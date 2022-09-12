U.S. markets close in 3 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,094.55
    +27.19 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,318.36
    +166.65 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,190.96
    +78.65 (+0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,892.60
    +9.76 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.79
    +2.00 (+2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,744.90
    +16.30 (+0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    19.94
    +1.17 (+6.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0135
    +0.0089 (+0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3020
    -0.0190 (-0.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1700
    +0.0113 (+0.98%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.3680
    -0.1960 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,088.60
    +449.09 (+2.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    519.84
    +3.69 (+0.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.03
    +121.96 (+1.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,542.11
    +327.36 (+1.16%)
     

Anywhere℠Named One of the Best Workplaces in Real Estate™ in 2022 by Great Place to Work®

·5 min read

MADISON, N.J., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in residential real estate services (formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp.), recently announced its inclusion on the 2022 Best Workplaces in Real Estate™ list presented by Great Place to Work®.

Anywhere RE Logo (PRNewsfoto/Realogy Holdings Corp.)
Anywhere RE Logo (PRNewsfoto/Realogy Holdings Corp.)

"We're honored to once again be recognized for our investment in workplace culture, making Anywhere an environment that is collaborative, inclusive, and ripe with opportunities for growth," said Tanya Reu-Narvaez, Chief People Officer, Anywhere. "We owe this recognition to our employees, who share the common goal of empowering everyone's next move and consistently strive for excellence on behalf of our affiliated agents, franchise owners, and each other."

The Best Workplaces in Real Estate award is in its first year and is based on analysis of survey responses from over 23,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the real estate industry. Anywhere has been a certified Great Place to Work four years in a row based entirely on employee feedback.

Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they had been a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization. Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"These companies have adapted to the challenges of an ever-changing workplace by their commitment to inclusive, high-trust cultures where employees are treated as human beings first and foremost," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Real Estate."

As one of the largest full service residential real estate services companies in the U.S., Anywhere is dedicated to creating a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion, and is a vocal advocate for equal opportunity and fair housing. In June, the company officially completed its corporate rebrand from Realogy to Anywhere, signifying a strategic emphasis on building a more frictionless and digitized home buying and selling experience for any consumer, anywhere. The transformation also represents the company's mission to further move its culture and talent strategy into the future – empowering employees' growth anywhere in their career journey.

Read more about the Anywhere company culture in its 2021 CSR Report. For more information, please visit anywhere.re and follow Anywhere on social media by visiting its LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram pages.

About Anywhere Real Estate Inc.
Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, the Company supported approximately 1.5 million home transactions in 2021. The Company's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, the Company fuels the productivity of its approximately 197,600 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 140,600 independent sales agents in 119 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for eleven consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, the Company has also been designated a Great Place to Work four years in a row, named one of LinkedIn's 2021 Top Companies in the U.S., and honored on the Forbes list of World's Best Employers 2021.

About the Best Workplaces in Real Estate™
Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in Real Estate by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from over 23,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the real estate industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedInTwitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contacts:
Brianna Patrizio
Brianna.patrizio@anywhere.re

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anywhere-named-one-of-the-best-workplaces-in-real-estate-in-2022-by-great-place-to-work-301622133.html

SOURCE Anywhere Real Estate Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Tom Brady looks comfortable enough in his return as he slays Cowboys again | Opinion

    Tom Brady's game turned page on the most unusual offseason and preseason in his history. He didn’t seem too rusty despite missing training camp reps.

  • Most investors think the next big move for the S&P 500 will involve a near 20% drop, says Deutsche Bank survey

    Last week’s first gain in four for stocks has likely emboldened some bulls out there, but investor wariness remains, according to a new survey from Deutsche Bank. Observe the chart below that shows how positions may be stretchy on the bear side if the stock market can keep up its momentum. When asked what the S&P 500’s next move would be, 74% of respondents said 3,300 — a roughly 18% drop from Friday’s close of 4,067.

  • Is This EV and Tech Industry Supplier the Next Megagrowth Stock?

    A rare special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) stock from 2020 that's actually holding its own during the current bear market, MP is a top producer of rare earth materials that could have some advantages over its peers. Las Vegas-based MP Materials is the only rare earth materials mine in North America. This puts MP in a unique position.

