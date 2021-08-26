Anyone Home Presenting Two Panel Sessions at National Apartment Association Apartmentalize 2021

Presentations to showcase data of apartment touring and conversion

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyone Home , the industry-leading provider of technology that helps rental-housing operators engage and connect with residents and prospects, today announced it will be presenting two panel sessions at the National Apartment Association (NAA) Apartmentalize 2021 in Chicago. The 45-minute panels, Tour Type and Demand: Not all Tours Are Created Equal and Using Post-Pandemic Metrics to Optimize Sales Conversions.

The Using Post-Pandemic Metrics to Optimize Sales Conversions session will be moderated by Todd Katler, founder and CEO of Anyone Home and will feature panelists Kyle Johnson, marketing and technology at R & V Management, Justin Choi, director of marketing at Sequoia Equities and Kristin Hupfer, first vice president of national sales at Equity Residential. Panelists will provide new key performance indicators and different leasing strategies to add to multifamily playbooks to help drive leads and convert those leads into leases. This session will break down the different sales metrics that emerged during the pandemic and assess how the industry is evaluating performance with new metrics.

Data featured in the presentation will highlight key findings about the new tour type realities within the industry and how companies are adapting. New metrics from different tour types can identify opportunities within the sales process where the customer experience can be enhanced and highlight the ways customers choose to buy. According to metrics from Anyone Home, prospects who complete a self-guided tour at any point in the leasing process have a 54% higher conversion rate compared to those who take only an agent-led tour.

"Measuring sales metrics has evolved during the pandemic, especially after our definition of a tour has significantly expanded," Katler said. "We have to take a step back as an industry and really evaluate how we're measuring overall performance, some of the new critical metrics that have emerged and what metric gaps we still need to fill with the new tour type reality."

Tour Type and Demand will be moderated by Justin Choi and feature panelists Kyle Johnson, Jaime Conde, vice president of sales at Anyone Home and Jennifer Carter, director of marketing at SmartRent. The presentation will dive into the new tour type reality in multifamily and why not all tour types are created equal. Panelists will explore the different technologies powering new tour types, how to effectively track different tours and key conversion metrics.

Tracking new tour types can be a difficult task, and even defining the new tour types can vary from community to community. But these are essential components to identifying new leasing metrics, technologies needed to power tours and track conversions and understanding how the new benchmarks are key indicators of demand.

The Apartmentalize conference will be held at McCormick Place in downtown Chicago from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2. Industry-leading apartment owner/operators and supplier partners will be presenting networking sessions and exhibitions in between NAA-hosted events and activities.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Calif., Anyone Home is completely focused on prospect and resident engagement. Its solutions and services create higher NOI by driving more leasing activity by giving prospects the freedom of choice in how and when they choose to interact.

Its solutions include Anyone Home CRM, Property Tours, Leasing Chatbot, Contact Center, and Performance Analysis.

