ANVS ALERT - Labaton Sucharow Reminds Investors of October 18 Deadline in Securities Class Action Against Annovis Bio, Inc.

·2 min read
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors in Annovis Bio, Inc. ("Annovis" or the "Company") (NYSE:ANVS) who purchased securities between May 21, 2021, and July 28, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Annovis investors have until October 18, 2021, to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On July 28, 2021, after the market closed, Annovis reported clinical trial data for its Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease drug Posiphen that failed to show statistical significance in treating patients relative to the placebo. Following this news, Annovis' stock price declined $65.94 per share, over 60%.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects.

If you purchased ANVS securities during the Class Period and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476, via email at david@labaton.com, or by filling out this form.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at www.labaton.com.

CONTACT:
David J. Schwartz
(800) 321-0476
david@labaton.com

SOURCE: Labaton Sucharow LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665396/ANVS-ALERT--Labaton-Sucharow-Reminds-Investors-of-October-18-Deadline-in-Securities-Class-Action-Against-Annovis-Bio-Inc

