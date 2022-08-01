APAC Data Center Colocation Market to Reach Over $18 Billion By 2027. Vantage Data Centers Leading the New Entrants List - Arizton
Digitalization, increased cloud service provider and colocation operator investment, including multiple new entrants, and better connectivity are key drivers boosting the development of data centers in APAC.
Chicago, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, APAC data center colocation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during 2022-2027 reaching investment of more than USD 18 billion. The data center market in APAC is mainly dominated by colocation providers, followed by internet and cloud service providers. There are also many cloud-based service providers that are dependent on the construction of facilities by colocation providers to collocate space on a wholesale basis.
APAC Data Center Colocation Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
MARKET SIZE (2027)
Over $18 Billion
MARKET SIZE (2021)
Around $12 Billion
CAGR (2021-2027)
7.13%
MARKET SIZE BY AREA (2027)
12.76 million Sq. Ft
MARKET SIZE- POWER CAPACITY (2027)
2,668 MW
BASE YEAR
2021
FORECAST YEAR
2022-2027
MARKET SEGMENTS
Colocation Service, Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standard, and Region
COUNTRIES COVERED
China, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, India, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, and Southeast Asia
Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report
Millions of dollars are being invested by new players in the building of core and shell properties throughout APAC. Within two years of the initial build-out, the full commissioning of these new facilities is anticipated. Large data center investments in APAC nations will significantly boost the local economy through taxation. To lower their CAPEX and OPEX, data center operators, however, favor to construct facilities in areas with tax incentives. Therefore, to encourage the building of data centers throughout the predicted period, it is crucial for the government to offer tax breaks and incentives. The construction of data centers continues to grow at a substantial pace as leading data center services providers invest more than $1 billion in new development and expansions. The rise in demand across several industries has led data center suppliers to sign several M&A contracts to expand their portfolios. The data center market is also interested in the acquisition of data centers by real estate and investment firms.
Key Insights
In 2021, GDS Services led the market in terms of investment, contributing to around one-fifth of the overall investment in the APAC market. Other major investors included companies such as Equinix, Digital Realty, AirTrunk, Keppel Data Centres, 21Vianet Group (VNET), NTT Communication, SpaceDC, and NEXTDC, among others.
M&As and Joint Ventures will lead to new colocation data center operators entering various APAC markets. For instance, in 2021, Vantage Data Centers acquired PCCW’s data centers in Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur to establish its foothold in the region.
Wholesale colocation contributed to 32% of the revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow rapidly across APAC in coming years, owing to increasing demand for computing capacity from enterprises, cloud providers, big data, and IoT organizations.
Renewable energy adoption is increasing rapidly in APAC. In 2022, Sify Technologies announced the signing of power purchase agreements for wind and solar power with Vibrant Energy Holding for over 220 MW in India.
Market Segmentation
Colocation Service
Retail Colocation
Wholesale Colocation
Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
General Construction
Electrical Infrastructure
UPS Systems
Generators
Transfer Switches & Switchgear
Power Distribution Units
Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
Racks
Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
CRAC & CRAH Units
Chiller Units
Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
Other Cooling Units
Cooling Technique
Air-Based Cooling Technique
Liquid-Based Cooling Technique
General Construction
Core & Shell Development
Installation & Commissioning Services
Engineering & Building Design
Fire Detection & Suppression
Physical Security
DCIM/BMS
Tier Standard
Tier II
Tier III
Tier IV
Region
APAC
China
Hong Kong
Australia
New Zealand
India
Japan
Taiwan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Southeast Asia
Key Support Infrastructure Providers
ABB
Caterpillar
Cummins
Eaton
Rittal
Schneider Electric
STULZ
Vertiv
Other Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers
Airedale International Air Conditioning
Alfa Laval
Canovate
Delta Electronics
EAE
HITEC Power Protection
Legrand
Rolls-Royce Power Systems
Shenzhen Envicool Technology
Siemens
KOHLER (SDMO)
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Socomec
Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
Key Construction Contractors
AECOM
Arup
Aurecon
CSF Group
DSCO Group
Gammon Construction
Larsen & Toubro (L&T)
PM Group
Studio One Design
NTT Facilities Group
Other Prominent Construction Contractors
Chung Hing Engineers Group
AWP Architects
BYME Engineering Ltd
Corgan
DPR Construction
Faithful+Gould
Fortis Construction
Hutchinson Builders
ISG
Kienta Engineering
Linesight
LSK Engineering
M+W Group
Nakano Corporation
Obayashi Corporation
Powerware Systems (PWS)
Sato Kogyo
Sterling and Wilson (Shapoorji Pallonji Group)
Red-Engineering
Turner & Townsend
Key Data Center Investors
AirTrunk Operating
Digital Realty
Equinix
GDS Services
Global Switch
KDDI
Keppel Data Centers
NEXTDC
NTT Global Data Centers
ST Telemedia Global Data Centers
SUNeVison
Vianet Group
Other Prominent Data Center Colocation Service Providers
AIMS Data Centre
Bharti Airtel
Big Data Exchange (BDx)
Bridge Data Centers
Canberra Data Centers
Chayora
ChinData Group
Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS)
CtrlS
Iron Mountain
LG Uplus
Mantra Data Centers
Pi Data Centers
Princeton Digital Group (PDG)
Regal Orion
Sify Technologies
Space DC
Tenglong Holdings Group
Yotta Infrastructure
VADS
New Entrants
Data Center First
Vantage Data Centers
Explore data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.
