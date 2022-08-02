AOTMP® Announces Vendor Award Winners at Industry Solutions Showcase
The annual awards recognize outstanding Vendors, Suppliers, and Service Providers in the telecom, mobility, and IT management industry.
INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The prestigious 2022 AOTMP® Vendor Awards were presented on July 28th at the Industry Solutions Showcase, a live online event that reimagined the way buyers and sellers connect. The awards recognize innovation and excellence amongst vendors involved with providing products, services, and solutions to external customers and individuals working for those vendor organizations.
Individual award winners are as follows:
Customer Advocate of the Year – Ciera Broberg, Telarus
Business Analyst of the Year – Ben Savage, Mindglobal
Consultant of the Year – Suzanne Rosato, G2, Inc.
The company award winners are as follows:
Telecom Vendor of the Year – Sakon
Mobility Vendor of the Year – DMI
IT Vendor of the Year – ITsavvy
Startup Vendor of the Year – Lightyear
Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) Vendor of the Year – The BAZ Group
The solutions award winners are as follow:
Hottest New Telecom Solution – Calero-MDSL
Hottest New Mobility Solution – Samsung SDS America
Hottest New IT Solution – Taqtile
The event award winner is as follows:
AOTMP® People's Choice Award – Samsung SDS America
Timothy C. Colwell, AOTMP® Executive Vice President, said, "The accomplishments of this year's AOTMP® Vendor Award winners, both company and individual, demonstrate undeniable business results and compelling value propositions across the board. These outstanding individuals, vendors, suppliers, and service providers are making an impact in the telecom, mobility, and IT management industry."
AOTMP® is a global organization, empowering professionals in the dynamic $4+ trillion telecom, mobility and IT management industry. AOTMP® delivers value through training, certifications, association memberships, events & programs, best practices, publications, resources, and professional development.
