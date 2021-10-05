U.S. markets close in 4 hours 29 minutes

AOTMP® Opens Enterprise Registration for Telecom, Mobility, and IT Management Conference

·2 min read

Industry professionals to come together for networking, learning, collaborating, and exploring new solutions

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizers of AOTMP® Engage 2022 announced today that enterprise individuals and teams interested in learning and advancing technology management best practices may now register for AOTMP®'s annual conference. The event will be held in Orlando, Florida at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld from Sunday April 24 to Wednesday April 27 with the association's member meeting on April 28.

AOTMP opens registration for Engage 2022
AOTMP opens registration for Engage 2022

Highlights of the event include:

  • 9 general sessions covering industry topics and advancing the industry

  • 15 breakout sessions exploring operational and strategic subjects affecting all organizations

  • 2 panels providing insight into enterprise case studies and real-world examples

  • 18 enterprise-only roundtables enabling knowledge sharing with peers on hot topics

  • 8 technology showcases highlighting some of the most innovative industry solutions

  • Industry awards ceremony recognizing outstanding individuals and teams in our industry

  • 30 sponsors and exhibitors with the latest solutions on the market

Telecom, mobility and technology management professionals coming together in Orlando April 24 - 27. Register today.

View the complete agenda at AOTMP® Engage 2022 Agenda. Enterprises may register under the launch special of $795 until October 31 and the early bird special of $995 until December 31. Standard registration is $1,495. Vendors may attend only as exhibitors or sponsors.

Timothy C. Cowell, AOTMP® EVP, says, "It's exciting to organize an event that will allow industry professionals to get back together face-to-face and safely collaborate, learn, and share experiences and lessons learned over the past 24 months. We have been waiting for this moment for a long time."

About AOTMP®
AOTMP®, the Association of Telecom, Mobility, and IT Management Professionals, is a membership organization dedicated to serving the more than 10 million professionals around the globe who support the $4.3 trillion dollar industry. The association's mission is to bring these professionals together to help advance the industry while contributing more value and impact to their respective organizations. AOTMP® supports the industry and its professionals with memberships, training and certifications, events, industry publications, industry standards and professional development to optimize individual and business performance. Learn more at www.aotmp.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aotmp-opens-enterprise-registration-for-telecom-mobility-and-it-management-conference-301386524.html

SOURCE AOTMP

