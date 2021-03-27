U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,974.54
    +65.02 (+1.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,072.88
    +453.40 (+1.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,138.72
    +161.04 (+1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,221.48
    +38.36 (+1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.72
    +2.16 (+3.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.60
    +6.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.11
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1795
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6600
    +0.0460 (+2.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3791
    +0.0053 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6670
    +0.5060 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,725.39
    +1,514.96 (+2.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,097.78
    +43.98 (+4.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,740.59
    +65.76 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,176.70
    +446.82 (+1.56%)
     

APA INVESTOR ALERT: Shareholder Lawsuit Filed

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2021 / The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:APA). The case is currently in the lead plaintiff stage. Investors who purchased APA stock or other securities between September 7, 2016 and March 13, 2020 may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/Apache to submit their information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.tenlaw.com/cases/Apache

The case alleges that Apache and its senior executives made misleading statements to investors and failed to disclose that: (i) Apache intentionally used unrealistic assumptions regarding the amount and composition of available oil and gas in Alpine High; (ii) Apache did not have the proper infrastructure in place to safely and/or economically drill and/or transport those resources even if they existed in the amounts purported; and (iii) these misleading statements and omissions artificially inflated the value of the Apache's operations in the Permian Basin.

Interested Apache investors have until April 26, 2021 to retain counsel and apply to be a lead plaintiff if they are interested to do so. Investors do not need to be a lead plaintiff in order to be a class member. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other investor class members in managing the class action. If investors choose to take no action, they can remain an absent class member. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, investors are not represented by an attorney.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.tenlaw.com/cases/Apache

Thornton Law Firm's securities attorneys are highly experienced in representing investors in recovering damages caused by violations of the securities laws. Its attorneys have established track records litigating securities cases in courts throughout the country and recovering losses on behalf of investors. This may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

CONTACT:
Thornton Law Firm LLP
1 Lincoln Street
State Street Financial Center
Boston, MA 02111
www.tenlaw.com/cases/Apache

SOURCE: Thornton Law Firm LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/637727/APA-INVESTOR-ALERT-Shareholder-Lawsuit-Filed

Recommended Stories

  • Danger Lurks for These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    IBM's and Altria's payouts to shareholders look safe, but income investors need to look at the bigger picture.

  • U.S. consumer spending, income temporarily fall ahead of massive fiscal stimulus

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. consumer spending fell by the most in 10 months in February as a cold snap gripped many parts of the country and the boost from a second round of stimulus checks to middle- and lower-income households faded. But the drop in consumer spending, the biggest since mandatory shutdowns of nonessential businesses like restaurants last April to slow the spread of COVID-19, is seen as temporary. The economy is poised to log its best performance in 37 years, thanks to the White House's massive $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package and increased vaccinations against the coronavirus.

  • Baidu, Tencent in U.S. extend slide after SEC actions amid U.S.-China tension

    U.S.-listed shares of China based Baidu Inc and Tencent Music Entertainment group plunged this week, dropping as much as 33.5% and 48.5%, respectively, from Tuesday's closing levels. Talks last week between U.S. and Chinese officials in Alaska culminated in U.S. sanctions being announced against Chinese officials over alleged crimes against humanity and genocide on Uighurs in Xinjiang. Baidu stock was last down 4.7%, while Tencent had lost 9.6% on the day.

