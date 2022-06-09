APAC to Dominate the Global Online Apparel Market by 2025 | GlobalData Plc

GlobalData UK Ltd

The online apparel market size was valued at $465.8 billion in 2020

LONDON, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The online apparel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 11% during the forecast period 2020-25. The accelerating population growth and high uptake of technology propelled APAC to become the largest region for online apparel shopping in 2020, overtaking the Americas. APAC will continue to grow its share, largely boosted by the continuing rapid growth in the Chinese apparel market. Being a manufacturing region has alleviated APAC of major supply chain struggles and the subsequent inflation rises felt in other regions, making it an attractive market for expansion.



The Online Apparel Market Research Report offered by GlobalData Plc provides a detailed analysis of both the historic and forecast market data of online apparel sales of different product segments in global apparel markets.

To unlock the online apparel market forecast, download a free report sample

Key Highlights

APAC will dominate the global online apparel market during the forecast period, as Europe is struck with more woes

The footwear segment continues to be a key category for growth as technology supports consumer confidence

Technology is consistently a key component of trends driving the global online apparel market, as the metaverse becomes the main talking point

Online specialists were well-positioned to succeed in the pandemic and will remain dominant in the forecast years

Key Online Apparel Market Drivers

The pandemic has made consumers value their time more, and many are now seeking more convenient ways to shop so that they can prioritize other activities like exercise and socializing. This will be supported by apparel brands investing further in their online platforms to boost efficiency and improve shopper experience, for example by adding fulfillment options such as click & collect and third-party pickup and using technology to provide tailor-made product suggestions.

Story continues

For more insights on online apparel market drivers, download a free report sample

Online Apparel Market Segmentation by Region

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Americas

Middle East & Africa

Online Apparel Market Analysis, by Regions

For more regional insights, download a free report sample

Online Apparel Market Segmentation by Countries

The US

China

The UK

Germany

Japan

South Korea

France

Italy

India

Brazil

Online Apparel Market Analysis, by Country

For more country-level insights, download a free report sample

Online Apparel Market Segmentation by Category

Clothing

Footwear

Accessories





Online Apparel Market Analysis, by Categories

For more category insights, download a free report sample

Leading Online Apparel Companies

ASOS

boohoo group

Zalando

Amazon

Next

Shein

Nike

Uniqlo

For more insights on leading online apparel brands and retailers, download a free report sample

Online Apparel Market Overview

Market Size 2020 $465.8 billion CAGR >11% Forecast Period 2020-2025 Key Regions Asia-Pacific, Europe, Americas, and Middle East & Africa Key Countries The US, China, the UK, Germany, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy, India, and Brazil Key Categories Clothing, Footwear, and Accessories Leading Companies ASOS, boohoo group, Zalando, Amazon, Next, Shein, Nike, and Uniqlo

Reasons to Buy

Gain a comprehensive view of the global online apparel market and forecasts to 2025.

Explore new opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand following the impact of COVID-19 on the apparel market.

Investigate current and forecast trends in apparel categories to identify the opportunities offering the most potential.

Understand who the main competitors are in the sector and the price positioning.

FAQs

What was the online apparel market size in the year 2020?

The online apparel market size was valued at $465.8 billion in the year 2020.

What is the online apparel market growth rate?

The online apparel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 11% during the forecast period.

Which are the key regions in the online apparel market?

Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East & Africa are the key regions in the online apparel market.

Which are the key countries in the online apparel market?

The US, China, the UK, Germany, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy, India, and Brazil, are some of the key countries in the online apparel market.

What are the key categories in the online apparel market?

Clothing, footwear, and accessories are the key categories in the online apparel market.

Which are the leading companies in the online apparel market?

ASOS, boohoo group, Zalando, Amazon, Next, Shein, Nike, and Uniqlo are some of the leading companies in the online apparel market.

Related Reports

Luxury Apparel Market Size, Sector Analysis, Consumer and Retail Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2020-2025 – Click h ere

Apparel Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes in Q1 2022 – Thematic Research – Clic k h ere

Sportswear Market Size and Forecast Analytics by Category (Apparel, Footwear, Accessories), Segments (Gender, Positioning, Activity), Retail Channel and Key Brands, 2020-2025 – Click h e re

India Apparel Market Size and Trend Analysis by Category (Clothing, Footwear, Accessories), Retail Channel, Supply Chain, Consumer Attitudes and Themes, Key Brands and Forecast, 2020-2025 – Click h e re

Online Payments in Apparel – Thematic Research – Click here



About us

GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. In an increasingly fast-moving, complex, and uncertain world, it has never been harder for organizations and decision makers to predict and navigate the future. This is why GlobalData's mission is to help our clients to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our solutions are designed to provide a daily edge to professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies.

Media Contacts

GlobalData

Mark Jephcott

Head of PR EMEA

mark.jephcott@globaldata.com

cc: pr@globaldata.com

+44 (0)207 936 6400



