APA (NASDAQ:APA) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.25

The board of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 22nd of May, with investors receiving $0.25 per share. This means the annual payment will be 3.4% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

APA's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. However, prior to this announcement, APA's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 32.0% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 15%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

APA Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $0.80, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.3% over that duration. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. APA has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 146% per annum. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

We Really Like APA's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for APA (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is APA not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

