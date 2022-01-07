U.S. markets closed

Aon Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

·1 min read
In this article:
DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, plans to announce fourth quarter and full year 2021 results on Friday, February 4th, 2022 in a news release to be issued at 5:00 am Central Time. Greg Case, CEO, will host a conference call at 7:30 am Central Time on Friday, February 4th, 2022. The conference call will be broadcast live through Aon's website at www.aon.com. A replay will be available shortly after the live webcast. The earnings release and supplemental slide presentation will be available on Aon's web site at www.aon.com.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business.

Follow Aon on Twitter and LinkedIn. Stay up-to-date by visiting the Aon Newsroom and sign up for News Alerts here.

Investor Contact
Investor Relations
investor.relations@aon.com
+1 312 381 3310

Media Contact
Nadine Youssef
mediainquiries@aon.com
+1 312 381 3024

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aon-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301455721.html

SOURCE Aon plc

