U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,357.04
    +49.50 (+1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,326.46
    +482.54 (+1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,566.70
    +118.12 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.63
    +37.26 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.74
    +0.71 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.30
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    +0.52 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    -0.0640 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3553
    +0.0077 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0600
    -0.2300 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,951.65
    +4,146.00 (+9.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.17
    +100.09 (+9.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.07
    -59.35 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

APAC Employment Screening Services Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.3% From 2021 to 2028

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Employment Screening Services Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Services, End-User Industry, and Organization Size" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

According to a new market research study on "APAC Employment Screening Services to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis and Forecast by Services, End-user Industry, and Organization size," is expected to reach US$ 1283.72 million by 2028 from US$ 955.23 million in 2021.

The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2028. The report provides trends prevailing in the APAC employment screening services along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth.

Increase in the mobile workforce and job immigrants owing to globalization are the major factor driving the growth of the APAC employment screening services. However, lack of defined regulations in certain countries hinder the growth of APAC employment screening services.

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted APAC due to wide disease spread; countries in this region are among the highly populated, which leads to the greater risk infection spread. Many global brands and technological companies are headquartered in the region. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the pandemic has affected major economies such as China, India, Australia, and Japan, which are experiencing inflation.

The COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Asia-Pacific Employment and Social Outlook 2020, would have wiped out 81 million workers by 2020. As per the quarterly data available for 2020, employment levels fell in virtually all economies, compared to those in 2019. Working hours in Asia and the Pacific countries fell by 15.2% in the second quarter and 10.7% in the third quarter of 2020, compared to pre-crisis levels.

Working-hour losses are also contributed to the fact that millions of people left the labor force or lost their jobs due to plummeted growth of enterprises. Thus, the employment screening service providers experienced adversely effects in APAC countries during the first three quarters of 2020. However, with the gradual opening of economic activity across the region, the demand for skilled workforce has begun to rise across all industries from the end of 2020, thereby contributing to the employment screening services market growth.

The market for employment screening services is segmented into services, End-user, organization size, and country. Based on services the employment screening services market has been segmented on the basis of service into background screening, verification, and medical and drug testing.

The verification segment dominated the employment screening services market in 2020. Based on background screening services the employment screening services market has been segmented into credit check, criminal record. Based on verification services the employment screening services market has been segmented into qualification, employment history verification, reference, others. Based on End-user industry the employment screening services market has been segmented into IT & telecom, BFSI, government agencies, travel & hospitality, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and others.

The IT & telecom segment dominated the employment screening services market in 2020. Based on organization size the employment screening services market has been segmented into large-size enterprise and SMEs. The large-size enterprise segment dominated the employment screening services market in 2020.

AUTHBRIDGE RESEARCH SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED; CAPITA PLC; FIRST ADVANTAGE; HIRERIGHT, LLC; PINKERTON CONSULTING & INVESTIGATIONS, INC; STERLING TALENT SOLUTIONS are among the leading companies in the APAC employment screening services.

The companies are focused on adopting organic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic market. For instance, in 2020, Accurate Background, LLC, a leading provider of compliant background checks, substance and health screening, and Form I-9 verifications, reported today that it has added new services to its COVID-19 Program to assist businesses in hiring and thriving during the pandemic.

The report segments the APAC Employment Screening Services as follows:
APAC Employment Screening Services - By Services

  • Background Screening

  • Credit Check

  • Criminal Record

  • Verification

  • Qualification

  • Employment History Verification

  • Reference

  • Others

  • Medical & Drug Testing

APAC Employment Screening Services - By End-user Industry

  • IT & Telecom

  • BFSI

  • Government Agencies

  • Travel & Hospitality

  • Manufacturing

  • Retail

  • Healthcare

  • Others

APAC Employment Screening Services - By Organization Size

  • SMEs

  • Large Enterprises

APAC Employment Screening Services - By Country

  • China

  • India

  • Australia

  • Japan

  • Rest of APAC

Reasons to buy:

  • To understand the APAC employment screening services landscape and identify market segments that are most likely to guarantee a strong return

  • Stay ahead of the race by comprehending the ever-changing competitive landscape for APAC employment screening services

  • Efficiently plan M&A and partnership deals in APAC employment screening services by identifying market segments with the most promising probable sales

  • Helps to take knowledgeable business decisions from perceptive and comprehensive analysis of market performance of various segment form APAC employment screening services

  • Obtain market revenue forecast for market by various segments from 2021-2028 in APAC region

Companies Mentioned

  • Authbridge Research Services Private Limited

  • Capita Plc

  • First Advantage

  • Hireright, Llc

  • Pinkerton Consulting & Investigations, Inc

  • Sterling Talent Solutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7adqf7

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apac-employment-screening-services-market-expected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-4-3-from-2021-to-2028--301389964.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Merck’s COVID-19 pill is a 'huge game changer': Doctor

    Dr. Anthony Harris, WorkCare chief innovation officer and associate medical director, joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments.&nbsp;

  • Merck seeks authorization for COVID pill, HHS clarifies HIPAA rights for COVID vaccine

    Anjalee Khemlani joins the Yahoo Finance panel&nbsp;to discuss the latest medical news, including Merck seeking emergency authorization for their breakthrough COVID pill and the HHS stating that HIPAA rights don’t apply for COVID-19 vaccine status.