  • TPG Chooses Banks for $594 Million Asian Pathology IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- TPG Capital Asia has picked banks to help prepare an initial public offering of its pathology business in the region that could raise as much as S$800 million ($594 million) in Singapore, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The private equity firm is working with Citigroup Inc. and CIMB Group Holdings Bhd. on the planned first-time share sale of Pathology Asia Holdings Pte, said the people. Credit Suisse Group AG and DBS Group Holdings Ltd. are also working on the offering, they said, asking not to be named as the process is private. A listing in the city-state could take place as soon as the end of this year, the people said.Pathology Asia joins renewable energy firm Sunseap Group Pte, Thai Beverage Pcl’s brewery unit and City Developments Ltd.’s U.K. asset real estate investment trust in seeking an IPO in Singapore. The country has only seen one new listing this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Aztech Global Ltd. raised about $224 million in an offering this month.Deliberations are ongoing and the size and timing of the IPO could change, said the people. Representatives for Citi, CIMB, Credit Suisse, DBS and TPG declined to comment.TPG reached out to prospective advisers for proposals on the pathology unit IPO, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month. The buyout firm has grown the business from its initial 39 pathology laboratories, which TPG purchased from Healthscope Ltd. in 2018 for A$279 million ($212 million), a person familiar with the matter has said. It is now worth about $2 billion, the person said.TPG Capital Asia manages about $9.9 billion in assets, according to its website. The arm of global buyout firm TPG has offices in Beijing, Hong Kong, Melbourne, Mumbai, and Singapore.Pathology Asia Holdings, originally formed out of the Healthscope purchase, includes the Quest Laboratories brand in Singapore and Vietnam, and Gribbles Pathology in Malaysia. It announced the acquisition of Singapore’s Innovative Diagnostics Pte in 2018, and bought a minority stake in Australian drug testing company Safe Work Laboratories Pty the following year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tencent-Backed Linklogis Seeks $1.1 Billion in Hong Kong IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese fintech company Linklogis Inc., backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd., is seeking to raise HK$8.3 billion ($1.07 billion) from an initial public offering in Hong Kong.The Shenzhen-based company is selling 452.9 million shares at HK$16.28 to HK$18.28 apiece, according to a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday. The company plans to price the offering on March 31 and list on the exchange April 9.Linklogis’s offering will test the appetite for first-time share sales after Hong Kong’s benchmark stock gauge slumped into a technical correction on Wednesday. Shares of internet giant Baidu Inc. ended flat in their debut in the city Tuesday and have fallen every day since.Linklogis provides technology solutions for supply chain finance in China. While Linklogis’s prospectus shows the firm hasn’t made a profit in three years, it said sales from its supply chain finance solutions expanded 47% last year following an 83% surge in 2019.The share sale attracts six cornerstone investors who have agreed to subscribe a total of $365 million of stock, according to the filing. BlackRock Inc. and Fidelity will each buy $100 million of shares, while Janus Henderson Funds, The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board and Sequoia China will each purchase $50 million. Singapore’s EDB Investments will snap up $15 million.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and China International Capital Corp. are joint sponsor of the deal.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ARK Innovation Fund Has Reshuffled Its Holdings. What That Means for Investors.

    As assets poured into the exchange-traded fund, the managers began to reshape the portfolio: moving from a small-cap to a mid-cap focus, with some large-cap names.

  • Still waiting for your stimulus check? Here are 8 possible reasons

    President Biden signed the bill weeks ago, so why haven't you gotten your money?

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Flat Trade Mirroring Dollar Price Action; Higher Yields Cap Gains

    On the inflation front, the core personal consumption expenditure price index rose 0.1% month over month, matching expectations.

  • JBS Says It’s Flush With Cash for Acquisitions and Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- JBS SA beat earnings estimates with record cash flow last year, spurring the world’s largest meat supplier to propose record dividends and an acquisition-fueled expansion.“We still have room to grow more through acquisitions and organically”, Chief Financial Officer Guilherme Cavalcanti said during an interview. “Our focus remains on expanding in processed foods in the regions where we already have production.”JBS spent about 2 billion reais ($354 million) on acquisitions last year, including margarine assets from Bunge Ltd. in Brazil. The company also had ample cash to buy back shares and reduce net debt by 17% in dollar terms, Cavalcanti said. The acquisition outlook is supported by record-low leverage, he added.Aside from a 74% increase in dividend payouts compared with 2020, free cash flow will be focused on expansion, Chief Executive Officer Gilberto Tomazoni said during a conference call with investors on Thursday.“We continue to actively seek acquisition opportunities, but the assets have to make strategic sense and be at the right price,” Tomazoni said.Budget BoostThe company plans to boost capital spending by as much as 48% this year, mostly in expansion projects and modernization of plants, Cavalcanti said in the same call.JBS’s fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization came in at 7 billion reais, exceeding the 6.73-billion average estimate among analysts tracked by Bloomberg.Still, the pandemic is cutting into margins. In the fourth quarter, JBS’s beef and poultry returns in Brazil fell compared with the previous quarter, but poultry still is performing better than a year ago.North AmericaJBS USA, which includes operations in North America, Australia and Europe, also saw weaker margins.The Joe Biden administration’s economic stimulus package and widening availability of Covid-19 vaccinations have improved the outlook, according to Cavalcanti.“Some regions will be more challenging in 2021, like Brazil and Australia, while in North America and Europe we see better perspective,” he said.Besides U.S. domestic demand, exports to China have been strong, said Andre Nogueira, who oversees the company’s North American business.(Updates with executives’ comments starting in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • IRS: Your COVID face masks and hand sanitizer are tax-deductible

    Items that protect you from the virus are medical expenses, the tax agency says.

