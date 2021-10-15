U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,432.50
    +3.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,832.00
    +48.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,042.75
    +5.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,275.40
    +3.30 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.69
    +0.38 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.50
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.52
    +0.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1600
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5190
    -0.0300 (-1.94%)
     

  • Vix

    16.86
    -1.78 (-9.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3677
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8390
    +0.1620 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,007.22
    -1,104.33 (-1.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,369.33
    -5.90 (-0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.71
    +65.89 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.32
    +253.39 (+0.89%)
     

AP Content Services expands in Asia

AP Content Services
·2 min read

AP Content Services, the content marketing and advertising arm of The Associated Press, today announced that it will expand its services for clients in Asia.

This screen grab shows the AP Content Services homepage. (AP Photo)

Source: AP Images
Source: AP Images
Source: AP Images

TOKYO, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AP Content Services works with brands and advertisers worldwide to create and distribute authentic, impactful and informative content in video, text and photos through the AP distribution network.

Clients can distribute paid-for content on the AP wire, APNews.com and the AP News app and AP Content Services-created content via AP-branded social media accounts.

AP Content Services is separate from the editorial operations of the AP newsroom and the content created does not involve AP editorial staff.

“We are pleased to expand our AP Content Services offerings for our clients in Asia,” said AP Content Services Asia Sales Manager Chie Tsuda, based in Tokyo. “Our Asia clients can reach audiences all over the world through AP’s vast distribution network.”

Tsuda oversees AP Content Services. A 13-year veteran of AP, she has led several projects in Japan including:

  • Custom videos highlighting Osaka prior to the 2019 G20 Osaka Summit, including an introduction to Osaka, a focused spotlight on business in the region and a dive into iPS cell research conducted at Kyoto University.

  • Custom video, native advertising and social media posts spotlighting karate, historic landmarks and regional iconography to promote the Okinawa Convention and Visitors Bureau to international audiences.

About AP

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day. Online: www.ap.org

Contact

Patrick Maks
Media Relations Manager
The Associated Press
+1-212-621-7536
pmaks@ap.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7abce19f-e484-41b6-b24c-78dcd1007637

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.


Recommended Stories

  • With bad ‘red flag’ jokes everywhere, most meme-stock traders are only seeing green

    Wednesday was a good day for the OG memes, and a bad day for zero-commission trading apps trying to act cool on Twitter.

  • Amazon videogame exec on the success of ‘New World’ and why everyone is chasing Roblox

    Amazon.com Inc. managed to dominate online book sales, then all of e-commerce and cloud computing. Now, the company has found a significant foothold in the next business it has targeted: Videogames.

  • Fourteen U.S. attorneys general press Facebook on vaccine disinformation

    The attorneys general of 14 U.S. states sent a letter to Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg asking if the top disseminators of vaccine disinformation on the platform received special treatment from the company. The line of inquiry was generated after Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen used internal documents to disclose that the social media platform has built a system that exempts high-profile users from some or all of its rules. In the letter, which was sent on Wednesday, the 14 Democratic attorneys general said they are "extremely concerned" with recent reports that Facebook maintained lists of members who have received special treatment, and want to know if the "Disinformation Dozen" were part of those lists.

  • Tim McGraw Jumps Off Stage to Confront Hecklers During Live Concert

    Tim McGraw stopped his concert mid-song to confront some audience members during his performance over the weekend at the Nugget Event Center in Reno.

  • Robin Williams' Daughter Just Pleaded With His Fans to Stop Doing This

    Zelda Williams has a serious request for fans of her dad. After a video of an actor doing an impression of Robin Williams went viral, people began sending it to his 32-year-old daughter on social media. So many have done so that Zelda took to social media to plead with her followers to stop forwarding her videos like this, especially because of the particular scene that is portrayed.Robin passed away seven years ago. All of his children have spoken out publicly about his death in the time since,

  • North Korea Blasts ‘Squid Game’ as Evidence of Capitalist Society’s ‘Hell-Like Horror’

    The buzz about “Squid Game” hit the radar of North Korea’s repressive socialist dictatorship, which slammed the Netflix breakout hit as proof that South Korea’s capitalist culture is a “beastly” failure. North Korean propaganda site Arirang Meari, in a report about “Squid Game,” excoriated the high-concept survival drama as depicting the “sad reality of a […]

  • The Rolling Stones remove 'Brown Sugar' from tour setlist over lyrics depicting slavery

    The Rolling Stones may have dubbed their tour "No Filter," but the rock band has filtered out one of their most popular songs from their setlist.

