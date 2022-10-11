AOTMP Announces Telecom, Mobility, and IT Management Award Nominations Open

Finalists and winners to be recognized at AOTMP® Engage 2023.

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AOTMP® 2023 Industry Awards organizers have announced thirty-seven awards in four categories for individuals, teams, companies, and solutions. Winners will be recognized at the Industry Awards and Recognition ceremony on May 3, 2023 at the AOTMP® Engage 2023 conference in Orlando, Florida. Self-nominations and third-party nominations are accepted. It's FREE to nominate until January 20, 2023, when nominations close. Finalists will be announced in March.

AOTMP® is a global organization, empowering professionals in the dynamic $4+ trillion telecom, mobility and IT management industry. AOTMP® delivers value through training, certifications, association memberships, events & programs, best practices, publications, resources, and professional development. (PRNewsfoto/AOTMP)

"We look forward to celebrating the achievements of professionals in the telecom, mobility, and IT management industry."

Anyone can nominate in these awards categories.

Business and Public Sector Professionals and Teams

Vendors, Suppliers, and Service Providers

Women in Tech and Young Women in Tech

Awards exclusively for professional and corporate members are based on collaboration, advocacy, and contribution by individual members over the past year.

Nominations are judged by a panel of industry analysts, industry experts, and media partners. The evaluation criteria are personal or team achievement, business impact, and leadership.

Timothy C. Colwell, AOTMP® Executive Vice President, said, "We look forward to celebrating the achievements of outstanding individuals, teams, and companies in the telecom, mobility, and IT management industry."

Visit AOTMP® Industry Awards to view past winners and to submit your nomination.

About AOTMP®

AOTMP® is a global organization, empowering professionals in the dynamic $4+ trillion telecom, mobility and IT management industry. AOTMP® delivers value through training, certifications, association memberships, events & programs, best practices, publications, resources, and professional development.

Learn more at www.aotmp.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aotmp-announces-telecom-mobility-and-it-management-award-nominations-open-301638425.html

SOURCE AOTMP