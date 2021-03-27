APA INVESTOR ALERT: Shareholder Lawsuit Filed

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2021 / The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:APA). The case is currently in the lead plaintiff stage. Investors who purchased APA stock or other securities between September 7, 2016 and March 13, 2020 may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/Apache to submit their information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.tenlaw.com/cases/Apache

The case alleges that Apache and its senior executives made misleading statements to investors and failed to disclose that: (i) Apache intentionally used unrealistic assumptions regarding the amount and composition of available oil and gas in Alpine High; (ii) Apache did not have the proper infrastructure in place to safely and/or economically drill and/or transport those resources even if they existed in the amounts purported; and (iii) these misleading statements and omissions artificially inflated the value of the Apache's operations in the Permian Basin.

Interested Apache investors have until April 26, 2021 to retain counsel and apply to be a lead plaintiff if they are interested to do so. Investors do not need to be a lead plaintiff in order to be a class member. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other investor class members in managing the class action. If investors choose to take no action, they can remain an absent class member. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, investors are not represented by an attorney.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.tenlaw.com/cases/Apache

Thornton Law Firm's securities attorneys are highly experienced in representing investors in recovering damages caused by violations of the securities laws. Its attorneys have established track records litigating securities cases in courts throughout the country and recovering losses on behalf of investors. This may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Story continues

CONTACT:

Thornton Law Firm LLP

1 Lincoln Street

State Street Financial Center

Boston, MA 02111

www.tenlaw.com/cases/Apache

SOURCE: Thornton Law Firm LLP





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/637727/APA-INVESTOR-ALERT-Shareholder-Lawsuit-Filed



