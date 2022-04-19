U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,462.21
    +70.52 (+1.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,911.20
    +499.51 (+1.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,619.66
    +287.30 (+2.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,030.77
    +40.63 (+2.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.63
    +0.07 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,952.20
    -34.20 (-1.72%)
     

  • Silver

    25.29
    -0.86 (-3.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0793
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    +0.0510 (+1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3000
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.9190
    +1.9190 (+1.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,290.72
    +447.70 (+1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    964.12
    +13.56 (+1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,601.28
    -15.10 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.09
    +185.38 (+0.69%)
     

APA Corporation Provides First-Quarter 2022 Supplemental Information and Schedules Results Conference Call for May 5 at 10 a.m. Central Time

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
APA Corporation
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • APA
    Watchlist
APA Corporation
APA Corporation

HOUSTON, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) today provided supplemental information regarding certain first-quarter 2022 financial and operational results.

Supplemental quarterly information
To further assist analysts with their first-quarter earnings models, the company is providing the following estimates:


Estimated Average Realized Prices – 1Q22



Oil (bbl)

NGL (bbl)

Natural Gas (Mcf)


United States

$96.00

$36.50

$4.20


International

$103.00

$75.00

$5.20



Egypt tax barrels:

47-48 MBoe/d


Realized loss on commodity derivatives (before tax):

$5 million


Dry hole costs (before tax):

$5-10 million


First-quarter 2022 production guidance update
International adjusted production is forecast to be 111 Mboe/d, compared to guidance of 115 Mboe/d, with the difference attributable primarily to the production sharing contract impact of higher oil prices in Egypt. Unplanned maintenance downtime on the Forties Echo platform in the North Sea also impacted oil production by approximately 1,000 barrels of oil per day.

U.S. production for the period is forecast to be 211 Mboe/d, compared to guidance of 212 Mboe/d. The variance is attributable to weather and third-party facility disruptions to gas and NGL volumes, partially offset by better-than-expected oil volumes.

Weighted-average common shares outstanding
During the first-quarter 2022, the company repurchased approximately 7.2 million shares of APA common stock at an average price of $36.07 per share. The estimated weighted-average basic common shares for the period is 346 million, compared with 361 million for the fourth-quarter 2021.

Since Oct. 1, 2021, the company has repurchased 38.4 million shares at an average price of $28.83.

During the first-quarter 2022, the company also retired approximately $1.3 billion in outstanding notes and debentures.

First-quarter 2022 earnings call
APA Corporation will host its first-quarter 2022 results conference call on Thursday, May 5, at 10 a.m. Central time. The company will issue its earnings release after the market close on Wednesday, May 4. The full text of the release will be available on the company's website at www.apacorp.com. The conference call will be webcast from APA’s website at investor.apacorp.com, and the webcast replay will be archived there as well. The conference call will also be available for playback by telephone for one week beginning at approximately 4 p.m. Central time, May 5. To access the telephone playback, dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 for international calls. The conference access code is 7382328.

About APA
APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and natural gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and natural gas offshore Suriname. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apacorp.com. Additional details regarding Suriname, ESG performance and other investor-related topics are posted at investor.apacorp.com.

Forward-looking statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “continues,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “guidance,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “possibly,” “potential,” “projects,” “prospects,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar references to future periods, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future plans, expectations, and objectives for operations, including statements about our capital plans, drilling plans, production expectations, asset sales, and monetizations. While forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by us that we believe to be reasonable under the circumstances, whether actual results and developments will meet our expectations and predictions depend on a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause our actual results, performance, and financial condition to differ materially from our expectations. See “Risk Factors” in APA’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risk factors that affect our business. Any forward-looking statement made in this news release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. APA and its subsidiaries undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future development or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contacts

Investor:

(281) 302-2286

Gary Clark

Media:

(713) 296-7276

Alexandra Franceschi

Website:

www.apacorp.com

APA-G



Recommended Stories

  • 2 of the Cheapest Stocks I Own

    Home-improvement retailer Lowe's (NYSE: LOW), and image-browsing platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) are two of the cheapest stocks I own. The thing is, most valuation metrics, like the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, look back at where a company has been. The challenge of investing is to take both into consideration -- balancing the value proposition today in light of a company's business prospects tomorrow.

  • Netflix stock sinks after missing on subscribers, revenue

    Netflix stock is down in after hours trading following its big miss on subscribers and revenue for Q1.

  • Netflix Q1 net subscribers unexpectedly decline, revenue misses expectations

    Netflix is set to report quarterly results Tuesday after market close, and investors are bracing for a further growth slowdown amid the company's exit from Russia and as its key North American market grows increasingly saturated.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • Delta Tested Elon Musk’s Wi-Fi Service. That’s Not Why SpaceX Is Worth $100 Billion.