  • Special Report: William Shatner launches to space with Blue Origin crew

    A crew of four, including "Star Trek" actor William Shatner, blasted off for a 10-minute sub-orbital spaceflight aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft. At age 90, Shatner became the oldest person ever to fly in space, courtesy of Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos. "CBS Mornings" co-hosts Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson anchor this CBS News Special Report with correspondent Mark Strassmann at the launch site in West Texas.

  • North Korea Gives Props to ‘Squid Game’ for Critiquing South Korea’s ‘Beastly’ Realities of Capitalism

    Well, y'know, fair enough

  • Influencer Kyla Scanlon breaks down the Bitcoin social media craze

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung sits down with financial content creator Kyla Scanlon to discuss the online discourse surrounding cryptocurrency.&nbsp;

  • Facebook Tightens Access Rules For Employee Internal Discussion Forums: WSJ

    Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) has tightened controls over some internal discussion groups following whistleblower revelations that extended to the Senate, the Wall Street Journal reports. Related Content: Key Takeaways From Facebook Whistleblower's Senate Appearance Facebook offers its staff online discussion groups on an internal message system called Workplace, where staff can cooperate or exchange ideas. The whistleblower, a former product manager, viewed multiple company documents on protection

  • Here's All The Storylines The "Squid Game" Creator Would Be Open To Exploring If The Show Gets Renewed

    I would watch the Squid Game characters from now until the end of time.View Entire Post ›

  • 'Survivor' contestant makes the one mistake you're never supposed to make

    Contestant Shan was looking to pull off a major blindside for the second time in two weeks, and made sure to get JD's extra vote advantage from him before she put out his torch.

  • Netflix Is Finally Taking a Hint From Disney

    In less than a decade, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) went from a DVD-by-mail company to pioneering and now leading the video streaming industry. In fact, nearly all of Netflix's rivals have come to the fore thanks to major mergers or acquisitions. It's hard to imagine Disney (NYSE: DIS), the owner of Hulu and Disney+, without Marvel, Pixar, and LucasFilm, and its more recent $71 billion acquisition of Fox's entertainment assets.

  • Dr. Pimple Popper Squeezes Out A 'Never-Ending' Sac Cyst In A New YouTube Video

    Dermatologist Sandra Lee, MD, a.k.a. Dr. Pimple Popper just excised a gooey broken-down cyst from a man's cheek. Watch the full video here.

  • 'Dancing with the Stars' contestant JoJo Siwa shares she’s been dealing with 'extreme' personal experience

    JoJo Siwa revealed she has been dealing with an "extreme" situation amid her Disney Week performances with partner Jenna Johnson. The former "Dance Moms" star admitted she relied on Johnson to help her through it.

  • NFTs Are Coming to Fox TV Show ‘Masked Singer’

    Fox Entertainment is launching a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace for its hit show “The Masked Singer,” the company announced Wednesday. The media giant is using its Blockchain Creative Labs subsidiary to release NFT packs on the cheekily titled “Maskverse.” Fox made an investment in Eluvio’s proof-of-stake technology in August citing its potential for low environmental impact, the company said in a press release.

  • 50 Cent Reveals What Eminem Thought of His 'Drew Barrymore Show' Appearance

    50 Cent took to Instagram to share what Eminem had to say about his appearance on Drew Barrymore's show, which saw 50 discuss the random texts he gets from Em.

  • UPDATE 1-Microsoft to shut down LinkedIn in China

    Microsoft Corp is pulling the plug on LinkedIn in China nearly seven years after its launch and will replace it with a stripped-down version of the platform that would focus only on jobs. LinkedIn is the only major U.S.-owned social network operating in the country, where the government requires such platforms to follow strict rules and regulations. "We're also facing a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China," LinkedIn said in a blog post on Thursday, adding it did not find the same level of success in the more social aspects of sharing and staying informed like it has globally.

  • Scientists Used Radio Signals to Discover Four New Planets

    Until now astronomers were only able to use radio signals to detect the very closest stars, but that's all changed thanks to new science.