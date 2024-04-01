APA (NASDAQ:APA) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.25

The board of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.25 per share on the 22nd of May. This payment means the dividend yield will be 2.9%, which is below the average for the industry.

APA's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Before making this announcement, APA was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

EPS is set to fall by 33.3% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 15%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

APA Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $0.80, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.00. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.3% per annum over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that APA has grown earnings per share at 146% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

We Really Like APA's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think APA might even raise payments in the future. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for APA (of which 2 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

