U.S. markets close in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,608.42
    -3.97 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,378.69
    +175.81 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,509.79
    -32.31 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,691.67
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.15
    -1.98 (-2.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,679.80
    +4.60 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    19.40
    -0.22 (-1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9732
    +0.0024 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9020
    +0.0140 (+0.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1134
    +0.0078 (+0.70%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.6330
    -0.0580 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,116.05
    -184.33 (-0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.36
    +2.04 (+0.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,894.14
    -65.17 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,401.25
    -714.86 (-2.64%)
     

AOTMP Announces Telecom, Mobility, and IT Management Award Nominations Open

·2 min read

Finalists and winners to be recognized at AOTMP® Engage 2023.

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AOTMP® 2023 Industry Awards organizers have announced thirty-seven awards in four categories for individuals, teams, companies, and solutions. Winners will be recognized at the Industry Awards and Recognition ceremony on May 3, 2023 at the AOTMP® Engage 2023 conference in Orlando, Florida. Self-nominations and third-party nominations are accepted. It's FREE to nominate until January 20, 2023, when nominations close. Finalists will be announced in March.

AOTMP® is a global organization, empowering professionals in the dynamic $4+ trillion telecom, mobility and IT management industry. AOTMP® delivers value through training, certifications, association memberships, events &amp; programs, best practices, publications, resources, and professional development. (PRNewsfoto/AOTMP)
AOTMP® is a global organization, empowering professionals in the dynamic $4+ trillion telecom, mobility and IT management industry. AOTMP® delivers value through training, certifications, association memberships, events & programs, best practices, publications, resources, and professional development. (PRNewsfoto/AOTMP)

"We look forward to celebrating the achievements of professionals in the telecom, mobility, and IT management industry."

Anyone can nominate in these awards categories.

  • Business and Public Sector Professionals and Teams

  • Vendors, Suppliers, and Service Providers

  • Women in Tech and Young Women in Tech

Awards exclusively for professional and corporate members are based on collaboration, advocacy, and contribution by individual members over the past year.

Nominations are judged by a panel of industry analysts, industry experts, and media partners. The evaluation criteria are personal or team achievement, business impact, and leadership.

Timothy C. Colwell, AOTMP® Executive Vice President, said, "We look forward to celebrating the achievements of outstanding individuals, teams, and companies in the telecom, mobility, and IT management industry."

Visit AOTMP® Industry Awards to view past winners and to submit your nomination.

About AOTMP®

AOTMP® is a global organization, empowering professionals in the dynamic $4+ trillion telecom, mobility and IT management industry. AOTMP® delivers value through training, certifications, association memberships, events & programs, best practices, publications, resources, and professional development.

Learn more at www.aotmp.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aotmp-announces-telecom-mobility-and-it-management-award-nominations-open-301638425.html

SOURCE AOTMP

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Arabia Lures Executives to Neom With Million-Dollar Salaries, Zero Taxes

    The megadevelopment is paying senior executives roughly $1.1 million a year, according to an internal document, showing how the kingdom is using large pay packages to entice global talent to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s national transformation plan.

  • Lyft testing new pay algorithm to lure drivers

    (Reuters) -Ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc said on Tuesday it was testing an earnings algorithm that will allow drivers in 18 U.S. cities to see destination and pay details before accepting a request. The test follows a similar move by bigger rival Uber Technologies Inc and underlines how the companies are going the extra mile to fix driver shortages to take advantage of a demand surge brought on by a return to office and travel since the pandemic. Lyft drivers will have access to details such as drop-off locations, estimated distance and time, as well as fare details before accepting a ride.

  • Tesla reports record output from China, Rivian recalls 12,212 EVs over steering hazards

    Autos correspondent Pras Subramanian outlines Tesla's EV production figures from its factory in China, Rivian's recall, and analyst outlooks on Ford and General Motors amid inflation and supply chain concerns.

  • An innovative solar company started planning for the downturn nearly 3 years ago—and its stock is up 41% this year

    Enphase energy has beaten Wall Street estimated for 14 quarters running. Here are the strategies that are helping it thrive.

  • ‘We’re likely to see one of the greatest transfers of intergenerational wealth,’ as $68 trillion set to ‘reshape economy,’ says head of TIAA

    Thasunda Brown Duckett sees big changes coming on the retirement front. As MarketWatch turns 25, we asked the TIAA CEO what we will be covering in five years.

