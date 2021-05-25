U.S. markets close in 1 hour 50 minutes

Aon's New Vaccine Supply Chain Solution to Benefit Response Fund for the World Health Organization

May 25, 2021
Aon will donate all 2021 revenues from new solution that protects global COVID-19 vaccine shipments to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

CHICAGO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, has announced it will donate 100 percent of all 2021 revenues earned from its new vaccine supply chain solution to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, powered by the WHO Foundation and the United Nations Foundation in support of the World Health Organization (WHO). Aon commits to donating a minimum of $100,000.

Delivered through broad industry collaboration, Aon's recently launched solution provides supply chain protection for global COVID-19 vaccine shipments and is designed to help maximize the number of doses that are administered to the public. The solution provides transparent cargo insurance coverage for COVID-19 vaccines and combines sensor data and analytics to deliver timely payment for doses that fall outside of the agreed-upon temperature range while being transported or stored. Qualified parties in the vaccine supply chain are eligible, including pharmaceutical firms, government bodies, transportation and logistics companies, distributors, health systems, pharmacy chains and inoculation centers.

"As we continue to move toward the 'New Better' and have seen incredible progress in some areas when it comes to vaccine distribution, the COVID-19 pandemic is still affecting communities around the world in unprecedented ways and its impact will continue to reverberate for years to come," said Greg Case, CEO, Aon. "By benefitting the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, our new collaborative solution is not only providing first-hand support in supply chain management, but also aiding other critical life-saving efforts of the WHO Foundation."

The COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the WHO is the only way for individuals, corporations, foundations and other organizations around the world to directly support the work of the WHO and its partners to help countries prevent, detect and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of May 2021, the fund has put more than $250 million in donations to work. Donations support the WHO's efforts including suppressing worldwide transmission of the virus, reducing mortality, protecting the vulnerable and accelerating equitable access to new COVID-19 tools.

"Navigating vaccine distribution at a global scale is one of the most immediate and pressing hurdles facing our leaders today," said Paul Kim, Head of Strategy and Product Development, Commercial Risk Solutions at Aon. "It is an honor to support the WHO Foundation to maximize the impact of our efforts. We are proud to not only provide an innovative offering to help work toward equitable global distribution, but to also directly benefit a fund that is impacting communities around the world in the fight against COVID-19."

Learn more about how businesses have shifted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Helping Organizations Chart a Course to The New Better.

About Aon
Aon plc (NYSE: AON) is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance.

