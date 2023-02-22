U.S. markets closed

APA Corporation Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial and Operational Results

APA Corporation
·1 min read
APA Corporation
APA Corporation

HOUSTON, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) today announced fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results. Results can be found on the company’s website by visiting www.apacorp.com or investor.apacorp.com.

APA will host a conference call Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. Central time via the webcast link available on the company website to discuss the results. Following the conference call, a replay will be available for one year on the “Investors” page of the company’s website.

About APA

APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and natural gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and natural gas offshore Suriname and in the Dominican Republic. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apacorp.com. Additional details regarding Suriname, ESG performance and other investor-related topics are posted at investor.apacorp.com.

Contacts

Investor:

(281) 302-2286

Gary Clark

Media:

(713) 296-7276

Alexandra Franceschi

Website:

www.apacorp.com

 

APA-F


