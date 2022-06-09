U.S. markets close in 3 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,097.01
    -18.76 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,801.39
    -109.51 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,016.11
    -70.16 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,871.38
    -19.63 (-1.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.50
    -0.61 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.60
    -7.90 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    21.71
    -0.38 (-1.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0653
    -0.0065 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0470
    +0.0180 (+0.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2513
    -0.0025 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1310
    -0.1010 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,201.79
    -227.35 (-0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    654.64
    -0.84 (-0.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.21
    -116.79 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,246.53
    +12.24 (+0.04%)
     

APAC to Dominate the Global Online Apparel Market by 2025 | GlobalData Plc

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GlobalData UK Ltd
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DATA.L
GlobalData UK Ltd
GlobalData UK Ltd

The online apparel market size was valued at $465.8 billion in 2020

LONDON, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The online apparel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 11% during the forecast period 2020-25. The accelerating population growth and high uptake of technology propelled APAC to become the largest region for online apparel shopping in 2020, overtaking the Americas. APAC will continue to grow its share, largely boosted by the continuing rapid growth in the Chinese apparel market. Being a manufacturing region has alleviated APAC of major supply chain struggles and the subsequent inflation rises felt in other regions, making it an attractive market for expansion.

The Online Apparel Market Research Report offered by GlobalData Plc provides a detailed analysis of both the historic and forecast market data of online apparel sales of different product segments in global apparel markets.

To unlock the online apparel market forecast, download a free report sample

Key Highlights

  • APAC will dominate the global online apparel market during the forecast period, as Europe is struck with more woes

  • The footwear segment continues to be a key category for growth as technology supports consumer confidence

  • Technology is consistently a key component of trends driving the global online apparel market, as the metaverse becomes the main talking point

  • Online specialists were well-positioned to succeed in the pandemic and will remain dominant in the forecast years

Key Online Apparel Market Drivers

The pandemic has made consumers value their time more, and many are now seeking more convenient ways to shop so that they can prioritize other activities like exercise and socializing. This will be supported by apparel brands investing further in their online platforms to boost efficiency and improve shopper experience, for example by adding fulfillment options such as click & collect and third-party pickup and using technology to provide tailor-made product suggestions.

For more insights on online apparel market drivers, download a free report sample

Online Apparel Market Segmentation by Region

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Europe

  • Americas

  • Middle East & Africa

Online Apparel Market Analysis, by Regions

For more regional insights, download a free report sample

Online Apparel Market Segmentation by Countries

  • The US

  • China

  • The UK

  • Germany

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • France

  • Italy

  • India

  • Brazil

Online Apparel Market Analysis, by Country

For more country-level insights, download a free report sample

Online Apparel Market Segmentation by Category

  • Clothing

  • Footwear

  • Accessories

Online Apparel Market Analysis, by Categories

For more category insights, download a free report sample

Leading Online Apparel Companies

  • ASOS

  • boohoo group

  • Zalando

  • Amazon

  • Next

  • Shein

  • Nike

  • Uniqlo

For more insights on leading online apparel brands and retailers, download a free report sample

Online Apparel Market Overview

Market Size 2020

$465.8 billion

CAGR

>11%

Forecast Period

2020-2025

Key Regions

Asia-Pacific, Europe, Americas, and Middle East & Africa

Key Countries

The US, China, the UK, Germany, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy, India, and Brazil

Key Categories

Clothing, Footwear, and Accessories

Leading Companies

ASOS, boohoo group, Zalando, Amazon, Next, Shein, Nike, and Uniqlo

Reasons to Buy

  • Gain a comprehensive view of the global online apparel market and forecasts to 2025.

  • Explore new opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand following the impact of COVID-19 on the apparel market.

  • Investigate current and forecast trends in apparel categories to identify the opportunities offering the most potential.

  • Understand who the main competitors are in the sector and the price positioning.

