On August 3, 2023, APA Corp (NASDAQ:APA) witnessed a daily gain of 7.37%, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 6.15. But is the stock fairly valued? This article aims to explore this question by delving into the GF Value, a unique valuation approach that combines historical trading multiples, past performance, and future business performance estimates. We invite you to join us in this comprehensive analysis.

Company Overview

Headquartered in Houston, APA Corp (NASDAQ:APA) is a renowned independent exploration and production company, primarily operating in the U.S., Egypt, the North Sea, and Suriname. As of the end of 2022, the company reported proved reserves of 890 million barrels of oil equivalent and net production of 400 thousand boe/d, with 64% comprising of oil and natural gas liquids.

Trading at $41.89 per share, APA's stock price appears to align closely with the GF Value of $40.73, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued. This comparison lays the groundwork for a deeper examination of the company's value, seamlessly integrating financial evaluation with key company details.

Is APA Corp (APA) Stock Fairly Valued? An In-Depth Analysis

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is an exclusive measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the ideal fair trading value.

Our analysis indicates that APA Corp (NASDAQ:APA) is fairly valued. The GF Value estimates the stock's fair value based on three key factors: historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued, and future returns may be poor. Conversely, if the share price is significantly below the GF Value calculation, the stock may be undervalued and poised for higher future returns.

As APA is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.



Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss. To mitigate this risk, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before investing. APA's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.03, which ranks worse than 90.82% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry, and an overall financial strength of 4 out of 10, indicate that APA's financial strength is poor.



Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is generally less risky. APA has been profitable 5 over the past 10 years. With a revenue of $10.4 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $6.15 over the past twelve months, its operating margin of 45.25% ranks better than 84.71% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry. Overall, APA's profitability is ranked 7 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Growth is a critical factor in a company's valuation. APA's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 76.64% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry, and its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 402.8%, which ranks better than 99.88% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry. This suggests that APA's growth is significantly higher than most of its industry peers.

ROIC vs WACC

Return on invested capital (ROIC) and weighted average cost of capital (WACC) are another way to assess a company's profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. For the past 12 months, APA's ROIC is 23.82, and its WACC is 10.12, indicating that the company's return on invested capital is higher than its cost of capital.



Conclusion

Overall, the stock of APA Corp (NASDAQ:APA) appears to be fairly valued. While the company's financial condition is poor, its profitability is fair, and its growth ranks better than 99.88% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about APA stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

