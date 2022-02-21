U.S. markets closed

APA Corporation Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial and Operational Results

In this article:
HOUSTON, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) today announced fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results. Results can be found on the company’s website by visiting www.apacorp.com or investor.apacorp.com.

There will be a conference call Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. Central time to discuss the results. It will be webcast and archived on APA’s website and available for playback by telephone for one week. The number for the replay is 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 for international calls. The conference access code is 7959588.

About APA

APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and natural gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and natural gas offshore Suriname. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apacorp.com. Additional details regarding Suriname, ESG performance and other investor-related topics are posted at investor.apacorp.com.

Contacts

Investor:

(281) 302-2286

Gary Clark

Media:

(713) 296-7276

Alexandra Franceschi

Website:

www.apacorp.com


