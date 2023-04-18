Some Aoxin Q & M Dental Group Limited (Catalist:1D4) Shareholders Look For Exit As Shares Take 28% Pounding

Aoxin Q & M Dental Group Limited (Catalist:1D4) shareholders that were waiting for something to happen have been dealt a blow with a 28% share price drop in the last month. Instead of being rewarded, shareholders who have already held through the last twelve months are now sitting on a 43% share price drop.

Although its price has dipped substantially, there still wouldn't be many who think Aoxin Q & M Dental Group's price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 2x is worth a mention when the median P/S in Singapore's Healthcare industry is similar at about 1.9x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

How Has Aoxin Q & M Dental Group Performed Recently?

As an illustration, revenue has deteriorated at Aoxin Q & M Dental Group over the last year, which is not ideal at all. One possibility is that the P/S is moderate because investors think the company might still do enough to be in line with the broader industry in the near future. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The P/S Ratio?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like Aoxin Q & M Dental Group's to be considered reasonable.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 13%. Unfortunately, that's brought it right back to where it started three years ago with revenue growth being virtually non-existent overall during that time. Therefore, it's fair to say that revenue growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Weighing that medium-term revenue trajectory against the broader industry's one-year forecast for expansion of 16% shows it's an unpleasant look.

With this information, we find it concerning that Aoxin Q & M Dental Group is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. It seems most investors are ignoring the recent poor growth rate and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. There's a good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

What We Can Learn From Aoxin Q & M Dental Group's P/S?

With its share price dropping off a cliff, the P/S for Aoxin Q & M Dental Group looks to be in line with the rest of the Healthcare industry. While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

Our look at Aoxin Q & M Dental Group revealed its shrinking revenues over the medium-term haven't impacted the P/S as much as we anticipated, given the industry is set to grow. Even though it matches the industry, we're uncomfortable with the current P/S ratio, as this dismal revenue performance is unlikely to support a more positive sentiment for long. If recent medium-term revenue trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

