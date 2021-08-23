U.S. markets close in 5 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,476.43
    +34.76 (+0.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,352.69
    +232.61 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,879.07
    +164.41 (+1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,199.93
    +32.33 (+1.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.24
    +3.10 (+4.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.00
    +16.00 (+0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    23.51
    +0.40 (+1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1737
    +0.0032 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2650
    +0.0050 (+0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3707
    +0.0090 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7910
    +0.0510 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,068.74
    +1,286.54 (+2.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,266.20
    +2.76 (+0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,114.46
    +26.56 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,494.24
    +480.99 (+1.78%)
     

ANVS Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Annovis Bio, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Annovis Bio, Inc. (“Annovis” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ANVS) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Annovis securities between May 21, 2021 and July 28, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/anvs.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Annovis’s ANVS401 did not show statistically significant results across two patient populations as to factors such as orientation, judgement, and problem solving; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/anvs or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Annovis you have until October 18, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com


Recommended Stories

  • Is Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Popular Amongst Institutions?

    If you want to know who really controls Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ( NYSE:ADM ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • Should You Be Adding Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) To Your Watchlist Today?

    Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling...

  • 10 Best Stocks to Invest In According to Chinese Billionaire Lei Zhang

    In this article, we will discuss 10 best stocks to invest in according to Chinese billionaire Lei Zhang based on Q1 holdings of the fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Zhang’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Invest In According to Chinese Billionaire Lei […]

  • 2 Ultra-Yielding Dividend Giants Poised to Raise Dividends

    The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate to near zero to deal with COVID-19, and rates across the board have plummeted. Currently, the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond is yielding 1.93%, a figure even lower than during the financial crisis. At the same time, inflation is running above 5%, which means these investors are earning negative real returns and losing purchasing power!

  • The Chip Shortage Looks Like the Oil Shortage of the 1970s. What It Means for Stocks and the Economy.

    If oil was the necessary component for the 1970s economy, chips provide the same function in the 2020s. The longer the chip shortage goes on, the more prices will rise in all types of products.

  • Pfizer Agrees to Buy Cancer Biotech Trillium Therapeutics at a 200% Premium

    Pfizer acquisition values Trillum at $2.3 million. Company sees "blockbuster potential" for its cancer treatments.

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

    In late July, Wall Street huffed and puffed a bit after social media leader Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) reported its second-quarter operating results and cautioned of slower growth in the second half of the year. When the curtain closed on June, Facebook tallied 2.9 billion monthly active users (MAUs) for its namesake site, as well as 610 million additional unique MAUs for Instagram and/or WhatsApp, which it also owns. Advertisers are fully aware that they can't go anywhere and reach as many eyeballs as they can on Facebook.

  • Downgrade: Here's How Analysts See ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Performing In The Near Term

    The analysts covering ContextLogic Inc. ( NASDAQ:WISH ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making...

  • 5 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More than 5%

    Contrary to what many income investors think, the best dividend stocks aren't necessarily ones with high yields. Here are five such dividend stocks yielding between 4.6% and 9.5% that are solid buys today. The evidence lies in its dividends: Even in an exceptionally challenging year like 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced industrial establishments, warehouses, offices, and retail stores to shut down for months, W.P. Carey increased its dividend every quarter.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Wall Street Thinks Could Soar by 30% or More

    Here are three growth stocks to buy that Wall Street thinks could soar 30% or more. Pinterest's (NYSE: PINS) shares are down nearly 40% from the peak earlier this year. Wall Street analysts think that the stock can regain most of this decline.

  • Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Lumen Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE:LUMN ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. The ex-dividend date occurs...

  • JD.com Revenue Beats Estimates, Defying Chinese Tech Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc. reported sales that beat analyst estimates as consumer spending improved, defying a crackdown on the Chinese internet sector that has dragged on growth across the industry. The e-commerce giant posted sales of 253.8 billion yuan ($39.1 billion) for the three months ended June, compared with the 248.5 billion yuan average of analyst estimates. The 26% growth is the slowest since China first emerged from the pandemic last year. Net income tumbled to 794.3 million yuan, d

  • Where Will DiDi Global Be in 5 Years?

    DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI), the largest ride-hailing company in China, burned many investors after its IPO on June 30. DiDi priced its shares at $14, but they're now trading at about $7. Shortly after Didi's IPO, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) abruptly suspended all new user registrations for DiDi's app within the country as part of an industrywide cybersecurity review.

  • If Data Is the New Oil, This Stock Will Soar

    The world's largest semicap equipment maker just reported impressive growth and still trades at a below-market multiple.

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Are Best Buys Now

    Over the past five years, the Nasdaq 100 has outperformed the S&P 500 by better than 2-to-1, returning 214% to the S&P 500's 103% through Aug. 19, 2021. It's not surprising, really, since the Nasdaq index consists of the 100 largest non-financial stocks on the exchange. While that's helpful in understanding where investors should have looked for winning stocks back then, you want to know which stocks to buy today, ones that will help make the Nasdaq 100 a winning investment over the next five or 10 years.

  • Why GM, Tesla Supplier LG Chem's Stock Got Hammered In Seoul Today

    South Korean battery supplier LG Chem Ltd, battery supplier to Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and General Motor Co (NYSE: GM) saw its shares trade 11.3% lower on Monday in Seoul. What Happened: The plunge comes after the Detroit-based GM said it is recalling more than 73,000 of its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles due to the risk of their batteries catching fire. GM said on Friday the recall would come at a cost of $1 billion to address the fire risks. The automaker added it will seek reimbursement fr

  • Recent 11% pullback isn't enough to hurt long-term Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) shareholders, they're still up 222% over 1 year

    The Himax Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HIMX ) share price has had a bad week, falling 11%. Despite this, the stock is a...

  • 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    Warren Buffett became Berkshire Hathaway's CEO all the way back in 1965, a time when the company was valued at roughly $19 per share. Today, Berkshire's class A shares trade at roughly $429,700 per share, and the company's returns across Buffett's tenure are even more impressive if you take dividend payments into account. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified three dividend-paying stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio: Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ); Mastercard (NYSE: MA); and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

  • How An Institution Is Preparing For The Big Alibaba Rebound Play

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd -ADR (NYSE: BABA) has been slaughtered since October 2020 when it reached an all-time high of $319.32. The sharp decline has been partly due to poor U.S./China relations as well and Chinese regulators cracking down on the e-commerce giant and its CEO Jack Ma. Since July 22 the decline in the stock has accelerated and although there has been some bounce plays for the bulls, the stock has become risky due to new out of China, when the U.S. markets are closed, causing Alib

  • Why Trillium Therapeutics Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of the developmental-stage biotech Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRIL) are up by a whopping 192% in pre-market trading Monday morning. The cancer company's stock is surging this morning in response to a $2.26 billion buyout agreement with pharma heavyweight Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). Pfizer opened a starter position of $25 million in Trillium last year.