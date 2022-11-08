U.S. markets close in 3 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,853.06
    +46.26 (+1.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,329.54
    +502.54 (+1.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,723.32
    +158.80 (+1.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,829.30
    +19.49 (+1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.82
    -0.97 (-1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,718.70
    +38.20 (+2.27%)
     

  • Silver

    21.66
    +0.74 (+3.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0095
    +0.0076 (+0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1440
    -0.0700 (-1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1589
    +0.0076 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.4320
    -1.1430 (-0.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,228.47
    -463.13 (-2.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    479.04
    +17.13 (+3.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.14
    +6.15 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,872.11
    +344.47 (+1.25%)
     

AOTMP® Announces eBook for CEOs, CIOs, Executives, Telecom/Mobility/IT Groups & Industry Vendors

·2 min read

The Blueprint for Extracting More Business Value from Telecom, Mobility & IT Management in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AOTMP® announced plans to publish an eBook for its global audience of businesses and their executives to inform and educate them on the potential to drive more impactful business results by activating telecom, mobility, and IT management as a strategic asset. The eBook offers playbooks with use cases contextualized for CEOs, CIOs, and technology management professionals. Industry vendors seeking insights on delivering more business value to customers through telecom, mobility, and IT solutions will also benefit from reading the eBook.

AOTMP® is a global organization, empowering professionals in the dynamic $4+ trillion telecom, mobility and IT management industry. AOTMP® delivers value through training, certifications, association memberships, events &amp; programs, best practices, publications, resources, and professional development. (PRNewsfoto/AOTMP)
AOTMP® is a global organization, empowering professionals in the dynamic $4+ trillion telecom, mobility and IT management industry. AOTMP® delivers value through training, certifications, association memberships, events & programs, best practices, publications, resources, and professional development. (PRNewsfoto/AOTMP)

Telecom, mobility, and IT management departments and service and technology providers can contribute to business results

"The eBook is a blueprint for executives and telecom, mobility, and IT groups who are looking to align to executives, industry vendors who have solutions that can help contribute to business value generation, and anyone else who is looking to position telecom, mobility, and IT as a significant contributor to initiatives the C-suite cares about," said Timothy C. Colwell, AOTMP® Executive Vice President.

The eBook is scheduled to publish in January 2023 and will contain the following chapters:

  • Chapter 1 – Telecom, Mobility, and IT

  • Chapter 2 – The CEO Playbook

  • Chapter 3 – What Matters to the CEO

  • Chapter 4 – Use Cases for the CEO

  • Chapter 5 – The CIO Playbook

  • Chapter 6 – What Matters to the CIO

  • Chapter 7 – Use Cases for the CIO

  • Chapter 8 –The New Telecom, Mobility & IT Vision for the CEO and CIO: Rethink the Approach

  • Chapter 9 - Executive Allies: Company Overviews and Impact Contribution Statements

The eBook is supported by AOTMP® Executive Allies that will contribute real world examples of how telecom, mobility, and IT management departments and service and technology providers can contribute to business outcomes. For information on becoming an Executive Ally, email info@aotmp.com or contact us at 317-275-2000.

About AOTMP®

AOTMP® is a global organization, empowering professionals in the dynamic $4+ trillion telecom, mobility, and IT management industry. AOTMP® delivers value through training, certifications, memberships, events, industry awards, best practices, women in tech, resources & publications, content solutions, and solution certifications. Learn more at www.aotmp.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aotmp-announces-ebook-for-ceos-cios-executives-telecommobilityit-groups--industry-vendors-301669531.html

SOURCE AOTMP

Recommended Stories