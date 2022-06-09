APAC to Dominate the Global Online Apparel Market by 2025 | GlobalData Plc
The online apparel market size was valued at $465.8 billion in 2020
LONDON, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The online apparel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 11% during the forecast period 2020-25. The accelerating population growth and high uptake of technology propelled APAC to become the largest region for online apparel shopping in 2020, overtaking the Americas. APAC will continue to grow its share, largely boosted by the continuing rapid growth in the Chinese apparel market. Being a manufacturing region has alleviated APAC of major supply chain struggles and the subsequent inflation rises felt in other regions, making it an attractive market for expansion.
The Online Apparel Market Research Report offered by GlobalData Plc provides a detailed analysis of both the historic and forecast market data of online apparel sales of different product segments in global apparel markets.
Key Highlights
APAC will dominate the global online apparel market during the forecast period, as Europe is struck with more woes
The footwear segment continues to be a key category for growth as technology supports consumer confidence
Technology is consistently a key component of trends driving the global online apparel market, as the metaverse becomes the main talking point
Online specialists were well-positioned to succeed in the pandemic and will remain dominant in the forecast years
Key Online Apparel Market Drivers
The pandemic has made consumers value their time more, and many are now seeking more convenient ways to shop so that they can prioritize other activities like exercise and socializing. This will be supported by apparel brands investing further in their online platforms to boost efficiency and improve shopper experience, for example by adding fulfillment options such as click & collect and third-party pickup and using technology to provide tailor-made product suggestions.
Online Apparel Market Segmentation by Region
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Americas
Middle East & Africa
Online Apparel Market Analysis, by Regions
Online Apparel Market Segmentation by Countries
The US
China
The UK
Germany
Japan
South Korea
France
Italy
India
Brazil
Online Apparel Market Analysis, by Country
Online Apparel Market Segmentation by Category
Clothing
Footwear
Accessories
Online Apparel Market Analysis, by Categories
Leading Online Apparel Companies
ASOS
boohoo group
Zalando
Amazon
Next
Shein
Nike
Uniqlo
Online Apparel Market Overview
Market Size 2020
$465.8 billion
CAGR
>11%
Forecast Period
2020-2025
Key Regions
Asia-Pacific, Europe, Americas, and Middle East & Africa
Key Countries
The US, China, the UK, Germany, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy, India, and Brazil
Key Categories
Clothing, Footwear, and Accessories
Leading Companies
ASOS, boohoo group, Zalando, Amazon, Next, Shein, Nike, and Uniqlo
Reasons to Buy
Gain a comprehensive view of the global online apparel market and forecasts to 2025.
Explore new opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand following the impact of COVID-19 on the apparel market.
Investigate current and forecast trends in apparel categories to identify the opportunities offering the most potential.
Understand who the main competitors are in the sector and the price positioning.
About us
GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. In an increasingly fast-moving, complex, and uncertain world, it has never been harder for organizations and decision makers to predict and navigate the future. This is why GlobalData's mission is to help our clients to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our solutions are designed to provide a daily edge to professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies.
