ANVS – ANNOVIS BIO, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Securities Class Action Investigation

Kehoe Law Firm
·1 min read
PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether Annovis Bio, Inc. (“Annovis” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ANVS) violated federal securities laws.

Annovis investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, Annovis securities between May 21, 2021 and July 28, 2021 (“Class Period”) and suffered financial losses are encouraged to contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. to learn more about the securities investigation or potential securities claims.

Annovis investors should be aware that a class action lawsuit was filed against Annovis on August 17, 2021 in United States District Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, on behalf persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired, Annovis securities between May 21, 2021 and July 28, 2021, both dates inclusive. The class action lawsuit is pursuing claims against the Annovis Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

ANNOVIS SHAREHOLDERS WHO PURCHASED, OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED, THE COMPANY’S SECURITIES DURING THE CLASS PERIOD AND SUFFERED FINANCIAL LOSSES ARE ENCOURAGED TO COMPLETE KEHOE LAW FIRM’S SECURITIES CLASS ACTION QUESTIONNAIRE OR CONTACT MICHAEL YARNOFF, ESQ., (215) 792-6676, EXT. 804, MYARNOFF@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, INFO@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, TO DISCUSS THE SECURITIES CLASS ACTION INVESTIGATION OR POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.


