U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,411.67
    +53.81 (+1.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,480.76
    +417.66 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,614.78
    +178.23 (+1.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,065.02
    +34.30 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.74
    +8.70 (+9.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,941.90
    +32.70 (+1.71%)
     

  • Silver

    25.56
    +0.85 (+3.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1094
    +0.0059 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1920
    +0.0040 (+0.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3150
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.5980
    -0.1600 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,722.37
    -553.75 (-1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    922.37
    -1.90 (-0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.34
    +93.66 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     

APAC Data Center Power Market Size to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2027. Development of Modular Power Solutions to Encourage Investment– Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
·5 min read
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

The APAC data center power market was valued at $5.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $8.4 billion by 2027.

Chicago, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s recent market research report, the APAC data center power market will grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2022-2027. Increased investment in data center due to COVID-19, power outages in APAC data centers, growing demand for rack power density and adoption of modular power solutions are the key drivers in the APAC data center power market.

APAC Data Center Power Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTE

DETAILS

MARKET SIZE (INVESTMENT)

$8.4 Billion (2027)

MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY)

3275 MW (2027)

CAGR (INVESTMENT)

7.2% (2022-2027)

BASE YEAR

2021

FORECAST YEAR

2027

SEGMENTATION COVERED (INFRASTRUCTURE)

Electrical Infrastructure, UPS Systems, Generator Systems, Tier Standards and Geography

GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS

APAC

COUNTRIES COVERED

China, Australia, Japan, India, South Korea, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Taiwan, Rest of APAC, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Other Southeast Asia Countries

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3251

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OFFERED IN THE REPORT:

  • In APAC, factors such as increased digitalization spurred by COVID-19, cloud adoption, an increased OTT market, 5G deployment across countries, and the adoption of advanced technologies such as big data and IoT will drive the data center power market.

  • In 2021, China contributed over 35% of the overall investment in power infrastructure in APAC, followed by Southeast Asia. UPS systems is witnessing the largest investment within power infrastructure segment, followed by generators.

  • UPS systems with a capacity of >=500 kVA is widely adopted in APAC. <500 kVA UPS systems will witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

  • Power fluctuations and outages are a major impediment for business continuity, especially in APAC, including Indonesia, Thailand, and India, driving additional demand for backup power sources.

  • Historically, APAC has been slower than other regions such as the US and Western Europe in terms of renewable energy adoption. However, with the push towards sustainability, operators are expected to adopt renewable energy in data centers in the forecast period.

  • Modular power solutions improve the overall efficiency of the data centers. The evaluation of power infrastructure developed in modules as it enables the organizations to work faster. Data Center Operators in APAC have started adopting modular power solutions.

KEY OFFERINGS:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2021−2027

  • Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity (MW) | 2021−2027

  • Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by electrical infrastructure, ups systems, generator systems, tier standards and geography

  • Competitive Landscape –7 key vendors and 44 other prominent vendors profiled in the report

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3251

APAC Data Center Power Market Key Investments

  • Implementing 5G wireless connectivity solutions will play a vital role in attracting edge data center investments in the APAC region.

  • The growing number of connected devices in Japan will increase data traffic, leading to data center investments. IT companies such as NEC and Fujitsu are involved in developing 5G standalone technology to be deployed by 2025.

  • Singapore is a prominent data center market witnessing investments from various data center operators such as Equinix, Facebook, Iron Mountain, Microsoft Big Data Exchange (BDx)and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres across APAC.

  • The increasing investments by colocation and cloud service providers will create significant investment opportunities for power infrastructure vendors over the next few years.

