U.S. markets open in 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,441.00
    -21.50 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,997.00
    -174.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,072.00
    -62.50 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,250.00
    -15.00 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.34
    +1.06 (+1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.80
    -3.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    -0.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1604
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6200
    +0.0710 (+4.58%)
     

  • Vix

    17.81
    -0.83 (-4.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3732
    +0.0055 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3010
    +0.6240 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,125.07
    -688.07 (-1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,412.92
    +37.70 (+2.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,185.27
    -48.76 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,025.46
    +474.56 (+1.66%)
     

ANZU® partners with Healix Pathology LLP to launch an Immunity Management System™ for SARS CoV-2

·2 min read

An Immunity Management System™ that combines mobile technology, with immunity laboratory testing for COVID-19

PHOENIX, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ANZU®, a technology company, in collaboration with Healix Pathology LLP, a molecular and immunopathology laboratory, announced today that they are offering an Immunity Management System that combines mobile technology, with immunity laboratory testing for COVID-19. This unique system provides patients, providers, businesses, and their employees the results of the Neutralizing Antibody Tests (NAb) on their mobile devices. Through a secure, HIPAA compliant mobile application, the user can track the processing of this test by the lab in real time, get the result in the form of an easy-to-understand ImmunoCard™, and be notified when a retest should be done based on FDA EUA parameters.

Neutralizing Antibodies are the only antibodies that prevent the SARS CoV-2 virus from penetrating and infecting the cell. This test provides the critical information that will allow the patient with their physician to make informed decisions regarding their immunity management. The platform is designed to adjust to new testing modalities and testing parameters as these evolve.

Hospital systems and nursing home facilities; large, medium, and small-sized employers and clinics are in various stages of deploying this system.

Peter Bryant-Greenwood MD, MBA, FACHE, Managing Partner of Healix Pathology LLP stated:

"Immune monitoring is now critical for understanding our health options for this pandemic- vaccine response, boosters, natural immune status, comorbidities, and immune therapies have complicated the decision matrix for patients, providers, and public health.

Whether it is occupational health, clinical care, or managing vaccinated school children, we must leverage advanced mobile technologies and advanced testing to bring safety and clarity to these contexts.

ANZU® and Healix Pathology have been able to create a novel and powerful nexus between information technology and laboratory data that offers real-time Patient engagement and monitoring of clinical status. This will become the standard for future high complexity laboratory testing."

Barry Fernando MD, Chief Executive Officer of ANZU® stated:

"Our company is very excited to deliver this unique product that provides instant access to critical information regarding immunity status in this time of uncertainty for everyone.

Mobile technology is an ideal vehicle to deliver this type of information securely and in real-time. The EVE Patient App delivers real-time updates as the test is processed and provides the written laboratory test and an ImmunoCard™ which summarizes the test results and alerts the patient when a retest is necessary. The ImmunoCard™ is fully configurable and can be updated to provide additional information as testing capabilities and science evolves. This may include information identifying protective immunity to COVID variants, previous exposure to the virus, and even changing retesting recommendations based on quantification of the results.

We are committed to collaborating with our lab partners to provide the best science-based information to the end-user."

About ANZU®

Founded in 2010, ANZU®, including Art Research and Technology, L.L.C. and its affiliated entities, is an Arizona-based technology company that has developed a diverse product line that concentrates on solving some of the fundamental problems faced by institutions, physicians, and patients. These products include a clinical trials platform with prominent clients in Gene Therapy and Aesthetic Surgery, an Immunity Management System for SARS CoV-2 through a unique interface with laboratory information management systems (LIMS), the only mobile-based breast implant registration and information exchange platform for patients, a medical education platform, and a big data platform in Aesthetic Surgery.

www.anzumedical.com

For more information contact:
immunity@anzubridge.com

About Healix Pathology L.L.P.

Healix Pathology is a physician-owned and operated reference laboratory, serving pathology groups, independent and hospital-owned laboratories, health systems, integrated and accountable care networks, self-funded health plans, employers, and health-related entities, making testing available directly to patients.

https://healixpathology.com/

For more information contact:
Immunity@healixpathology.com

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anzu-partners-with-healix-pathology-llp-to-launch-an-immunity-management-system-for-sars-cov-2-301401681.html

SOURCE 24-7 PressRelease.com

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Biotech Stocks Poised for Jaw-Dropping Growth

    Over the past 10 years, U.S. stocks have delivered outstanding returns for investors. The major stock indices such as the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 have all climbed by more than 200% during this boom period. For example, biotech innovators Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), along with electric-car giant Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), have all generated well over 1,000% returns on capital for investors in just the past three years.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks Set to Go Supernova Soon

    Anavex Life Sciences and Affimed both sport unique drug development platforms that could be worth billions.

  • 2 Tricks and a Treat for Gene Therapy Investors

    It looks like the gene therapy market is a haunted house, but growing biotech Repligen might be the treat investors need this Halloween.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These dividend stocks provide sustainable and growing dividends, which are nearly triple the S&P 500's yield.

  • A.I. Breakthrough Could Disrupt the $11 Trillion Medical Sector

    One of the world’s largest and most important industries is ripe for disruption, and an under-the-radar artificial intelligence firm is ready to try its luck

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Rise 90% or More, According to Wall Street

    Are you looking for biotech stocks that could shoot higher? Wall Street analysts who cover the stocks on this list think they could provide some eye-popping gains. Every stock on this list has a consensus price target that's 91% above its present price.

