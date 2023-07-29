‘Anyone in my position would’: ‘Barbie’ star Margot Robbie paid off her mom’s mortgage once she hit it big — but watch out for these 3 major risks when helping loved ones with their loans

While Margot Robbie could certainly afford any Dreamhouse she wanted these days, that wasn’t always the case.

The titular star of this summer’s box-office sensation, “Barbie,” and Oscar-nominated actress, has revealed she once had to rely on her mum to get by.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Robbie shared that her mother even borrowed against her mortgage to support her career — and the actress says she always knew she’d pay her back.

“One day, when I made enough money, I just paid that whole mortgage off completely,” Robbie said. “I was like, ‘Mom, don’t even worry about that mortgage anymore. It doesn’t even exist anymore.’”

While the Hollywood star asserts “anyone in my position would do that for their mum,” there are a few things to keep in mind before helping out a loved one with their loan.

1. Watch out for the gift tax

For 2023, the annual gift tax exclusion amount is $17,000. This means if you give someone a gift valued at over $17,000, you’ll have to file a gift tax return with the IRS.

However, that doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll face a hefty tax for a one-time gift. The excess of your contribution is subtracted from your lifetime gift tax exclusion — which is currently $12.92 million. Once your lifetime exclusion is depleted, you may start owing gift taxes, which can range between 18% to 40%.

2. Cosigning comes with caveats

Even if you’re just cosigning a loan to help out a friend or family member with limited credit, it’s important to be cautious.

You could be held liable for any missed or late payments, which can hurt your credit score, or even get sued or have your wages garnished if the account goes into default.

3. Lending money is risky

If you’re lending a loved one funds with the expectation you’re going to be paid back at a later date, there can be several pitfalls to look out for.

Aside from making sure you don’t loan out more than you can afford, you’ll need to decide on a repayment schedule and whether they’re going to owe you interest as well. Experts advise you to put all of this in writing.

And you’re not always guaranteed to get your money back — which could potentially harm both your relationship and your finances.

