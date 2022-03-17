APAC Data Center Power Market Size to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2027. Development of Modular Power Solutions to Encourage Investment– Arizton
The APAC data center power market was valued at $5.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $8.4 billion by 2027.
Chicago, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s recent market research report, the APAC data center power market will grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2022-2027. Increased investment in data center due to COVID-19, power outages in APAC data centers, growing demand for rack power density and adoption of modular power solutions are the key drivers in the APAC data center power market.
APAC Data Center Power Market Report Scope
REPORT ATTRIBUTE
DETAILS
MARKET SIZE (INVESTMENT)
$8.4 Billion (2027)
MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY)
3275 MW (2027)
CAGR (INVESTMENT)
7.2% (2022-2027)
BASE YEAR
2021
FORECAST YEAR
2027
SEGMENTATION COVERED (INFRASTRUCTURE)
Electrical Infrastructure, UPS Systems, Generator Systems, Tier Standards and Geography
GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS
APAC
COUNTRIES COVERED
China, Australia, Japan, India, South Korea, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Taiwan, Rest of APAC, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Other Southeast Asia Countries
KEY HIGHLIGHTS OFFERED IN THE REPORT:
In APAC, factors such as increased digitalization spurred by COVID-19, cloud adoption, an increased OTT market, 5G deployment across countries, and the adoption of advanced technologies such as big data and IoT will drive the data center power market.
In 2021, China contributed over 35% of the overall investment in power infrastructure in APAC, followed by Southeast Asia. UPS systems is witnessing the largest investment within power infrastructure segment, followed by generators.
UPS systems with a capacity of >=500 kVA is widely adopted in APAC. <500 kVA UPS systems will witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Power fluctuations and outages are a major impediment for business continuity, especially in APAC, including Indonesia, Thailand, and India, driving additional demand for backup power sources.
Historically, APAC has been slower than other regions such as the US and Western Europe in terms of renewable energy adoption. However, with the push towards sustainability, operators are expected to adopt renewable energy in data centers in the forecast period.
Modular power solutions improve the overall efficiency of the data centers. The evaluation of power infrastructure developed in modules as it enables the organizations to work faster. Data Center Operators in APAC have started adopting modular power solutions.
KEY OFFERINGS:
Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2021−2027
Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity (MW) | 2021−2027
Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by electrical infrastructure, ups systems, generator systems, tier standards and geography
Competitive Landscape –7 key vendors and 44 other prominent vendors profiled in the report
APAC Data Center Power Market – Key Investments
Implementing 5G wireless connectivity solutions will play a vital role in attracting edge data center investments in the APAC region.
The growing number of connected devices in Japan will increase data traffic, leading to data center investments. IT companies such as NEC and Fujitsu are involved in developing 5G standalone technology to be deployed by 2025.
Singapore is a prominent data center market witnessing investments from various data center operators such as Equinix, Facebook, Iron Mountain, Microsoft Big Data Exchange (BDx)and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres across APAC.
The increasing investments by colocation and cloud service providers will create significant investment opportunities for power infrastructure vendors over the next few years.
APAC Data Center Power Market – Segmentation
Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
UPS Systems
Generators
PDUs
Transfer Switches & Switchgears
Other Electrical Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by UPS Systems
Less than or equal to 500kVA
500−1,000kVA
Greater than 1,000 kVA
Market Segmentation by Generator Systems
0- less than 1.5 MW
1.5–3 MW
Greater than or equal to 3 MW
Market Segmentation by Tier Standards
Tier I & II
Tier III
Tier IV
Market Segmentation by Geography
APAC
China
Southeast Asia
Singapore
Indonesia
Malaysia
Vietnam
Thailand
Philippines
Rest of Southeast Asia Countries
Australia
Japan
India
South Korea
Hong Kong
New Zealand
Taiwan
Rest of APAC Countries
APAC Data Center Power Market – Competitor Landscape
Power instability is one of the major challenges faced by data center operators in the APAC region. The increasing deployment of OCP-based infrastructure design will shift the market demand. This will aid in the growth of market revenues for key vendors, as many organizations prefer solutions such as 48V DC UPS systems. Moreover, infrastructure vendors are likely to offer innovative products, especially those that help to reduce power consumption and improve efficiency during the forecast period. The marketing of data center products and establishing partnerships with local data center service providers will increase market revenues during the forecast period. Vendors are innovating power infrastructure for edge data centers to sustain in the competitive market.
Prominent Vendors
ABB
Caterpillar
Cummins
Eaton
Rittal
Schneider Electric
Vertiv
Other Prominent Vendors
AEG Power Solutions
Anord Mardix
Advanced Energy
ATEN International
Austin Hughes Electronics
BACHMANN Group
Borri Group
Canovate Group
Centiel
Chatsworth Products
Cyber Power Systems
Delta Electronics
EAE designs
HITEC Power Protection
Legrand
Rolls-Royce Power Systems
KOHLER (SDMO)
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Socomec
Elcom International
Enconnex
EverExceed Industrial
Exide Technologies
Fuji Electric
Generac Power Systems
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
Yanmar (HIMOINSA)
Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics
HITEC Power Protection
HITZINGER
INNIO
Kehua Data (Kehua Tech)
KOHLER
Kokam (SOLAREDGE)
Mitsubishi Electric
Panduit
Piller Power Systems
Powertek
Pramac (PR Industrial)
Riello Elettronica Group
Shenzhen Kstar Science & Technology
Saft (TOTAL)
Thycon
Toshiba
VYCON
ZincFive