  • Robinhood is just one hot fintech IPO expected this year

    Robinhood, the app-based trading platform, looks set to hit the public markets this year after filing confidential paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission this week.

  • Asda loses 'watershed' equal pay case at Supreme Court

    Asda bosses have lost an equal pay fight with tens of thousands of store workers in a Supreme Court ruling in a "watershed moment" for the industry. More than 44,000 current and former workers, about two-thirds of whom are women, brought equal pay claims saying staff working in distribution depots, most of whom are men, are paid more. The Supreme Court backed an earlier Court of Appeal judgment that ruled store workers are entitled to compare themselves to distribution staff for equal pay purposes. The decision, a landmark precedent for the private sector, will send shockwaves through the industry, paving the way for compensation claims against other supermarkets totalling as much as £8bn. Equal pay cases have historically been seen as a public sector issue, but the ruling demonstrates that private sector firms are not immune and could open the floodgates to more claims. "It is a watershed moment for the rest of the retail industry, particularly those that have similar staffing models and pay structures," said Anne Pritam, partner and employment lawyer at Stephenson Harwood.

  • Tech Stocks Aren't A Buy Right Now But One Giant Is An Exception, Says Analyst

    Veteran wall street tech analyst Brent Thill has cautioned against buying stocks in the underperforming tech sector, with the exception of social media giant Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB). What Happened: The Jefferies analyst said on Yahoo Finance Live that tech is “off limits right now” as investors put more money into travel and airline stocks amid hopes of a strong economic recovery from the pandemic. According to the analyst, valuation combined with the tech names could currently be frustrating a lot of investors. Thill said that compared to other companies in the tech sector, Facebook is a “cheap name.” “$15 of earnings power and a mid 20 [P/E] multiple on it, and you are at $350 to $375 on the stock. So you got a lot of upside still on Facebook. We like that,” the analyst added. See Also: After Months Of Bitter Fighting, Zuckerberg Now Sees Facebook Benefiting From Apple's Privacy Rule Changes Why It Matters: On Thursday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index showed a substantial recovery to end the day higher by 15.79 points or 0.1 percent at 12977.68, after tumbling 1.4 percent. The NYSE FAANG+ Index closed 2.3% lower. FAANG constitutes the stocks of Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Google parent Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG). Facebook’s shares are up just more than 1% for the year-to-date period. Tech stocks that have underperformed so far this year include Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE), Salesforce.com Inc. (NYSE: CRM) and DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU). Adobe’s shares are down almost 10% for the year-to-date period, while salesforce.com’s shares are down almost 8% and DocuSign’s shares are also down almost 10%. Price Action: Facebook shares closed 1.2% lower on Thursday at $278.74. Read Next: Apple Acquired The Highest Number Of AI Startups In Last 5 Years Latest Ratings for FB DateFirmActionFromTo Feb 2021Loop CapitalMaintainsBuy Jan 2021BMO CapitalMaintainsOutperform Jan 2021MKM PartnersMaintainsBuy View More Analyst Ratings for FB View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaApple Acquired The Highest Number Of AI Startups In Last 5 YearsApple Warns App Makers: Don't Even Think About Unauthorized Tracking© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • QuantumScape Just Might Kill the EV Bull Market

    Another stock sale by the battery maker sent shares on a wild ride. Have investors lost their patience for high-growth companies?

  • Are Cracks Forming In The '4 Pillars' Supporting The Stock Market?

