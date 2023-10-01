How Anyone (Yes, Even You) Can Use Real Estate Investments to Create Retirement Income

A real estate investor shows a couple one of the properties she owns.

While traditional retirement accounts like 401(k)s and IRAs are valuable, investing in real estate for retirement can also provide a reliable and stable income stream in your golden years. Real estate has historically been a consistent wealth generator, offering retirees an added layer of security and stability. But market fluctuations, property management issues and unexpected costs can pose challenges for investors. Considering advice from a financial advisor regarding these investments could inform a more comprehensive decision-making process.

Why Real Estate Is a Good Income Investment

First and foremost, real estate provides a dependable source of income through rental properties. When you own rental units, you can enjoy a steady stream of rental income, which can help cover your property expenses and yield profits. Unlike some other investments, real estate often allows for predictable cash flow, making it an attractive choice for those seeking a consistent income stream.

Moreover, real estate investments have the potential for long-term appreciation. Historically, real estate has shown a tendency to increase in value over time. While short-term fluctuations can occur, the value of well-located properties tends to rise over the years, providing investors with the possibility of substantial capital gains when they decide to sell.



Additionally, real estate investments offer tax advantages. Many countries offer tax deductions for expenses related to owning and maintaining investment properties, which can significantly reduce your overall tax liability.

How Much You Could Earn

A number of factors can influence the amount of income generated from real estate investments, including:

Property type: Residential properties like single-family homes or multi-unit apartments can provide steady rental income. Commercial properties, such as office spaces or retail units, may yield higher returns but can be riskier.

Location: Properties in high-demand areas typically generate more income. Consider factors like job opportunities, schools, and amenities when choosing a location.

Market conditions: Real estate markets fluctuate. In some periods, property values may appreciate rapidly, increasing your potential earnings. During economic downturns, rental income might be more stable, providing a consistent retirement income stream.

Property management: Hiring a reliable property manager can help maximize your returns by ensuring vacancies are filled promptly and maintenance issues are addressed.

Financing: A lower mortgage interest rate can boost your cash flow. Alternatively, paying off your mortgage before retirement can provide a steady income stream.

Tax benefits: Real estate investments offer tax advantages, such as deductions for mortgage interest, property taxes and depreciation. These can reduce your overall tax liability and increase your net earnings.

Time horizon: The longer you invest, the more time your real estate has to appreciate in value and provide consistent rental income.

Let’s delve into the potential earnings from real estate investments. For instance, if you invest in a rental property that costs $300,000 and you receive a monthly rent of $1,500, your annual return would be $18,000 or around 6% before expenses. Still, if we consider a less favorable scenario where the monthly rent was only $1,200, the annual return would decrease to 4.8%. Hence, it’s clear that actual earnings can greatly vary due to a variety of factors.

Ways to Invest in Real Estate to Get Income in Retirement

A for rent sign hangs outside a townhouse that's owned by a retiree.

There are multiple ways to invest in real estate for retirement income. Each investment method comes with a unique set of advantages and risks. For example, real estate investment trusts (REITs) allow investors to gain exposure to a diversified portfolio of properties with relatively small capital. However, changes in the trust’s management or portfolio could affect returns.

Here are some of the most common ways to invest in real estate for retirement income:

Rental properties: To maximize returns, choose locations with strong rental demand and consider hiring a property management company for convenience.

Real estate investment trusts (REITs): REITs are publicly traded companies that invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing properties. They offer an attractive option for passive real estate investment, as they distribute a significant portion of their income as dividends.

Real estate crowdfunding: Online platforms enable individuals to invest in real estate projects alongside other investors. This approach allows you to diversify your portfolio without the responsibility of property management.

Fix-and-flip properties: If you have the skills and capital, buying distressed properties, renovating them and selling at a profit can be a lucrative strategy. However, it’s essential to be cautious and well-prepared, as this approach involves more significant risks.

Short-term rentals: Utilizing platforms like Airbnb or VRBO can provide higher rental income compared to traditional long-term leases. However, it may require more active management and compliance with local regulations.

Real estate partnerships: Joining forces with others to invest in real estate can reduce financial burden and risk. Limited partnerships or joint ventures allow you to combine resources and expertise.

Real estate notes: Investing in real estate notes, also known as mortgage notes, can be a passive way to earn interest income. You essentially become the lender, receiving regular payments from borrowers.

Real estate ETFs: Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) focused on real estate provide diversification across various real estate sectors, such as residential, commercial and industrial properties.

How Much Money You Need to Invest in Real Estate

A couple signs mortgage documents to purchase an investment property.

If you choose to invest directly in real estate by purchasing properties, you’ll either need to secure financing or have enough capital to pay cash for the property.

While there are various financing options, including private loans and partnerships, mortgages are the most common. When getting a mortgage to buy an investment property, you’ll typically need to put down 20% of the purchase price. For instance, if you’re buying a $500,000 property, you would need $100,000 as a down payment.

Beyond the down payment, you’ll need to cover closing costs, which typically range from 2% to 5% of the property’s price. These costs include fees for appraisals, inspections, title insurance, and legal services.

However, investing in real estate doesn’t always require a significant amount of capital. Real estate investment trusts (REITs), which allow you to invest in real estate indirectly, can be entered with as little as $1,000.

If you’re investing directly in rental properties, consider whether you’ll manage them yourself or hire a property management company. Management fees should be factored into your budget. These fees can range from 8% to 12% of the rent you collect, according to Stessa, a property management software company.

Finally, it’s wise to have a contingency fund for unforeseen expenses. This safety net can help you navigate unexpected financial challenges without jeopardizing your investment. You may want to set aside a percentage of the rent you collect each month for maintenance, repairs and other emergencies.

Potential Problems With Investing In Real Estate

Like any investment, real estate comes with potential risks and challenges. Market volatility is one major concern. Real estate markets can fluctuate due to economic factors, interest rates and local demand. An unexpected downturn can lead to decreased property values and rental income.

Properties also require upkeep, and unexpected repairs can eat into profits. Additionally, finding reliable tenants can be challenging. Vacancies can lead to income loss, especially if you have mortgage payments to cover.

Financing can also be a hurdle. Securing loans for real estate investments can be complex, and high interest rates can impact your return on investment. Property taxes and insurance are ongoing expenses to consider.

Lastly, real estate investments are illiquid. Selling a property can take time and may involve transaction costs.

Bottom Line

Investing in real estate can be a smart strategy for securing a steady stream of income during retirement. However, different individuals may have unique experiences based on an array of factors, including personal financial situations, market trends and the nature of the chosen real estate investment. Using real estate to generate retirement income requires careful planning, research and a potentially long-term commitment.

Tips for Investing in Real Estate

If you’re interested in investing in real estate but don’t know how to get started, here’s a step-by-step guide for buying your first investment property.

