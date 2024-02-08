Aon Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

Aon (NYSE:AON) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$13.4b (up 7.2% from FY 2022).

Net income: US$2.56b (down 1.0% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 19% (down from 21% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

EPS: US$12.60.

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Aon EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 9.8%.

In the last 12 months, the only revenue segment was Insurance Brokers contributing US$13.4b. Notably, cost of sales worth US$6.97b amounted to 52% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to US$2.10b (55% of total expenses). Explore how AON's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 6.1% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 5.6% growth forecast for the Insurance industry in the US.

Performance of the American Insurance industry.

The company's shares are up 1.2% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for Aon (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

