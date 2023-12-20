Advertisement
Aon to buy insurance broker NFP in $13.4 billion deal

Reuters
An office building with Aon logo is seen in Sydney

(Reuters) - Management consulting firm Aon said on Wednesday it will buy NFP, a middle market property and casualty broker, in a deal valued at $13.4 billion.

The deal is expected to close in mid-2024 and will be funded with $7 billion in cash and $6.4 billion in Aon stock.

NFP is a property and casualty brokerage, which offers benefits consulting, wealth management and retirement plan consulting for middle-market clients with more than 7,700 employees.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