  • Vaccines, masks? Japan puzzling over sudden virus success

    Almost overnight, Japan has become a stunning, and somewhat mysterious, coronavirus success story. Daily new COVID-19 cases have plummeted from a mid-August peak of nearly 6,000 in Tokyo, with caseloads in the densely populated capital now routinely below 100, an 11-month low. Japan, unlike other places in Europe and Asia, has never had anything close to a lockdown, just a series of relatively toothless states of emergency.

  • Ivermectin-Crazy Physician Assistant’s License Is Suspended

    GoFundMeA Washington State physician’s assistant who mounted a “public campaign touting the use of ivermectin” for treating COVID, allegedly bullying hospital staffers to prescribe the unproven drug, had his license suspended by the state medical commission.Scott Miller runs a private pediatric medical practice in Washougal that provides services such as genetic testing, lactation counseling, and treatment for pediatric autism, ADHD, and sleep disorders. A quote from Miller on his office website

  • Her unexplained jitteriness and weight loss were telling clues

    For nearly a decade, Sherrill Franklin battled an elusive foe. She lost 22 pounds without trying. Her face was flushed, her neck felt sweaty and clammy, and she felt inexplicably jittery. At times Franklin, who lives in a rural community an hour west of Philadelphia, endured bouts of dizziness. It wasn't until a worrisome new problem landed her in the hospital that a specialist, one of nearly two dozen doctors she consulted, ordered a blood test that revealed the reason she felt so sick.Subscrib

  • What Companies Has Mark Cuban Invested In?

    Mark Cuban is best known as the billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks, but it turns out he has a number of diverse interests — and he's willing to support them financially. A look at the...

  • India's vaccine effort slows as dose gap trumps output jump

    India's vaccination campaign has slowed despite amassing record stockpiles of vaccine, health ministry data showed on Monday, as authorities maintain a wider-than-usual gap between doses in a strategy that has boosted coverage. Domestic production of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which accounts for nearly 90% of administered doses, has more than tripled https://www.reuters.com/world/india/india-resumes-vaccine-exports-domestic-stocks-build-up-officials-2021-10-13 since May, when a supply shortage prompted India to double the period between doses to between 12 and 16 weeks. That gap, exceeding the 8 to 12 weeks recommended by the World Health Organization, has allowed India to give at least one vaccine dose to 74% of its 944 million adults, with just 30% getting the full complement of two.

  • Never Order Seafood Unless You've Asked Your Server This, FDA Warns

    Whether you love lox or are serious about your sushi, seafood is a healthy addition to many diets. Loaded with omega-3 fatty acids and protein, seafood consumption has been linked to increased longevity, better heart health, and weight loss. However, before you order your next seafood-based meal, there's one pertinent question you should be asking your server to avoid serious illness, according to the U.S. Food&Drug Administration (FDA). Read on to discover what question you should be asking and

  • Short on Staff, Some Hospices Ask New Patients To Wait

    Anne Cotton had enjoyed her years at an assisted living facility in Corvallis, Oregon. But at 89, her health problems began to mount: heart failure, weakness from post-polio syndrome, a 30-pound weight loss in a year. “I’m in a wheelchair,” she said. “I’m getting weaker. I’m having trouble breathing.” On Sept. 30, Dr. Helen Kao, her palliative care physician and a medical director at Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care, determined that she qualified for hospice services — in which a team of nurses,

  • 7 Ways You Can Give Yourself Diabetes, Doctors Say

    Diabetes is at record levels in the U.S.—nearly 34 million Americans, or 10.5% of the population, is affected. The condition occurs when the body is unable to adequately process blood sugar. That can damage blood vessels throughout the body, potentially leading to heart disease, stroke, blindness, and amputation. But diabetes generally doesn't develop overnight. Little things you do regularly, without thinking, may be seriously raising your risk. Here is what doctors who treat diabetes say are t

  • 'At the end of the Delta wave': Health experts optimistic as COVID cases decline in Florida

    For the eighth week in a row, the COVID-19 case positivity rate in the Sunshine State continues to decline. It’s now sitting at 3.8% for the week of October 8. https://www.abcactionnews.com/news/coronavirus/at-the-end-of-the-delta-wave-health-experts-optimistic-as-covid-cases-decline-in-florida

  • Fauci: People 'react against me' when 'truth becomes inconvenient'

    Dr. Anthony Fauci has argued that he is an easy target during the coronavirus pandemic because he stands for "science, data and hard facts" rather than "conspiracy theories."

  • FDA delays Moderna vaccine for adolescents due to risk of rare heart condition

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Friday it would delay its decision on administration of the Moderna vaccine to adolescents, citing concerns the shot may lead to a heightened risk of a rare heart condition.

  • Why is proposed Moderna booster a smaller dose?

    Dr. Emily Hyle, an infectious disease specialist with Massachusetts General Hospital, explains why the Moderna booster proposal that recently gained the support of an FDA panel is smaller than the first two doses.

  • US ‘underestimated vaccine hesitancy’, outgoing health chief admits

    Statement comes shortly after US passed milestone of 75 per cent at least partially vaccinated

  • Japan becomes suprise overnight COVID success story

    But experts worry that without knowing what exactly why cases have dropped so drastically, Japan could face another wave like this summer.