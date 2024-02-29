Aozora Bank Jumps Most Since 2012 After Activist Reports Stake

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese lender Aozora Bank Ltd. surged the most since August 2012 after a fund linked to activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami reported its holdings and said it may make important proposals.

The shares jumped as much as 18%. City Index Eleventh reported a 5.42% stake in the company, according to a filing to Japan’s Finance Ministry. Aozora Bank, which had been lending aggressively in the US, lost about a third of its market value earlier this month after saying it would have its first loss in 15 years because of bad loans tied to properties in the country.

“Murakami’s disclosure suggests two possibilities, the start of an activist campaign or a short-term trading play,” said Arun George, an analyst at Global Equity Research Ltd., who publishes on Smartkarma.

A spokesman for Tokyo-based Aozora declined to comment.

City Index Eleventh has taken stakes in other firm in Japan, boosting shares on expectations their profitability will improve. The Tokyo-based fund hasn’t always been successful with its campaigns though. It sold most of its position in oil refiner Cosmo Energy Holdings Co. last year after failing to get the company to boost returns and consider spinning off its energy business.

The stock has rebounded more than 40% from its three-year low reached February 16. It’s still about 10% away from recouping its losses this month.

--With assistance from Taiga Uranaka.