    For more than a year now, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) has been ripping higher off of its pandemic lows. Tom Essaye, founder of Sevens Report Research, said Friday the stock market rally has been supported by four major pillars over the past year. Unfortunately, two of those pillars may now be cracking, putting the market at risk in the near-term. Essaye listed the following four bullish catalysts as pillars of the stock market rally over the past year. 1. Government stimulus. The U.S. government has already spent about $6 trillion in stimulus to prop up the economy throughout the pandemic downturn. The recent $1.9-trillion stimulus package will likely be the last one, and Essaye said this stock market pillar is now cracked. “Bottom line, the outlook for government spending is turning much more mixed, because while there may be more spending (which is good for growth), it’s going to come with tax increases (which is bad for growth), and that mixed outlook is a departure from the past year (where it was all spending and no tax increases),” Essaye said. Related Link: Could Long-Term Capital Gains Selling Be Weighing On The Market? 2. Federal Reserve Accommodation. The Fed dropped its target fed funds interest rate range to between 0% and 0.25% and has been purchasing $120 billion in assets per month to help maintain a healthy credit market. Essaye said this pillar is now also cracked given a growing number of Fed officials said they see a rate hike coming in 2022 as of the Fed’s most recent dot plot projections. 3. Vaccine Optimism. Essaye said vaccine optimism has been a bullish catalyst throughout the rally, from positive critical trial data to FDA approvals to a U.S. vaccine rollout that's now ahead of schedule. Unfortunately, Essaye said financial markets have already priced in an end to the pandemic within the next few months, so it's unclear how much stock market upside the vaccine rollout can provide moving forward. 4. No Double-Dip Recession. It seems like a lifetime ago that investors were concerned about a potential double-dip recession in 2020 or 2021. However, employment and earnings have been steadily trending in the right direction, and the chances of a double-dip recession appear extremely low at this point. Benzinga’s Take: The economy is well-positioned to bounce back aggressively in 2021. It remains to be seen if there is more upside to stock prices once support from government stimulus and the Federal Reserve are scaled back. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaIf You Invested ,000 In Tesla Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have NowCould Long-Term Capital Gains Selling Be Weighing On The Market?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bitcoin is wooing the millions of workers who send their earnings abroad

    Nowhere is this clearer than in Nigeria, where the central bank is so worried about Nigerians choosing cryptocurrencies over the naira for overseas remittance payments that it is now paying them to use official channels for those transfers instead. The central bank announced the scheme after international remittances inflows plummeted last year, as more Nigerians abandoned official banking channels by turning to cheaper cryptocurrency exchanges. The move came on the heels of a nationwide crackdown on banks dealing in cryptocurrencies, which the government enacted in an attempt to counteract the naira’s declining value.

  • Here’s What Could Be Next for China’s Wrath as European Retail Feels the Pressure

    The boycott of Western retail plays for their pledge not to use Chinese cotton allegedly produced with forced labor has sent a shock wave through European stock markets.

  • The housing market already is on fire, and inflation will soon follow, this former Morgan Stanley economist argues

    Manoj Pradhan, formerly a Morgan Stanley managing director in charge of global economics and the founder of Talking Heads Macroeconomics, said at a presentation held by fund manager Tabula Investment Management that inflation is going to heat up just when the Federal Reserve expects it to cool down, next year. Pradhan argued that the breakdown of the Phillips curve — the traditional relationship that shows inflation rising as unemployment falls — occurred because of China’s entrance into the global labor force. Pradhan also noted caring for the elderly will be labor intensive.

  • LSE Sells $4.5 Billion of Bonds to Help Refinance Refinitiv Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- London Stock Exchange Group Plc tapped the U.S. high-grade bond market for $4.5 billion to help refinance debt it took on related to its acquisition of Refinitiv Holdings Ltd.The company sold bonds in five parts, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The longest portion of the offering, a 20-year security, will yield 100 basis points over Treasuries, said the person, who asked not to be identified as details are private.The exchange will use the funds to refinance debt incurred in connection with its $27 billion purchase of Refinitiv that was completed earlier this year. It also plans to offer bonds in euros and sterling in its first foray into international debt markets since 2018.The deal is part of a growing debt-backed merger and acquisition pipeline.The value of announced M&A deals with potential U.S. investment-grade funding implications has increased to $325 billion -- including the LSE deal -- from $269 billion at the end of February, which is back to pre-Covid-19 levels, Bank of America Corp. strategists led by Hans Mikkelsen wrote in a note.These companies have flexibility on timing for the debt deals, but “the risk of even higher interest rates could encourage them to frontload any bond issuance,” they said.Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News, competes with Refinitiv to provide financial news, data and information.Barclays Plc, Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co. are managing the bond sale, the person said.(Updates with final pricing information starting in first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • I’m dating a married man. He made me the beneficiary on a $100K life-insurance policy. Could his wife sue to claim this money?

    ‘Although we both care greatly for each other, our relationship started as and remains a mutually beneficial one: money for me, companionship for him.’