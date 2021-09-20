U.S. markets close in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,357.23
    -75.76 (-1.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,042.69
    -542.19 (-1.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,711.08
    -332.89 (-2.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,181.89
    -54.98 (-2.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.09
    -0.88 (-1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.80
    +13.40 (+0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    22.35
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1741
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3260
    -0.0440 (-3.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3667
    -0.0071 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4730
    -0.4220 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,812.13
    -3,898.51 (-8.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,095.58
    -38.80 (-3.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,904.04
    -59.60 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

ANVS ALERT - Labaton Sucharow Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Annovis Bio, Inc.; Investors Encouraged to Contact the Firm Before October 18

·2 min read

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors in Annovis Bio, Inc. ("Annovis" or the "Company") (NYSE:ANVS) who purchased securities between May 21, 2021, and July 28, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Annovis investors have until October 18, 2021, to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On July 28, 2021, after the market closed, Annovis reported clinical trial data for its Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease drug Posiphen that failed to show statistical significance in treating patients relative to the placebo. Following this news, Annovis' stock price declined $65.94 per share, over 60%.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects.

If you purchased ANVS securities during the Class Period and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at david@labaton.com.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at https://info.labaton.com/securities-violations.

CONTACT:

David J. Schwartz
(800) 321-0476
david@labaton.com

SOURCE: Labaton Sucharow LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664777/ANVS-ALERT--Labaton-Sucharow-Announces-the-Filing-of-a-Securities-Class-Action-Against-Annovis-Bio-Inc-Investors-Encouraged-to-Contact-the-Firm-Before-October-18

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Didi co-founder Liu told associates she plans to leave - sources

    HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Didi Global Inc co-founder and President Jean Liu has told some close associates that she intends to step down, two sources familiar with the matter said, as the Chinese ride-hailing giant faces intense regulatory scrutiny following its New York listing earlier this year. Liu, 43, has in recent weeks told some associates that she expected the government to eventually take control of Didi and appoint new management, said the two sources. Liu, a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker, told a couple of executives close to her in recent weeks - including those who had followed her to join Didi from the Wall Street bank - that she planned to leave and encouraged them to start looking for new opportunities as well, said one of the sources who was briefed on the matter.

  • 3 reasons why FDA advisors rejected Pfizer’s booster for the general public

    Meg Fitzgerald, “Ascending Davos” Author and Columbia University Healthcare Policy Professor, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the future of vaccines, the FDA rejecting Pfizer's booster shot for the general public and the importance of getting young children vaccinated as soon as possible.&nbsp;&nbsp;

  • Average U.S. Retirement Savings By Age: How Do Yours Compare?

    How do your retirement savings compare to savings by other people in your age group? Are you keeping up with the proverbial Jones?

  • Amazon has banned over 600 Chinese brands as part of review fraud crackdown

    Amazon said it has banned over 600 Chinese brands as part of an ongoing campaign against review fraud.

  • Iron Ore’s Rout Keeps Rolling as China Imposes More Steel Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore extended its slump below $100 a ton as China stepped up restrictions on industrial activity in some provinces. Futures in Singapore tumbled as much as 11.5% Monday, before paring some losses, in thin trading due to a holiday in China. Prices have collapsed about 60% since a record in May, and are below three figures for the first time in more than a year, as Chinese demand wanes.The world’s biggest steelmaker is intensifying production curbs to meet a target for lower vol

  • Natural-Gas Prices Surge, and Winter Is Still Months Away

    The jump in prices is prompting worries about winter shortages and forecasts for the most expensive fuel since frackers flooded the market.

  • Russia And China Are Looking To Tap Afghanistan’s $1 Trillion Resource Reserves

    The end of America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan has opened up an opportunity for China and Russia to tap the country’s vast mineral wealth

  • Why is natural gas so expensive right now?

    Cold winters, hot summers, and lackluster output from renewables are driving natural gas and electricity prices to record highs.

  • Twitter to Pay $809.5 Million to Settle Lawsuit Alleging Jack Dorsey, Others Misled Investors

    Twitter disclosed a binding agreement to settle a class-action lawsuit, under which the social network will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading user-engagement info to investors. The original lawsuit, filed in 2016 by a Twitter shareholder, alleged Dorsey and others including former CEO Dick Costolo and board member Evan Williams hid facts […]

  • BP Oil Trader Says He Was Fired Over Nigeria Bribe Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc fired an ex-oil trader because he voiced concerns about bribes being paid in Nigeria to secure local contracts, according to a sprawling London employment suit that sheds light on the energy giant’s lucrative trading floor.Jonathan Zarembok, who traded on BP’s West Africa desk, said that the company paid an “abnormally large” fee to a local agent to participate in a state oil tender. He alleged that BP’s traders also sought to make payments in a deal that would have been th

  • America’s Next Hot Import Might Be Record Energy Prices

    Benchmark U.S. natural-gas prices edged above $5 per million British thermal units this month, near their highest since 2014, but they are fairly tame compared with levels in Europe and Asia. The inventory situation seems less dire at home too as underground natural-gas storage grows. It isn’t as though the U.S. hasn’t seen natural-gas prices this high before.

  • Gas prices soar 16pc as Russia keeps taps closed - live updates

    Government plans gas rescue package as a million families face energy bill price hike Mounting fears of a 1970s-style three-day week as Britain's energy crunch deepens Markets endure global sell off as US stocks tumble at open IAG surge helps FTSE 100 pare earlier losses Matthew Lynn: Macron’s defence disaster is a golden opportunity for Global Britain Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • 3 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

    Dividend stocks are a great way to start earning passive income. However, one minor inconvenience of most dividend stocks is that they only cut checks quarterly. Because of that, the dividend income can be somewhat lumpy.

  • Oil loses ground as worries over China’s Evergrande lift U.S. dollar

    Oil futures lose ground Monday as worries over the potential collapse of China property giant Evergrande send ripples through global financial markets, lifting the U.S. dollar. A slow return to crude output in the Gulf of Mexico is also seen hanging over oil prices.

  • 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Consumer Financing Takes On Credit Cards

    A shift to "buy now, pay later" installment plans by Millennials and Gen Zers has e-commerce and financial tech firms scrambling.

  • Amazon to create 1,500 jobs in UAE this year

    Amazon said on Monday it plans to create 1,500 direct and indirect jobs in the United Arab Emirates this year as it expands its presence in the country. Job creation will come from expansion of delivery and storage facilities, it said in a statement. "Amazon will open four new delivery stations, boosting last-mile capabilities to speed up deliveries and reach more customers", it said.

  • Car sales slow, but prices reach record highs—again

    In the fifth consecutive month of record high auto prices, the average price of a new vehicle is now nearly 10% higher than a year ago.

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • Oil falls below $75 on risk-averse mood, dollar's gain

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil fell below $75 a barrel on Monday as rising risk aversion weighed on stock markets and boosted the U.S. dollar, although crude pared earlier losses on signs that some U.S. Gulf output will stay offline for months due to storm damage. The dollar, seen as a safe haven, rose as worries about Chinese property developer Evergrande's solvency spooked equity markets and investors braced for the Federal Reserve to take another step towards tapering this week. "Far East stock markets and the strong dollar are affecting oil," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

  • Twitter seeks to settle 2016 class action lawsuit for $800 million

    The individual defendants and Twitter continue to deny any wrongdoing or any other improper actions, the company said in a regulatory filing. Twitter also said it expects to record a charge for this settlement during the third quarter. Twitter was not immediately available to comment on more details about the lawsuit.