  • Why Ford's Stock Looks Geared Up For A Long Drive North

    On Sept. 23, Ford Motors Company (NYSE: F) broke up from a descending trendline that had been holding it down since the June 4 52-week high of $16.45. Ford’s stock shot up over 11% during the four trading days that followed and reached a high of $14.73 before entering into consolidation. See Also: Ford, GM To Extend Production Cuts At Some US Facilities Over Chip Shortage Woes The Ford Chart: The sharp rise higher paired with the consolidation has settled Ford into a bull flag pattern on the dai

  • Vaccinations have mitigated rise of COVID-19 variants: COVID-19 National Task Force Chair

    Dr. Adam Brown, Emergency Physician and COVID-19 National Task Force Chair at Envision Healthcare discusses Merck's new COVID-19 pill and trends in COVID-19 case counts.&nbsp;

  • Exclusive-PwC offers U.S. employees full-time remote work

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Accounting and consulting firm PwC told Reuters on Thursday it will allow all its 40,000 U.S. client services employees to work virtually and live anywhere they want in perpetuity, making it one of the biggest employers to embrace permanent remote work. Other major accounting firms, such as Deloitte and KPMG, have also been giving employees more choice to work remotely in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. PwC's deputy people leader, Yolanda Seals-Coffield, said in an interview that the firm was the first in its industry to make full-time virtual work available to client services employees.

  • Disney and Scarlett Johansson Settle Suit Over ‘Black Widow’ Contract

    Accord brings to an end a two-month fight between the media giant and one of Hollywood’s biggest movie stars.

  • Ready to Tap Your Retirement Fund? Here’s How to Get Started

    Ask Encore: All withdrawal strategies have their advantages and disadvantages. It’s important to understand them.

  • What Will Social Security Look Like When You Retire?

    Many workers are not confident that Social Security will be around during their retirement. Here’s what you need to know about its future.

  • Foxconn tentatively agrees to produce electric vehicles in Ohio, doesn't rule out Mount Pleasant

    Foxconn Technology Group has reached an agreement to buy a large automotive production plant in Ohio that it said could enable it to begin manufacturing electric vehicles for Fisker Inc., work that Wisconsin officials had sought to bring to Foxconn's facility in Mount Pleasant.

  • 5 Top Stocks for October

    The next few months may be messier, with labor shortages and supply chain issues causing serious problems for companies big and small. Here's what you need to know about Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR), SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG), and GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO). Matt Frankel, CFP (Digital Realty Trust): Real estate investment trust (REIT) Digital Realty Trust didn't have a great September, with shares falling by more than 10% despite a lack of company-specific news.

  • Oil May Hit $100 This Winter and Spur Economic Crisis, BofA Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The global energy crunch could help propel oil prices above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 and spur a global economic crisis, according to Bank of America. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts i

  • Why Exxon and Other Oil Stocks Are a Better Way to Play a Rally in Natural Gas

    Crude producers often pump out considerable gas too. Investors could look at Exxon, Royal Dutch and Marathon..

  • Keurig Dr Pepper CEO Is Looking at Deals Worth Up to $20 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has spent the past three years bringing together two of the world’s largest drinks businesses. Now that that job’s done, Chief Executive Officer Bob Gamgort is on the prowl for the company’s next target. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Fro

  • China’s Coal Miners Told to Produce Even If They’re Over Quotas

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s leadership has told the country’s state-owned miners to produce coal at full capacity for the rest of the year even if they exceed annual quota limits as they struggle with the deepening power crisis.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC

  • This 'is a perfect storm' of supply chain issues: project44 SVP

    Adam Compain, project44 SVP, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the supply chain issues plaguing the US.

  • Malaysia's help needed to ease global chip shortage, Taiwan says

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Malaysia's help is needed to resolve the global shortage of auto semiconductors, especially when it comes to packaging, a sector affected by the country's COVID-19 curbs, Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said. Taiwan, as a major chip producer, has been front and centre of efforts to resolve the shortage, which has idled auto plants around the world. Speaking in an interview late on Thursday at her ministry, Wang told Reuters that Taiwan alone could not sort out the problem because the supply chain is so complex.

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is Yet to Catch Up With the Oil Price

    After a summer slump, oil prices are back at the yearly highs. Yet, stocks like Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) slightly lag behind this positive development. In this article, we'll try to gauge how much by looking at the discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis.

  • South Korea broadband firm sues Netflix after traffic surge from 'Squid Game'

    South Korean Internet service provider SK Broadband has sued Netflix to pay for costs from increased network traffic and maintenance work because of a surge of viewers to the U.S. firm's content, an SK spokesperson said on Friday. The move comes after a Seoul court said Netflix should "reasonably" give something in return to the internet service provider for network usage, and multiple South Korean lawmakers have spoken out against content providers who do not pay for network usage despite generating explosive traffic.

  • Stock Market In Correction; Merck Covid Drug Rocks Moderna, BioNTech: Weekly Review

    The stock market fell into a correction as the major indexes and leaders sold off. Merck leapt on a Covid drug, but rocked Moderna, BioNTech.

  • Foxconn’s Lordstown Deal Sets the Stage for Apple Car Audition

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group’s planned purchase of embattled startup Lordstown Motors Corp.’s auto plant in Ohio may make it a stronger contender to assemble cars for Apple Inc., but success with the endeavor is far from guaranteed.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, F