  • Exxon Mobil Weighs Takeover of Oil Recovery Specialist Denbury

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is considering a takeover of Denbury Inc., an oil and gas producer with the largest carbon dioxide pipeline network in the US, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtThe Most Powerful Buyers in Trea

  • Fidelity's Smart Way to Convert Your 401(k) into Income

    Creating reliable streams of retirement income is one of the most important elements of a person's financial plan. A retirement industry giant says it now has a new way for retirees to meet this vital challenge. Fidelity Investments plans to … Continue reading → The post There's a New Way to Convert Your 401(k) into a Pension-like Stream of Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Exclusive-KLA to stop sales and service to China to comply with U.S. export curbs - source

    U.S. chip toolmaker KLA Corp will cease offering some supplies and services from Wednesday to China-based customers including South Korea's SK Hynix in compliance with recent U.S. regulations, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday. The move underscores huge business headwinds facing chipmakers and chip equipment makers around the world, as the Biden administration published a sweeping set of export controls on Friday aimed at slowing China's progress in advanced chip manufacturing. China is KLA's largest geographic market, bringing in $2.66 billion in sales, or nearly 30% of its total revenue in the last fiscal year that ended in June, according to the company's financial filings.

  • Russia Loses 60% of Its Seaborne Crude Market in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has lost three-fifths of its seaborne crude sales in Europe since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February. That market is going to vanish almost completely eight weeks from now and the latest sanctions will make it very difficult to divert flows elsewhere.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities Hit‘No P

  • Asian Chip Stocks Fall on U.S. Curbs of Tech Exports to China

    TSMC, Samsung and SK Hynix declined as investors expressed fear about broad ramifications on the sector from new U.S. restrictions on exporting chips and related equipment to China.

  • 3 Tech Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    While companies' share prices fluctuate according to the financial performance of the business, cryptocurrencies have no underlying assets. In 2022 alone, the S&P Cryptocurrency Top 10 Equal Weight Index has tumbled 70.5% since January. The crypto market's value has plummeted as the war in Ukraine and rises in inflation and interest rates have bled into the already volatile industry.

  • Is It Time To Sell Ford Stock, General Motors? Here's What Analysts Say

    Ford stock and General Motors stock both fell Monday morning after analysts cut their price targets and downgraded ratings.

  • Texas Pete maker sued for crafting its hot sauce in — gasp — North Carolina

    The class action suit claims the hot sauce maker used a ’false labeling scheme’ to entice customers looking for an authentic Texas hot sauce

  • Oil Prices Are Falling Back With Demand Concerns Center Stage

    After the boost last week from the decision by OPEC and its allies to cut production, oil has now given up around half its gains with attention on potentially weaker demand.

  • How to Withdraw from Retirement When The Market Is Bad

    It's always hard to make your retirement savings last as long as you need it to - but it becomes even harder when you're retiring during a market downturn, as Americans retiring right now are experiencing. A market downturn means … Continue reading → The post How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Rivian shares skid after EV maker recalls nearly all vehicles

    Rivian's market capitalization dropped more than $2 billion to $31.1 billion in a single day, compared with automakers such as Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co, which are valued at $45.67 billion and $47.08 billion, respectively. The company started selling electric vehicles in the third quarter of last year and has so far delivered 13,198 vehicles. The addition of battery packs and motors, as well as downtime required at the plant to ramp up capacity could derail Rivian's pace of production, according to the brokerage.

  • These Are The World’s Best And Worst Pensions in 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Workers may have to rethink their retirement plans, warns a survey ranking the world’s pension systems.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceIceland, the Netherlands and Denmark again took the top three rankings in this

  • Here's Why Deere Has a Multi-Decade Growth Runway

    In the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, Deere (NYSE: DE) was struggling to grow profits consistently. Deere has proven to be a subtle yet effective growth story. Here's why Deere is still worth considering today.

  • Need extra income to tackle higher living costs? Here are the best side hustles to earn extra money in your spare time

    These options offer the best bang for your buck when weighed against how much of your time they will take up.

  • Bang Billionaire’s Empire of Caffeine Crashes Into Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- It should have been a weekend of celebration for billionaire Jack Owoc.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyOn Instagram, he blew out the candles atop a massive birthday cake dedicated to his blockbuster product, Bang