APAC Data Center Power Market – Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

  • UPS Systems

  • Generators

  • PDUs

  • Transfer Switches & Switchgears

  • Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by UPS Systems

  • Less than or equal to 500kVA

  • 500−1,000kVA

  • Greater than 1,000 kVA

Market Segmentation by Generator Systems

  • 0- less than 1.5 MW

  • 1.5–3 MW

  • Greater than or equal to 3 MW

Market Segmentation by Tier Standards

  • Tier I & II

  • Tier III

  • Tier IV

Market Segmentation by Geography

  • APAC

    • China

    • Southeast Asia

      • Singapore

      • Indonesia

      • Malaysia

      • Vietnam

      • Thailand

      • Philippines

      • Rest of Southeast Asia Countries

    • Australia

    • Japan

    • India

    • South Korea

    • Hong Kong

    • New Zealand

    • Taiwan

    • Rest of APAC Countries

APAC Data Center Power Market Competitor Landscape

Power instability is one of the major challenges faced by data center operators in the APAC region. The increasing deployment of OCP-based infrastructure design will shift the market demand. This will aid in the growth of market revenues for key vendors, as many organizations prefer solutions such as 48V DC UPS systems. Moreover, infrastructure vendors are likely to offer innovative products, especially those that help to reduce power consumption and improve efficiency during the forecast period. The marketing of data center products and establishing partnerships with local data center service providers will increase market revenues during the forecast period. Vendors are innovating power infrastructure for edge data centers to sustain in the competitive market.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3251

Prominent Vendors

  • ABB

  • Caterpillar

  • Cummins

  • Eaton

  • Rittal

  • Schneider Electric

  • Vertiv

Other Prominent Vendors

  • AEG Power Solutions

  • Anord Mardix

  • Advanced Energy

  • ATEN International

  • Austin Hughes Electronics

  • BACHMANN Group

  • Borri Group

  • Canovate Group

  • Centiel

  • Chatsworth Products

  • Cyber Power Systems

  • Delta Electronics

  • EAE designs

  • HITEC Power Protection

  • Legrand

  • Rolls-Royce Power Systems

  • KOHLER (SDMO)

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

  • Socomec

  • Elcom International

  • Enconnex

  • EverExceed Industrial

  • Exide Technologies

  • Fuji Electric

  • Generac Power Systems

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

  • Yanmar (HIMOINSA)

  • Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics

  • HITEC Power Protection

  • HITZINGER

  • INNIO

  • Kehua Data (Kehua Tech)

  • KOHLER

  • Kokam (SOLAREDGE)

  • Mitsubishi Electric

  • Panduit

  • Piller Power Systems

  • Powertek

  • Pramac (PR Industrial)

  • Riello Elettronica Group

  • Shenzhen Kstar Science & Technology

  • Saft (TOTAL)

  • Thycon

  • Toshiba

  • VYCON

  • ZincFive

Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read Some of the Top-Selling Reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707


Recommended Stories

  • Why it matters if Saudi Arabia sells oil in Chinese yuan instead of US dollars

    What would happen to the US economy, and to the US dollar as the world's reserve currency, if the Chinese yuan became the oil industry's currency of choice?

  • Tesla stock rises after Elon Musk tweets about company’s ‘Master Plan Part 3’

    Yahoo Finance Live examines EV manufacturer Tesla's stock boost following CEO Elon Musk's latest tweet.

  • Buy ‘oversold tech stocks,’ especially Apple: Analyst

    After a volatile start to the year, many technology stocks have become significantly cheaper — and it's time to start scooping up shares, according to at least one analyst.

  • Why Block Stock Was Up Over 8% Today

    Shares of digital payments and fintech giant Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square, rallied 8.2% higher today as of 1:15 p.m. ET. Tech stocks in general were rallying ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's hotly anticipated announcement on its benchmark interest rate. The NASDAQ Composite was up 2.2%.

  • Stock markets are supposed to drop when the Fed hikes interest rates. So why are they rallying now?

    Conventional wisdom says interest rate hikes make stocks less attractive, but investors shrugged off that axiom on Wednesday.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Just Popped 6%

    Shares of cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) jumped 6% by 12:45 p.m. ET on Thursday. The pop came in response to an announcement by CrowdStrike that it will expand an ongoing partnership with cloud content accelerator Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) -- which is up 9.5% today -- "to provide joint customers with Zero Trust capabilities."

  • Is This 1 Element a Red Flag for Novavax?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) started the year with plenty of good news. So far, more than 35 countries have authorized the biotech company's very first product -- its coronavirus vaccine. Novavax has shipped its product to various areas, such as the European Union.

