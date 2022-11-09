APA Corporation Announces Partnership with Clean Cooking Alliance to Support Increased Access to Clean Cooking Fuels

APA Corporation

HOUSTON, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) today announced a multi-year partnership with the Clean Cooking Alliance (CCA). A project of the United Nations Foundation, CCA is focused on building a dynamic, inclusive, and financially sustainable industry with the goal of achieving universal access to clean cooking by 2030. Access to clean cooking improves health, reduces climate and environmental impacts, empowers women, and improves overall livelihoods. It is also an integral part of meeting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (UNSDG) 7, which is focused on “access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all.”



“We are excited to partner with the Clean Cooking Alliance to support their efforts to expand access to clean cooking fuels and technologies,” said John J. Christmann IV, APA CEO and president. “Universal access to clean cooking for billions of people around the world is a major and complex undertaking that requires the kind of expertise and network that CCA brings to the table. This partnership and program align with our social investment strategy and underscore our commitment to expanding access to energy for communities suffering from energy poverty.”

Today, 2.4 billion people around the world depend on stoves and fuels such as wood and charcoal to cook. With APA’s financial support, CCA will facilitate a clean cooking venture accelerator program that will help early-stage entrepreneurs in the clean cooking sector by providing access to technical support, funding and external networks to expand their businesses. This will ultimately help drive a sustainable market for clean cooking solutions, including clean-burning liquified petroleum gas (LPG).

“Access to financing is one of the biggest challenges faced by entrepreneurs and businesses working on clean cooking,” said Dymphna van der Lans, Clean Cooking Alliance CEO. “Through this partnership with APA, we will be able to better support the many emerging and diverse founders that have the potential to significantly drive scale and innovation in the clean cooking sector.”

The program will complement CCA’s current venture and market building initiatives and will support early-stage entrepreneurs working to increase access to clean cooking. It will be open to clean cooking distributors and manufacturers at early stages of growth. It includes 12 to 14 weeks of core modules, such as industry and venture fundamentals, pitch day coaching, and possible entry to a CCA venture catalyst program. It is expected to launch by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

