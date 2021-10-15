U.S. markets close in 3 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,464.21
    +25.95 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,200.95
    +288.39 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,876.52
    +53.09 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,289.08
    +14.90 (+0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.14
    +0.83 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.20
    -30.70 (-1.71%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    -0.13 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1597
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5760
    +0.0570 (+3.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3763
    +0.0086 (+0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2720
    +0.5950 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,586.85
    +3,435.81 (+6.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,425.12
    +18.38 (+1.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.03
    +26.32 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

AP Recovery Announces Dawson Caldwell's Resignation Effective Immediately

·1 min read

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Upon learning of a criminal charge pending against Earl Dawson Caldwell IV, AP Recovery, Inc. asked for and received his resignation as President/CEO, effective immediately.

Anthony Brush, President/CEO, and John Evans, COO/CFO, have been appointed by the Board, effective immediately.

"Though the charges involve personal actions and were unrelated to Mr. Caldwell's employment, the nature of the conduct alleged is wholly at odds with our values," said President/CEO, Anthony Brush, adding, "AP Recovery has been in the recovery auditing and compliance business for over 25 years with a motto of 'Count on People.' We count on our employees to serve our clients, and, in turn, our employees and clients count on company leaders to adhere to the highest standards of personal and professional conduct."

AP Recovery is a global recovery auditing firm, leading the industry in quality and client experience for over 25 years. We blend inquisitive minds with the power of technology to help our Fortune 500 and 1000 clients recover lost profits, mitigate risk, and audit suppliers for maximum returns.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ap-recovery-announces-dawson-caldwells-resignation-effective-immediately-301401371.html

SOURCE A/P Recovery, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Corsair Expects Q3 Revenues to Miss Consensus Estimates; Shares Fall

    Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) declined 7% in Thursday’s extended trading session after the company revealed that it expects to report Q3 net revenues of $391 million, much lower than the Street’s expectations of $485.2 million. Corsair develops and manufactures high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. (See Corsair stock charts on TipRanks) The company said that the key reasons behind the poor revenue guidance are global logistics and supply c

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing This Week

    Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were skyrocketing 41.4% this week as of the market close on Thursday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Ocugen has been a meme stock popular with online investors for months. Ocugen received two pieces of good news this week.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Upstart Stock?

    This company is changing how lenders gauge people's creditworthiness. It has massive growth potential and the stock price reflects that.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Tanked Friday

    Virgin Galactic delays its initial commercial launch as Blue Origin celebrates a triumphant flight this week.

  • 3 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    Thanks to this saying, many new investors target cheap-looking companies whose low share prices seem like an incredible value. Well-known for its genetic testing and ancestry services, 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ: ME) somewhat quietly keeps its sights on upending the healthcare industry.

  • Johnson & Johnson Puts Talc Injury Claims Into Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson is turning to bankruptcy court in a controversial attempt to resolve billions of dollars in legal liabilities tied to its talc products, placing a new subsidiary holding the claims into Chapter 11 protection. Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverWhat Comes After GE’s 12

  • Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Duck Creek Technologies fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal-2021 earnings conference call. Good afternoon, and welcome to Duck Creek's earnings conference call for the fourth quarter of fiscal-year 2021, which ended on August 31. On the call with me today is Mike Jackowski, Duck Creek's chief executive officer; and Vinny Chippari, Duck Creek's chief financial officer.

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 2 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The energy sector is hot today thanks to rising oil prices, but there are still some high-yield names that you can buy and hold.

  • 11 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best value stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s investment strategies and go directly to read the 5 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett does not need any introduction in the investment world. He is […]

  • 2 Innovative Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Next 10 Years

    Being a great investor sometimes involves making assumptions about the future of technology, so watch these two companies closely.

  • Insiders are Selling Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) as it Approaches Our Intrinsic Value Point

    Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) joined the cohort of financial institutions that kicked off the Q3 earnings season. While the news took it to a new multi-year high, the insiders seem to be predominantly selling as the price reaches our intrinsic value point.

  • Why Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Beam Therapeutics, Intellia Therapeutics, and Schrödinger Are Volatile This Week

    After the Food and Drug Administration paused Allogene Therapeutics' (NASDAQ: ALLO) clinical trials last week, the stock was crushed. The FDA's intervention appeared to spur trading by ARK Invest in Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM), Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA), and Schrödinger (NASDAQ: SDGR).

  • 5 Big-Name Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 356% to 1,605% by 2025

    These well-known and widely held companies should deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next five years.

  • Analysts are Cutting Price Targets of These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts are cutting price targets of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts are Cutting Price Targets of These 5 Stocks. Two top economic experts have warned that there are signs that the United States economy is headed […]

  • Ford stock gains after China sales report, with Q3 down but year-to-date sales up

    Shares of Ford Motor Co. edged up 0.4% in premarket trading Friday, after the automaker reported overnight third-quarter China vehicle sales that fell from a year ago, amid continued challenges resulting from the semiconductor shortage, but outperformed its U.S. vehicle sales performance by a wide margin. The company said it sold 150,100 vehicles in Greater China during the quarter, down 8.7% from a year ago, while Lincoln brand passenger vehicle sales increased 24%. The year-to-date total has r

  • XPeng Is a More Sustainable EV Maker Than Even Tesla

    It turns out that Tesla might not be the world’s most sustainable car company. ESG is short for environmental, social and governance and companies publish ESG reports—sometimes called sustainability reports or impact reports—to tell stakeholders how their operations are impacting communities they serve. Tesla (TSLA) shares have added about 0.5%.

  • Tesla Stock: Headed to $300?

    One analyst's price target for the electric-car maker's stock implies more than 60% downside. Is it time to sell?

  • Is Coca-Cola Still a Great Dividend Stock?

    Investing in dividend stocks can be an excellent way to generate passive income. Companies that pay dividends tend to be more mature, profit-generating operations that have established lines of business and a loyal base of customers. One such company with a long history of profit generation and dividend payouts is Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO).

  • 3 Highly Profitable Stocks Wall Street Thinks Will Soar 39% or More

    Here are three highly profitable stocks that Wall Street thinks will soar 39% or more within the next 12 months. The consensus price target for Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) is 39% above the big drugmaker's current share price. This forward earnings multiple is well below the average forward price-to-earnings ratio of 13.4 for pharmaceutical stocks in the S&P 500.

  • After a 71% profit, this investor just got out of oil and is putting everything into this commodity instead

    TankerTracker's Sam Madani talks to MarketWatch about why he cashed out of oil and has gone 100% on this increasingly scarce commodity.