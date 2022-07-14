U.S. markets closed

DUBLIN, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.56 per share on outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares. The dividend is payable August 12, 2022 to shareholders of record on August 1, 2022.

About Aon
Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business. 

Follow Aon on Twitter and LinkedIn. Stay up-to-date by visiting the Aon Newsroom and sign up for News Alerts here.

Investor Contact
Investor Relations
investor.relations@aon.com
+1 312 381 3310

Media Contact
Nadine Youssef
mediainquiries@aon.com
+1 312 381 3024

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aon-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-301586993.html

SOURCE Aon plc