  • Why Chinese Stocks Collapsed Again Today

    Bloomberg reminds investors that -- yesterday's rally notwithstanding -- there's still a lot of risk in Chinese stocks.

  • Sugar rush: Russia probes price hikes and 'unjustified' shortages

    Unverified video footage shot in Russia's regions in recent days and posted on social media has shown pensioners in supermarkets jostling one another as they compete to grab as many bags of sugar as they can. Many Russians regard sugar, along with staples, such as buckwheat and salt, as a useful product to stockpile at times of crisis and have hurried to buy supplies after Western sanctions on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine weakened the rouble and sent food prices higher. Annual inflation in Russia reached its highest level since late 2015 as of March 11 and sugar prices have jumped 12.8% in the last week, data from statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday.

  • Why Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Is Jumping Today

    Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EIGR) announced data from the Phase 3 TOGETHER study evaluating Peginterferon Lambda in non-hospitalized COVID-19 adult patients at high risk of progressing to severe illness. Peginterferon Lambda significantly reduced the risk of COVID-19-related hospitalizations or emergency room visits by 50% (primary endpoint) and death by 60%. The Phase 3 TOGETHER study of Lambda is the second largest study to date of a COVID-19 therapeutic. Final analyses evaluated dat

  • Why AeroVironment Shares Are Flying High Today

    Drones made by AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) are reportedly on their way to Ukraine, and investors believe the deployment might be a long-awaited inflection point for the young defense contractor. AeroVironment has long had a relationship with the Pentagon, making small-to-midsize unmanned aircraft (UAV) that are used for reconnaissance and to deliver weapons. For example, the U.S. Army purchased no AeroVironment Switchblade UAVs in fiscal 2021 after purchasing $48 million worth in 2020 and $183 million worth in years prior.

  • ‘My daughter continues to ignore her responsibility to make payments.’ I cosigned student loans for her, but am now disabled with limited income. Can I get out of this loan?

    Question: I cosigned on a private student loan for my daughter in 2006. Unfortunately, my daughter has ignored, and continues to ignore, her responsibility to make the payments on this loan, and they are now coming to me for payment. Answer: Generally speaking, when you cosign a loan like this, each cosigner is liable for the full amount of the loan.

  • This Key Defense Company is in Turmoil

    Recently collapsed merger with larger rival has been followed by intensified boardroom fight for control.

  • Cathie Wood’s Flagship Added $341 Million Just Ahead of Big Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood fans are back at it -- and this time they got the timing right. Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombing Switchblade Drones to UkraineUkraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusDip-buyers rushed into Wood’s flagship exchange-traded fund on Tuesday, adding

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is considered by some to be the world's leading semiconductor company. Its GPUs power applications in artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and data centers, and its massive growth has sent the stock price to record highs. Currently, Nvidia sells for a P/E ratio of around 60.

  • Logistics company boosts operations with Boeing order

    DHL, a Germany-based firm that specializes in international shipping, courier services and transportation, occupies space in the 75 Logistics Center in Middletown.

  • Coronavirus: Cases expected to rise as new variant surges in Europe

    Yahoo Finance reporter Anjalee Khemlani details the latest news on COVID-19 and how cases are expected to rise due to the emergence of a new variant in Europe.

  • Want 100x Returns? 1 Small-Cap Stock to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

    When applied to investing, the Pareto Principle (also known as the 80-20 rule) suggests that 20% of the stocks in a portfolio will generate 80% of the returns. After buying a stock, the worst outcome is a loss of 100%, but there is no limit on the upside. Given enough time, a stock could grow tenfold, 50-fold, or even 100-fold in value.

  • The Keystone XL pipeline has nothing to do with gas prices

    Republican mythmakers want you to believe Biden blocked tons of oil from the US market. But the oil is still there.

  • The Federal Reserve just hiked interest rates — here's the next shoe to drop

    The economy could slow as the Federal Reserve embarks on its rate hiking cycle, points out one Fed insider.