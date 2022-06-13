Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatment Market Size worth USD 13.03 Billion by 2027 at CAGR of 2.6%

Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatment Market size is projected to reach USD 13.03 Billion in 2027, at CAGR of 2.6% during forecast period; Spreading Awareness about Mental Health Worldwide to Aid Market Expansion

Pune, India, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Anxiety Disorders And Depression Treatment Market Size is projected to reach USD 13.03 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. Deterioration of mental health amid the COVID-19 pandemic will prove beneficial for this market, postulates Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drug Class (Antidepressants, Anxiolytics, Anticonvulsants, Noradrenergic Agents, and Atypical Antipsychotics), By Indication (Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), Phobia, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”.

Key Industry Development

December 2020: Cadent Therapeutics announced that it would be taken over by Novartis for a total potential consideration of USD 770 million. The acquisition will enable Novartis to leverage Cadent’s entire neuroscience portfolio and broaden its presence in the mental health domain.

December 2020: Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. inked a merger agreement with NeuroRx, a leading developer of novel therapies for bipolar disorder and COVID-19. The transaction is set to take place in the latter half of 2021, with the post-transaction value of the combined company will be around USD 500 million.





Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 2.6% 2027 Value Projection USD 13.03 billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 USD 8.50 billion Historical Data for 2016 to 2018 No. of Pages 135





Market Growth Drivers

Development of Novel Therapies to Accelerate Market Growth

The disturbingly high prevalence of anxiety and depression around the world has impelled medical researchers to develop novel treatments for maintaining mental health. For example, Janssen CarePath’s esketamine, a nasal spray formulation of ketamine called SPRAVATO, was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a treatment for mood-related conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety issues, and depression. Further, there is on-going research at the Center for Psychedelic Studies at the University of Toronto to investigate the efficacy of magic mushrooms in lowering the intensity of depressive moods in people. A study at the University of Utah found that consistent practice of yoga can improve the regulation of stress response in a person, which in turn will reduce anxiety levels. Thus, mounting evidence about the benefits of Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatment Market share will faster a lasting growth of this market.

features of the report include:

Unrivaled insights into the various trends and drivers shaping the growth trajectory of the market;

Industry-leading analysis of the different hindrances obstructing Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatment Market growth;

Careful diagnosis of the regional prospects and competitive dynamics of the market; and

Holistic study of all possible market segments





Market Segmentations:

Segmentation By Drug Class Antidepressants

Anxiolytics

Anticonvulsants

Noradrenergic Agents

Atypical Antipsychotics By Indication Anxiety

Depression By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy





Competitive Landscape

Strategic Acquisitions to be the Preferred Tactic of Key Players

Competition in the Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatment Market growth is well consolidated owing to the presence of a limited number of players. These players are steadily fastening control over the market by making strategic acquisitions, which are also strengthening their international position.





Regional Insights

North America dominated the industry in 2015, largely due to the surging incidence of depressive and anxiety disorders in this region. In addition, supportive government policies, availability of different branded formulations, and higher awareness levels are anticipated to boost the vertical growth.

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Global Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatment Market:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (New York, U.S)

Johnson & Johnson (New Jersey, U.S)

Merck & Co. Inc. (New Jersey, U.S)

H. Lundbeck A/S (Denmark, Europe)

AstraZeneca (Cambridge, U.K)

Eli Lilly and Company (Indiana, U.S)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (Brentford, U.K)

Pfizer Inc. (New York, U.S)

