M to expand its operations on the growing American market through partnerships and its own organization. The funding aims to strengthen the company's presence in the region.

ANVIO's VR clubs are currently operating in four locations in California and South Carolina. By the end of the year, their number is expected to grow to 10 in five other states. ANVIO's licensed product solutions are easy to integrate and they well complement the traditional leisure lineup in the Family Entertainment Centers (FECs). Moreover, the pioneer in fully immersive VR will also use investments to craft engaging arcade content.

ANVIO's senior management considers the U.S. as a strategic market. "In the Fall of last year, almost half the U.S. population were familiar with the wonders of VR compared with just 41% back in the summer - demonstrating the rapid growth of the immersive VR industry as a whole. By strengthening our positions in the U.S. region we anchor as a global leader in the field," says one ANVIO top official.

The company will furnish turn-key VR business solutions that include games content and launches, software management for sales, accounting, and full technical support in the LBE VR segment in the bargain on the U.S. market.

The VR market size is expected to increase from less than $12 billion in 2022 to more than $22 billion by 2025 according to Statista. The revenue in the global VR software B2C industry is estimated to increase to $5.45 billion by 2027. Like today, VR gaming is expected to remain the largest segment in the VR software B2C market, generating $4.6 billion in 4 years.

Founded in 2016 in Budapest, Hungary, ANVIO has become a trailblazer in the VR game industry. It made an appearance in Forbes' top 10 global rating. Today, people enjoy ANVIO technologies in family entertainment centers and arcades in more than 25 countries worldwide, including the U.S., Brazil, France, Belgium, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Eastern Europe.

ANVIO, Thursday, January 12, 2023, Press release picture
ANVIO, Thursday, January 12, 2023, Press release picture

About ANVIO:

ANVIO is a VR software developer providing unique game content for free-roam, multiplayer LBE. In VR technology, ANVIO is streets ahead of its competitors. In the ultimate visual experience, gamers can see and physically interact with one another, playing their roles as if they are at the very heart of the action in a thrilling adventure movie.

ANVIO is a proven turn-key solution to starting a new business opportunity with a straightforward launch process. With low investment, an ANVIO VR solution combines many advantages. Among the benefits are an on-call, highly experienced global team from whom you can demand quality control of services and full support at all stages of your business development, crafted to achieve maximum results. The benefit is that business partners can use the increasingly famous brand ANVIO from the very start - through the concept stage to the full launch of the project.

More about ANVIO: https://anvio.com/usa-en/hollywood/

U.S. Locations:

  • Hollywood (6801 Hollywood Blvd #111, Hollywood, CA 90028)

  • Los Angeles (3030 Plaza Bonita Rd, National City, CA 91950)

  • San Diego (Plaza Bonita, 3030 Plaza Bonita Road Westfield, suite 2530, National City, CA 91950)

  • Greenville (928 S Main Street, Greenville, SC, 29601)

ADVES, Thursday, January 12, 2023, Press release picture
ADVES, Thursday, January 12, 2023, Press release picture

Contacts:
sales@anviovr.com

SOURCE: ANVIO



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733953/ANVIO-Expands-European-LBE-VR-Developer-Invests-2M-In-Its-American-Network

