(ANVS) DEADLINE: Did You Suffer a Substantial Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel About Leading Annovis Bio Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that purchasers of Annovis Bio, Inc. ("Annovis” or the "Company") (NYSE: ANVS) between May 21, 2021 and July 28, 2021(the “Class Period”) have until October 18, 2021, to file a lead plaintiff motion.



According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's ANVS401 (Posiphen), an orally administrated drug which purportedly inhibited the synthesis of neurotoxic proteins that are the main cause of neurodegeneration, did not show statistically significant results across two patient populations as to factors such as orientation, judgement, and problem solving; and (2) as a result, defendants' statements about Annovis business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Annovis class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Annovis class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

If you would like to join the action regarding Annovis as lead plaintiff and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

