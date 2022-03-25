AOTI Secures Major Expansion Funding from Leading Healthcare Financier

OCEANSIDE, Calif., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Oxygen Therapy Inc. (AOTI), the global leader in noninvasive topical oxygen wound healing solutions, announced today they have closed a significant round of growth funding from the leading specialist finance company, SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH). The funding will support AOTI's ambitious growth plans to expand their market access for TWO2 nationally across the whole USA, as well as building out their clinical support and commercialization platforms, both in the USA and Internationally. AOTI is experiencing rapidly growing demand for its revolutionary cyclically pressurized Topical Wound Oxygen (TWO2) wound healing therapy.

TWO2 therapy is now well established as the leading evidence based topical oxygen treatment modality applied by patients at home, proven to provide more durable complete healing for chronic wounds, such as diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers. TWO2's unique sustained healing benefits have been demonstrated in multiple state-of-the-art clinical and real-world studies to result in a six-fold reduction in ulcer recurrence, combined with an 88% reduction in hospitalizations and 71% reduction in lower extremity amputations over 12 months. Such previously unseen outcomes significantly improve the patient's quality and quantity of life, while reducing strained healthcare resource utilization and costs.

Dr. Mike Griffiths, CEO and President for AOTI, commented: "We are delighted to be partnering with such an innovative industry focused lender as SWK, who not only bring the capital resources we need to build out our organization to meet the rapidly growing demand for TWO2, but also possess a wealth of experience from working with dynamic growing companies in the MedTech space. SWK understands the opportunity and challenges we face in bringing such a transformational home care solution, with its high levels of clinically proven outcomes to the $50B+ chronic wound care market and we look forward to partnering with them on this journey."

Story continues

Winston Black, CEO at Dallas-based SWK Holdings Corporation, commented: "Wounds are a major challenge for our healthcare system and TWO2 is well positioned to improve patient and healthcare system outcomes. We commend Mike and his team for their progress and look forward to following their success in coming years."

About AOTI



AOTI is a privately-owned company based in Oceanside, California USA and Galway, Ireland that provides innovative solutions to resolve severe and chronic wounds worldwide. Our products reduce healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for patients with these debilitating conditions. Our patented non-invasive Topical Wound Oxygen (TWO 2 ) homecare therapy is clinically proven to deliver Sustained Wound Healing that reduces both Amputations and Hospitalizations, So Life Can Get Back to Normal. For more information see: www.aotinc.net.

About SWK



SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH) is a specialized finance company with a focus on the global healthcare sector. SWK partners with ethical product marketers and royalty holders to provide flexible financing solutions at an attractive cost of capital to create long-term value for both SWK's business partners and its investors. SWK believes its financing structures achieve an optimal partnership for companies, institutions and inventors seeking capital for expansion or capital and estate planning by allowing its partners to monetize future cash flow with minimal dilution to their equity stakes. For more information see: www.swkhold.com.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aoti-secures-major-expansion-funding-from-leading-healthcare-financier-301510572.html

SOURCE Advanced Oxygen Therapy Inc.