FAQs

What was the online apparel market size in the year 2020?
The online apparel market size was valued at $465.8 billion in the year 2020.

What is the online apparel market growth rate?
The online apparel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 11% during the forecast period.

Which are the key regions in the online apparel market?
Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East & Africa are the key regions in the online apparel market.

Which are the key countries in the online apparel market?
The US, China, the UK, Germany, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy, India, and Brazil, are some of the key countries in the online apparel market.

What are the key categories in the online apparel market?
Clothing, footwear, and accessories are the key categories in the online apparel market.

Which are the leading companies in the online apparel market?
ASOS, boohoo group, Zalando, Amazon, Next, Shein, Nike, and Uniqlo are some of the leading companies in the online apparel market.

Related Reports

  • Luxury Apparel Market Size, Sector Analysis, Consumer and Retail Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2020-2025 – Click here

  • Apparel Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes in Q1 2022 – Thematic Research – Click here

  • Sportswear Market Size and Forecast Analytics by Category (Apparel, Footwear, Accessories), Segments (Gender, Positioning, Activity), Retail Channel and Key Brands, 2020-2025 – Click here

  • India Apparel Market Size and Trend Analysis by Category (Clothing, Footwear, Accessories), Retail Channel, Supply Chain, Consumer Attitudes and Themes, Key Brands and Forecast, 2020-2025 – Click here

  • Online Payments in Apparel – Thematic Research – Click here

About us

GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. In an increasingly fast-moving, complex, and uncertain world, it has never been harder for organizations and decision makers to predict and navigate the future. This is why GlobalData's mission is to help our clients to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our solutions are designed to provide a daily edge to professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies.

Media Contacts

GlobalData

Mark Jephcott
Head of PR EMEA
mark.jephcott@globaldata.com
cc: pr@globaldata.com

+44 (0)207 936 6400


Recommended Stories

  • Walmart's Sam's Club Solves a Huge Problem (Costco Hasn't)

    The supply chain mess caused by the covid pandemic forced retailers to get much smarter about how they get items into their stores. Costco and Sam's Club both use their limited selection and buying power to get vendors to offer lower prices. Costco and Sam's Club can't control increased costs at the manufacturing level (although they have a lot of leverage in negotiating price) but they can continually revise their logistics to take costs out of the equation.

  • Gas prices: 'Demand destruction' has already started, says strategist

    Gasoline prices at all-time highs may be starting to put a dent in demand at the pump. Yahoo Finance spoke to several strategists to get their take on when consumers start buying less gas amid rising energy costs.

  • 4 reasons high gas prices aren’t Joe Biden’s fault—and one critical way he’s adding to the problem

    “Biden didn’t help the problem, but he didn’t create it either,” says Jay Hatfield, CIO of Infrastructure Capital Management. Here’s how he’s not helping with high gas prices.

  • Snowflake Looks Capable of Producing a Trading Bounce

    In his first Executive Decision segment of Wednesday's "Mad Money" program from the West Coast, host Jim Cramer spoke with Frank Slootman, chairman and CEO of Snowflake Inc. , a data analytics company that dipped 15% when it last reported earnings, which included a murky forecast. This new model of data processing has allowed drug companies to reduce drug development from 12 years to just nine years, Slootman said, That's because data processes now can be run concurrently and data can more easily be shared among the many partners with which drug companies typically work.

  • Kohl’s Suitor Wants to Buy the Chain by Selling Kohl’s Properties

    Franchise Group seeks to finance its $8 billion bid using a strategy that failed for Toys “R” Us and others.

  • Meta Platforms formally announces expansion of $1B Gallatin data center development

    Meta's first building is still months away from being operational, yet the Fortune 40 company already is calling the data center site "a success."

  • Intel tightens belt, freezes hiring at its biggest revenue-generating unit

    Intel Corp. has halted hiring at its PC desktop and laptop chip division, the biggest unit by sales at the semiconductor giant. The Santa Clara-based company announced the move in a memo that went out on Wednesday, according to Reuters. It said that some hiring may resume in the unit in as little as two weeks and all current job offers will be honored.

