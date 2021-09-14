U.S. markets close in 4 hours 41 minutes

Anycubic Photon Ultra 3D Printer Launches on Kickstarter

·4 min read

Anycubic's first affordable consumer DLP desktop 3D printer officially on sale from September 14

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anycubic, a well-known 3D printer brand and a pioneer in the resin 3D printer sector, is back with a cutting-edge digital light processing (DLP) technology printer, Anycubic Photon Ultra. The printer will debut on Kickstarter from September 14, 2021 (11 a.m. EST/4 p.m. UK/5 p.m. Europe/11 p.m. Hong Kong) to Oct 14, 2021 at a price of just $US399 for the first 300 units, $US459 for 500 units and $US499 for 2000 units. After the Kickstarter campaign concludes, the retail price will be $US599.

Anycubic has been making excellent quality and affordable printers for years. Anycubic Photon Ultra, with no exception, comes with appealing details and an outstanding balance between quality and cost. With this new DLP technology, Anycubic is embracing and pushing a significant change in the 3D printing world and aims to make this expensive technology more accessible for its customers. Anycubic 3D printers have been popular with people from all walks of life, especially its first desktop LCD printer Anycubic Photon released in 2017. Due to continued support from our customers globally, the printer soon climbed our best-selling 3D printer list and founded our base of resin 3D printer Photon series which quickly became a staple in every makers tool kit.

Anycubic Photon Ultra comes with Texas Instrument's latest DLP technology. It has a powerful light source that throws UV light at a DLP chip compared with the LCD 3D printer. The DLP chip is an array of hundreds of thousands of tiny mirrors that can reflect the incoming light rays.

To meet customers' increasing demand for longer lifespan and higher precision 3D printers, the plan is to upgrade products. In addition, most DLP printers on the market are industrial standard costing thousands of dollars, leaving many creators unable to realize their ideas with this incredible technology. That's why the Anycubic Photon Ultra 3D printer is being introduced, to shatter these barriers and unleash a revolution at the intersection of creativity and technology. Now, anyone can enjoy the precision, detail, and durability brought by DLP technology.

There are some benefits to this approach.

Firstly, since the Anycubic Photon Ultra uses a digital light projector to cure the resin, it can deliver light more evenly with a uniformity 5%-15% higher than LCD printers. Therefore, it will bring considerable improvements to the model's details and texture. 3dprinterly.com also proved it in the product review, saying: "The introduction of DLP technology for average users is a massive step in the right direction for resin 3D printing, and the precision we can reach is remarkable."

Designer: Duncan Shadow Printed by: Anycubic
Designer: Duncan Shadow Printed by: Anycubic
Designer: Duncan Shadow Printed by: Anycubic
Designer: Duncan Shadow Printed by: Anycubic

Secondly, the Anycubic Photon Ultra will help customers save big on screen replacements because the DLP system gives the machine over 20000 hours of usage, 10 times longer than LCD printers. That eliminates the pain of replacing LCD panels frequently, postponing the future need to replace 3D printers.

Another benefit is energy saving. In an mSLA system, the light source is typically an array of LED lights. However, there's usually only a single light source in a DLP system, which is more efficient. Only 12 watts are consumed during operation of the Anycubic Photon Ultra, compared to up to 60 watts for MSLA systems.

"Apart from these three benefits, the Anycubic Photo Ultra also brings many other benefits such as better adhesion, user-friendly interface, etc. We were so excited when we finished it because we tackled the most challenging issue in the developing process – balancing print quality and price – even though we were up against the rising cost of electronics and chips caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, we could spread DLP technology on the desktop 3D printer market. 3D printing is changing the way we build and create, and we will go farther than before with our Anycubic Photon Ultra," said James Ouyang, Vice President of Anycubic.

About Anycubic
Anycubic is a leading company in the 3D printer industry, which specializes in 3D printer R&D, manufacturing and sales. We provide many affordable, high-performance and smart printers for different kinds of customers, consumers, hobbyists, schools and product designers. Since its establishment in 2015, we have been committed to propelling 3D printing technology so as to enable people from all walks of life to unleash their creativity and turn their imagination into reality.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anycubic-photon-ultra-3d-printer-launches-on-kickstarter-301376225.html

SOURCE Anycubic

