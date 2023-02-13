The APAC Construction Equipment Market is forecast to grow by $19239.15 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.09% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Construction Equipment Market in APAC 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the construction equipment market in APAC and is forecast to grow by $19239.15 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.09% during the forecast period.

New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "APAC Construction Equipment Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06419143/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the construction equipment market in APAC provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased investment in infrastructure, increase in the number of smart cities, and increasing residential and commercial construction activities.



The construction equipment market in APAC is segmented as below:

By Product

• Earthmoving equipment

• Material handling equipment

• Concrete and road construction equipment

• Other equipment



By Application

• Commercial

• Residential

• Infrastructure



This study identifies the growing trend of construction equipment rentals as one of the prime reasons driving the construction equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, new product launches and rising number of strategic partnerships and alliances will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the construction equipment market in APAC covers the following areas:

• Construction equipment market sizing

• Construction equipment market forecast

• Construction equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading construction equipment market vendors that include AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., Doosan Corp., Epiroc AB, Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Kubota Corp., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Liebherr International AG, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., SANY Group, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Tadano Ltd., XCMG Group, and Atlas Copco AB. Also, the construction equipment market in APAC analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06419143/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



