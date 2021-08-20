U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,441.67
    +35.87 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,120.08
    +225.96 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,714.66
    +172.88 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,167.60
    +35.18 (+1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.25
    -1.44 (-2.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.60
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.97
    -0.26 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1705
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    +0.0180 (+1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3617
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7400
    -0.0010 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,220.59
    +2,681.20 (+5.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,224.01
    +35.62 (+3.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.90
    +29.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

ANVS ALERT - Labaton Sucharow Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Annovis Bio, Inc.; Investors Encouraged to Contact the Firm Before October 18

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors in Annovis Bio, Inc. ('Annovis' or the 'Company') (NYSE American:ANVS) who purchased securities between May 21, 2021, and July 28, 2021, inclusive (the 'Class Period'). Annovis investors have until October 18, 2021, to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On July 28, 2021, after the market closed, Annovis reported clinical trial data for its Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease drug Posiphen that failed to show statistical significance in treating patients relative to the placebo. Following this news, Annovis' stock price declined $65.94 per share, over 60%.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects.

If you purchased ANVS securities during the Class Period and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at david@labaton.com.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at labaton.com.

CONTACT:
David J. Schwartz
(800) 321-0476
david@labaton.com

SOURCE: Labaton Sucharow LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660767/ANVS-ALERT--Labaton-Sucharow-Announces-the-Filing-of-a-Securities-Class-Action-Against-Annovis-Bio-Inc-Investors-Encouraged-to-Contact-the-Firm-Before-October-18

Recommended Stories

  • Shopping for a Solid Stock? Consider Walmart.

    Strong quarter reflects ongoing improvements at the big retailer. Also, Wall Street views on Warner Music Group, Analog Devices, Pfizer, Nvidia, and U.S. Century Bank.

  • Oops, did you save too much for retirement?

    Many Americans don’t save enough for retirement, but it’s entirely possible to save too much — at least according to the IRS. Tax laws limit how much you’re allowed to contribute to retirement accounts, and excess contributions can be penalized. Not everyone is allowed to contribute to retirement accounts.

  • Amazon plans to open department stores

    Amazon is plotting to open physical department stores as it steps up its assault on bricks-and-mortar rivals.

  • Big Tech Is in a Perilous Moment. The Stocks Are Unstoppable.

    With regulators and lawmakers sharpening their aim, Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Facebook find themselves in a perilous moment. Don’t expect it to last.

  • The CEO Wants His Staff Vaccinated. He Also Worries They Will Quit.

    As the Delta variant spreads, Taylor Farms is nudging 22,000 employees toward vaccination. “It is like talking to a wall.”

  • Compass Mining Says Chase Shut Down Bank Accounts Without Warning

    The accounts held about 7% of the company's cash.

  • Vaccine mandates: Here are the companies requiring proof of inoculation from employees

    Facebook and Google this week announced U.S.-based staffers must provide proof of vaccination.

  • Oil’s Losing Streak Extends to 7 Days. Some See a Rebound Coming.

    Oil prices, down for the seventh consecutive session on Friday, are poised for their longest losing streak since 2019. The spread of the Delta variant and recent strength in the value of the dollar are weighing on the commodity. Brent crude futures, the international benchmark, were down 0.7% on Friday, to $66 a barrel.

  • The Oil Price Collapse Continues

    As uncertainty over new Covid outbreaks combined with a strengthening U.S. dollar, oil prices came under pressure this week and are on course to finish the week 7 percent down.

  • Key Takeaways from Tesla’s AI Day

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley recaps Tesla's 2021 Autonomy Investor Day.

  • New Chinese law tightens control over company data on users

    China is tightening control over information gathered by companies about the public under a law approved Friday by its ceremonial legislature, expanding the ruling Communist Party's crackdown on internet industries.

  • T-Mobile breach hits 53 million customers as probe finds wider impact

    (Reuters) -T-Mobile US Inc said on Friday an ongoing investigation into a data breach revealed that hackers accessed personal information of an additional 5.3 million customers, bringing the total number of people affected to more than 53 million. The third largest U.S. wireless carrier had earlier this week said that personal data of more than 40 million former and prospective customers was stolen along with data from 7.8 million existing T-Mobile wireless customers. In its latest update, which comes days after the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) opened an investigation into the breach, T-Mobile revealed it had identified 5.3 million additional wireless subscribers who were impacted by the breach as well as 667,000 more accounts of former customers.

  • NASA halts SpaceX work on lunar lander after Blue Origin suit

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -NASA agreed on Thursday to temporarily halt work on a $2.9 billion lunar lander contract awarded to Elon Musk's SpaceX after rival billionaire businessman Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin sued the U.S government, an agency spokeswoman said. Blue Origin has said its lawsuit https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/blue-origin-sues-us-government-over-spacex-lunar-lander-contract-2021-08-16, filed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims last week, was "an attempt to remedy the flaws in the acquisition process found in NASA's Human Landing System." NASA said in a statement it paused work with SpaceX on the human landing system through Nov. 1.

  • Why Sesen Bio Stock Crashed Today

    What happened Sesen Bio (NASDAQ: SESN) had a tumultuous Friday. On a generally fine day for stocks, the company's shares fell by almost 10%. A clutch of law firms are coming for it, and investors are stepping away.

  • Deere Falls With Supply-Chain Challenges Worsening Into 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Deere & Co., the largest maker of agricultural machinery, fell as much as 4% amid concerns that rising costs and supply chain snags will intensify going into next year.Executives told analysts on Friday’s earnings call that the challenges are broad-ranging, from rising raw material costs to labor issues to logistics with the supply chain. The downtrodden commentary comes after the machinery producer said net income for the year will be between $5.7 billion to $5.9 billio

  • Schwab Raises Pay for Staff, Delays Return to Office

    The company is also giving employees a 5% pay raise to recognize their efforts during the pandemic, it says.

  • Google Thought of Buying Tencent’s Epic Stake in Swipe at Fortnite, Says Game Maker

    (Bloomberg) -- Epic Games Inc. says Google went as far as to explore buying Tencent Holdings’ stake in the game maker to stop it from launching its Fortnite game app on Android by bypassing the Google Play store.Epic’s year-old lawsuit against the Alphabet Inc. unit characterizes Google as perceiving the closely held game maker to be a threat to its app store. Epic alleges the Tencent plan was hatched in a 2018 meeting of Google executives, according to an unredacted version of Epic’s lawsuit ag

  • Why Is Gen Z Saving More for Retirement Than Their Parents?

    A 2021 survey from TransAmerica says that the youngest generation of American adults is getting a jumpstart on retirement by saving a lot earlier than older generations. Financial experts will point out that this is in part due to the decline … Continue reading → The post Why Is Gen Z Saving More for Retirement Than Their Parents? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Mastercard set to face UK’s largest class action over fees

    Court gives green light to push ahead with £10bn claim over credit card fees on behalf of 46 million customers

  • Apple Tried to Hire Away Former Google Search Chief Ben Gomes

    (Bloomberg) -- When Apple Inc. was looking to hire new management for its Siri and artificial intelligence groups, it went after a pair of high-profile targets: Google’s top brass overseeing search. Apple succeeded in attracting one of those executives: John Giannandrea, who had served as Google’s search and AI chief, bringing him on as head of Siri and machine learning in 2018. That much is known. But Apple at one point also attempted to hire Giannandrea’s top search deputy and eventual success