    Delta Air Lines' test showed that SpaceX Starlink internet service for in-flight Wi-Fi could be the most valuable piece of Elon Musk's space company.

  • IBM Sales Growth Tops Estimates, Powered by Software and Consulting

    Big Blue also cheered investors by saying its full-year performance should be "at the very high end" of its previous forecast.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio holds roughly four dozen securities, of which two well-known companies are screaming buys and another brand-name stock is a value trap.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Was Climbing Again on Tuesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) climbed on Tuesday, as investors were cautiously optimistic about improving conditions in the semiconductor industry, sending the stock up as much as 2.7%. A report suggested that the ongoing shortage of graphics processing units (GPUs) could finally be easing, helping fuel the stock's rise. The shortage of GPUs, which has plagued the market for months, may finally be coming to an end according to industry watcher Tom's Hardware.

  • Disney, Roku Drop as Netflix Stuns With Falling Customers

    (Bloomberg) -- Streaming stocks were rocked late Tuesday after Netflix Inc. reported its first customer decline in more than a decade, stoking investors’ fears that a reopening economy will cripple these companies.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsRoku

  • 10 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheap lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more lithium stocks available at bargain prices, go directly to 5 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Lithium is one of the hottest sectors of the market as demand far outstrips supply. As electric vehicle […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    The stock market has fallen to start the year, and some stocks have fallen more than others. For investors, however, that brings up opportunities – just because a stock has fallen quite a bit doesn't necessarily make it a bad investment. The trick for investors is to tell the difference between stocks that are cheap at their new low prices and stocks that are truly broken. That’s where the Wall Street pros come in. These expert stock pickers have identified two compelling tickers whose current s

  • 2 Stocks Under $10 That Morgan Stanley Sees Surging Over 100%

    The oldest advice in the financial markets is to buy low and sell high. The trick to winning, however, is to find the right stocks to buy, and to remember that ‘buy low’ doesn’t always mean these stocks can't go lower. Sometimes the best bargains really do come in at the lowest prices. There are plenty of stocks under $10 that won’t break your bank and still offer substantial upside potential. How substantial? Well, one analyst at investment banking giant Morgan Stanley has been tapping two winn

  • Lockheed Martin stock falls on mixed earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Lockheed Martin.

  • Russia Touts SWIFT Alternative, But Will Keep Its Members Secret

    (Bloomberg) -- A day after Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina touted the country’s alternative to the SWIFT financial-messaging service, the regulator said it will no longer publicly disclose who participates.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsU.

  • Should You Buy Plug Power on Today's News?

    Many investors who at one time had high expectations of growth for hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) didn't stick around to see its multi-year growth plan play out. The company announced today it has a new agreement with Walmart to supply the retailer with up to 20 tons of green hydrogen per day to fuel the material-handling trucks it uses at fulfillment and distribution centers. Plug has been making investments steadily over the past year to build green hydrogen production facilities that it hopes will supply 1,000 tons per day (TPD) globally by 2028.

  • Musk willing to invest up to $15 billion of own money to buy Twitter -NY Post

    The billionaire, who is Twitter's second-biggest shareholder with a 9.1% stake, is planning to launch a tender offer in about 10 days and has tapped Morgan Stanley to raise another $10 billion in debt, according to the report https://nypost.com/2022/04/19/elon-musk-scrambles-to-find-backers-for-twitter-takeover-sources. Musk, who is also Tesla Inc's chief executive, may also be willing to borrow against his current stake if necessary, a move that could possibly raise several billion additional dollars, the New York Post reported. Twitter declined to comment.

  • IBM Quarterly Results Beat Estimates As Restructuring Shows Progress

    IBM stock climbed after reporting first-quarter results late Tuesday that beat estimates on the top and bottom lines.

  • Dow Jones Dips; Twitter Soars As Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey Slam Board; Charles Schwab Hammered

    The Dow Jones fought back but was still lower. Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey slammed the Twitter board. Charles Schwab stock fell.

  • 3 Reasons PayPal Is a Golden Buying Opportunity Today

    PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) shareholders have experienced the best and worst in just a few short years. Much has changed since then -- PayPal shares are down 63% in the past six months versus a 1.9% decline in the S&P 500. PayPal's steep pullback grabbed my attention from the start -- how does the world's largest mobile payments company shed over half of its value in such a short period of time?

  • Why Tesla Stock Popped Before Earnings

    Electric cars giant Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is set to report earnings after close of trading tomorrow, Wednesday, April 20. Wall Street is of two minds about what Tesla will report tomorrow. On the one hand, Tesla perma-bear Gordon Johnson at GLJ Research is warning that Tesla's operating cash flow is going to come in only half as strong as the $2.3 billion that other analysts have forecast, sending Tesla's stock price plummeting tomorrow afternoon.