  • Twitter Says Elon Musk’s Latest Attempt to Abandon Deal Is ‘Invalid’

    Twitter  said Monday its severance payment to a whistleblower breached none of its obligations under the $44 billion buyout proposed by Elon Musk, just a day ahead of a key shareholder vote. Tesla CEO Musk on Friday said Twitter failure to seek consent before allegedly paying more than $7 million to former employee and whistleblower Peiter Zatko violates the merger agreement. Twitter’s (ticker: TWTR) response comes ahead of a major vote on Tuesday where Twitter shareholders finally vote to accept or reject Musk’s deal to buy the company at $54.20 per share.

  • Goldman Sachs is cutting free coffee as corporate America reels in pandemic perks with workers returning to the office

    Goldman Sachs gets rid of its free coffee as it restarts its five-day, in-office workweek.

  • Wells Fargo to Pay $145 Million to Settle 401(k) Plan Probe

    The Labor Department alleged that the bank’s retirement plan overpaid for company stock from 2013 through 2018. Wells Fargo, which disagreed with the allegations, said resolving the matter is in its best interest.

  • How to Retire by 64

    In many Americans’ minds, the traditional retirement age is 65. But often people want to wrap up their career sooner than that. According to a 2021 report from Natixis Investment Managers, younger generations plan to retire earlier. Members of Generation Y … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 64: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Germany faces a looming threat of deindustrialisation

    Crunch time for a business model built on Russian gas and Chinese demand

  • Here's When The Roth IRA 5-Year Rule Could Cost You Money

    The Roth IRA five-year rule will not allow you to withdraw tax-free earnings from your account until five years after your first contribution unless you meet certain conditions. In most cases, however, you can withdraw contributions tax-free since you paid … Continue reading → The post Understanding the Roth IRA 5-Year Rule appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bank of America enlists thousands of employees for wealth lending group

    Bank of America Corp created a new group in its global wealth and investment management division to focus on lending to rich clients, the company told Reuters on Monday. Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan tapped April Schneider last month to lead the 3,500-person wealth management banking and lending group.

  • Germany paying billions for Russian imports - stats office

    Germany imported goods from Russia valued at 2.9 billion euros ($2.95 billion) in July, according to data released on Monday, as elevated energy costs frustrated German efforts to wind down trade with Russia. The value of German imports from Russia rose by 10.2% compared to July 2021, the Federal Statistical Office said. In July, Germany imported crude oil and natural gas from Russia worth 1.4 billion euros, representing a 1.6% increase on the previous year, the office reported.

  • How Much Can You Spend in Retirement? Answer These Questions First.

    A lot will depend on your health, how long you work, when you take Social Security and more. Here’s how small adjustments can make a big difference.

  • European Gas Slumps as Bloc Prepares Details for Intervention

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices fell as the European Union started outlining details of its intervention into an unprecedented energy crisis, including a proposal for targets to reduce electricity demand. Power prices also slumped. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryRussia Confirms Flight of Troops From Ukraine’s Kharkiv AreaStocks Gain in Broad Rally as Dollar, Yields Fall: Markets Wrap

  • Popular Starbucks Coffee Drink Faces Recall

    Also in August, Kraft Heinz recalled 5,760 cases of its Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun juice pouches, or about 230,000 juice pouches, that may have been accidentally contaminated with cleaning solution. Kraft Heinz became aware of the contamination after consumers called to complain about the strange taste of the drinks. Consumers who believe they may have purchased contaminated pouches may contact Kraft Heinz at 800-280-8252 to arrange a reimbursement.

  • It's Google Vs. Amazon Now In Online Shopping

    Amazon's Buy With Prime program could boost its e-commerce dominance. But Google has refocused on using e-commerce-related searches to boost advertising growth.

  • Warren Buffett Adds To His OXY Stock Holdings, But Is It A Buy Or A Sell Right Now?

    Warren Buffett owns nearly 20% of Occidental Petroleum after a July buying spree. But is it a good investment?

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Twitter says Elon Musk’s latest termination letter is also ‘invalid’

    Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk recently came up with one more reason why he seeks to terminate his deal for Twitter Inc., but a lawyer for the social-media company deemed that declaration 'invalid.'

  • The 22% return delivered to MGM Resorts International's (NYSE:MGM) shareholders actually lagged YoY earnings growth

    Investors can buy low cost index fund if they want to receive the average market return. But if you invest in...

  • Oil Rises With Dollar’s Descent Countering Demand Worries

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended gains after recovering from a weak start as declines in the US dollar offset concerns that global demand is under pressure.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryRussia Confirms Flight of Troops From Ukraine’s Kharkiv AreaStocks Gain in Broad Rally as Dollar, Yields Fall: Markets WrapCredit Card Firms to Start Implementing Code for Gun StoresThe US oil benchmark ros