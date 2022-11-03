AOC says her Twitter account stopped working properly after she criticized Elon Musk

AOC said she was having issues with her Twitter account following a spat with Elon Musk.

The pair had been discussing Musk's decision to charge Twitter users for blue ticks.

The pair have previously clashed on topics such as unionization and free speech.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she was "conveniently" having issues with her Twitter account on Wednesday after a spat with Elon Musk.

The lawmaker began by slamming Musk's controversial plans to charge users for verification on the platform.

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Wednesday night: "Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that "free speech" is actually a $8/mo subscription plan."

Musk replied to the tweet, saying: "Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8."

The two continued to bicker on the platform, with Musk a one point posting a screenshot of the lawmaker's merch shop with the price of a $58 sweatshirt circled. Ocasio-Cortez shot back, calling Musk a "union buster with an ego problem."

Ocasio-Cortez is not the only one to take issue with some of Musk's decisions about the company.

Public figures, including Stephen King, have criticized plans to charge verified Twitter users for blue ticks.

Some are concerned that the move risks allowing fake accounts to pose as public figures and spread misinformation under a verified status.

Musk and Ocasio-Cortez's spat on Wednesday follows multiple previous disputes between the pair on social media. In the past, they have clashed on topics such as unionization, misinformation, and free speech.

Representatives for Musk and Ocasio-Cortez did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment made outside of normal working hours.