  • Intel, Tesla, Apple: All of the tech companies hitting the brakes on hiring

    Over the last two months, a number of technology companies or venture capital–backed firms have announced plans to either freeze hiring, rescind accepted offers, or lay off employees.

  • I lived in motels and ‘forgot to live’: I’m 48, have almost $900,000 and want to retire next year. What can I do?

    A lot of people wish they had enjoyed life more when they were younger, and want to strike some sort of balance between living in the moment and paying for the necessities now and in the future. First, you need to think about what your annual income needs to be in retirement to meet your cost of living, plus any emergencies, such as a health crisis or an unexpected move. Also, ask yourself what your own plan is for this money – are you just trying to make it last until Social Security kicks in, or are you intending to see this money last your lifetime?

  • Colorado companies' drilling plans for 101 oil wells approved by Colorado regulators

    Large project plans in rural Weld Co. show oil and gas development can adequately protect environment, regulator says.

  • As Boeing slows, MAX inventory rises in Wichita

    Spirit CEO Tom Gentile said Wednesday that around 85-90 737 MAX fuselages are now in storage in Wichita.

  • Medtronic: A Quality Medical Device Company Facing Pressures

    The company's operating results have been hurt recently by supply chains issues and China's Covid shutdowns

  • UK food supply 'vulnerable' after fertiliser factory closes permanently

    Britain's food supply is now "vulnerable" after spiralling energy bills prompted the permanent closure of one of only two major fertiliser plants, farmers have warned.

  • Meta's Workplace supersizes its user base with McDonald's deal

    Workplace was originally conceived and built by Meta to be an enterprise version of its flagship Facebook app, and today it's announcing a new customer that speaks to that ambition of mass-market uptake. The company has inked a deal with McDonald's, the fast food giant, for its employees to use Workplace on their own phones  to communicate with each other, access training and other corporate materials, and more.

  • SEC Chief Gensler considers new rules governing market makers, payment for order flow after GameStop drama

    SEC Chairman Gary Gensler is launching and effort to comprehensively overhaul stock market structure for the first time in nearly two decades,

  • Intel freezes hiring in PC chip division for at least two weeks

    (Reuters) -Intel Corp has frozen hiring in the division responsible for PC desktop and laptop chips, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters, as part of a series of cost-cutting measures. Intel is "pausing all hiring and placing all job requisitions on hold" in its client computing group, according to the memo sent on Wednesday. The memo said that some hiring could resume in as little as two weeks after the division re-evaluates priorities and that all current job offers in its systems will be honored.

  • 10 Best Coal Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best coal stocks to invest in. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of the coal industry and the latest market situation, go directly to 5 Best Coal Stocks To Invest In. Energy produced from coal fulfils nearly one third of the global demand for power. Countries such […]

  • Target CEO: 'Decisive' action needed on inventory; company boosts dividend

    Brian Cornell, following this week's announcement that Target Corp. would cut prices — and profits — this quarter to pare down its inventory, said "decisive" action was needed to keep problems from lingering until later in the year.

  • Popeyes Brings Back a Classic for its 50th Birthday

    Restaurant Brands International's Popeyes may be just a fried chicken restaurant to most, but to New Orleanians, it's a lot more than that. Born in the small, unassuming New Orleans suburb of Arabi in 1972, the chain now best known for its chicken sandwich had very humble beginnings. Originally called Chicken on the Run, founder Alvin C. Copeland changed the name to Popeyes after Popeye Doyle from the film "The French Connection."

  • How Oatly Lost Its Hold on the Oat-Milk Market

    Oat-milk took the dairy aisle by storm after Swedish brand Oatly overhauled its marketing. But Oatly has struggled to keep up with production as demand grows – leaving room for rivals to take market share. Illustration: Reshad Malekzai