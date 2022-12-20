U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

AOAC Certifies Neogen's Reveal® 3-D for Gluten

·2 min read

Certification also includes acceptance under GFCO-governed processes

LANSING, Mich., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that it has received the Performance Tested Method Certification from the AOAC Research Institute for its Reveal® 3-D for Gluten test.

The AOAC certification (No. 122201) provides independent validation that the Reveal 3-D for Gluten test meets the AOAC standard for the screening of gluten residues in environmental samples. Also included in this certification is acceptance for use within processes governed by the Gluten Free Certification Organization (GFCO), a program of the Gluten Intolerance Group of North America (GIG). GIG is a 501c3 non-profit organization that empowers the gluten-free community through consumer support, advocacy, and education.

"With this certification, we once again demonstrate the continued reliability of our assays and our commitment to providing trustworthy, dependable solutions for producers around the world," said John Adent, Neogen's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our customers can confidently utilize our Reveal 3-D for Gluten tests to help gluten-intolerant and allergic customers minimize exposure to allergens."

Neogen's Reveal 3-D for Gluten is a single-step lateral flow immunochromatographic assay that utilizes a simple, rapid methodology to qualitatively detect gluten residues in environmental and food samples as low as 5 parts per million (ppm).

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation develops and markets comprehensive solutions dedicated to food and animal safety, operating with the intention to "Every day, protect the people and animals we care about." The company's Food Safety segment markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. Neogen's Animal Safety segment is a leader in the development of genomic solutions along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants, as well as rodent and insect control solutions.

CONTACT:  

Max Wolf, Product Manager, Food Allergens


517.372.9200, ext. 2427, MWolf@Neogen.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aoac-certifies-neogens-reveal-3-d-for-gluten-301707191.html

SOURCE NEOGEN Corporation

