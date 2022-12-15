U.S. markets closed

APAC Hair shampoo market 2022-2026: A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

·12 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the APAC hair shampoo market size is forecasted to grow by USD 4.02 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of  8.25% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will accelerate.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hair Shampoo Market in APAC 2022-2026

Hair shampoo market in APAC  - Parent market analysis
Technavio categorizes the hair shampoo market in APAC as a part of the global personal products market within the global household and personal products market. The parent global personal products market covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) and the production of personal and beauty care products, including cosmetics and perfumes.

Hair shampoo market in APAC - Five forces
The hair shampoo market in APAC is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • The threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • Threat of Substitutes

Hair shampoo market in APAC – Customer Landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Hair Shampoo Market in APAC - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online) and type (non-medicated and medicated).

  • The offline segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. This distribution channel includes specialty stores; hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and clubhouse stores; and others (department stores, salons and spas, and drugstores). An increase in the number of stores and business expansions by retailers has fueled the demand for this equipment.

Hair Shampoo Market in APAC – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

  • One of the key factors driving growth in the hair shampoo market in APAC is the innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization. 

  • With the growing competition and customer demand for innovative products, vendors have actively started focusing on bettering their R&D operations in the region.

  • Additionally, they have been focusing on differentiating themselves from pharmaceutical companies.

  • Apart from these, vendors are launching new products, which will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The growing demand for natural and organic hair shampoo is a hair shampoo market trend in APAC that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years.

  • Awareness about hair and skin-related problems caused by synthetic hair shampoo has pushed up the demand for natural and organic hair shampoos.

  • Organic hair shampoo is free from harmful ingredients such as petrochemicals, sulfates, and ammonia. These organic hair shampoos adhere to the high standards of purity set by various governing bodies of different countries.

  • Therefore, the growing popularity of natural and organic hair shampoos is expected to increase the demand, which will propel the growth of the hair shampoo market in APAC during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • The availability of counterfeit products will be a major challenge for the hair shampoo market in APAC during the forecast period. 

  • Growing market prospects for hair products such as shampoo and the surging demand for these products drive the growth of the market for counterfeit hair shampoos in APAC.

  • The growing penetration of e-commerce across the region is propelling the sales of counterfeit products.

  • The growing adoption of counterfeit products will adversely affect the sales and pricing strategies of genuine regional vendors.

What are the key data covered in this Hair Shampoo Market report in APAC?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hair shampoo market in APAC between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the hair shampoo market in APAC and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the hair shampoo industry in APAC

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hair shampoo market vendors in APAC

Hair Spray Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The hair spray market share should rise by USD 3.78 billion from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 10.27%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (hair styling spray and dry shampoo) and geography (US, Canada, Germany, China, and the UK).

Haircare Market in Brazil by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The haircare market size in Brazil is expected to increase by USD 895.73 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.19%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the haircare market in Brazil segmentation by product (shampoo, conditioner, hair color, and others) and distribution channel (offline and online).

Hair Shampoo Market in APAC Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.25%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 4.02 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)

7.74

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Amway Corp., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Avon Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary 

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03:  Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 4

Exhibit 05:  Key Finding 5

Exhibit 06:  Key Finding 6

2. Market Landscape 

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07:  Parent market

Exhibit 08:  Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 09:  Value Chain Analysis: Personal products

2.2.1  Inputs

2.2.2  Inbound logistics

2.2.3  Operations

2.2.4  Outbound logistics

2.2.5  Marketing and sales

2.2.6  Support activities

2.2.7  Innovation

3. Market Sizing 

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 10:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11:  Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 12:  Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 13:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis 

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 14:  Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 15:  Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 16:  Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 17:  Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 18:  Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 19:  Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 20:  Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel 

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

·  Offline

·  Online

Exhibit 21:  Distribution channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 22:  Comparison by Distribution channel

5.3  Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 23:  Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 24:  Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4  Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25:  Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 26:  Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5  Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 27:  Market opportunity by Distribution channel

6. Market Segmentation by Type 

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

·  Non-medicated

·  Medicated

Exhibit 28:  Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2  Comparison by Type

Exhibit 29:  Comparison by Type

6.3  Non-medicated - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30:  Non-medicated - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 31:  Non-medicated - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4  Medicated - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32:  Medicated - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 33:  Medicated - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5  Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 34:  Market opportunity by Type

7. Customer Landscape 

7.1  Overview

Exhibit 35:  Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends 

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1  Innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization

8.1.2  Influence through social media and blogging

8.1.3  Rise in number of fashion-conscious consumers

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1  Availability of counterfeit products

8.2.2  Rapid spread of COVID-19 resulting in the shutdown of salons and spas

8.2.3  Regulatory compliances for product composition, labeling, and packaging

Exhibit 36:  Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1  Growing demand for natural and organic hair shampoo

8.3.2  Rise in online sales of hair shampoo

8.3.3  Growing adoption of home salon services

9. Vendor Landscape 

9.1  Overview

Exhibit 37:  Vendor landscape

9.2  Landscape disruption

Exhibit 38:  Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39:  Industry risks

9.3  Competitive scenario

10. Vendor Analysis 

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 40:  Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 41:  Market positioning of vendors

10.3  Amway Corp.

Exhibit 42:  Amway Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 43:  Amway Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 44:  Amway Corp. -  Key news

Exhibit 45:  Amway Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 46:  Amway Corp. - Segment focus

10.4  Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 47:  Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 48:  Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 49:  Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5  Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Exhibit 50:  Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 51:  Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 52:  Johnson and Johnson Inc – Key news

Exhibit 53:  Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 54:  Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Segment focus

10.6  Kao Corp.

Exhibit 55:  Kao Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 56:  Kao Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 57:  Kao Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 58:  Kao Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 59:  Kao Corp. - Segment focus

10.7  LOreal SA

Exhibit 60:  LOreal SA - Overview

Exhibit 61:  LOreal SA - Business segments

Exhibit 62:  LOreal SA – Key news

Exhibit 63:  LOreal SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 64:  LOreal SA - Segment focus

10.8  Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

Exhibit 65:  Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 66:  Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 67:  Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9  Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 68:  Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 69:  Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 70:  Shiseido Co. Ltd. -  Key news

Exhibit 71:  Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 72:  Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10  The Avon Co.

Exhibit 73:  The Avon Co. - Overview

Exhibit 74:  The Avon Co. - Product and service

Exhibit 75:  The Avon Co. - Key offerings

10.11  The Procter and Gamble Co.

Exhibit 76:  The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview

Exhibit 77:  The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 78:  The Procter and Gamble Co. – Key news

Exhibit 79:  The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 80:  The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus

10.12  Unilever PLC

Exhibit 81:  Unilever PLC - Overview

Exhibit 82:  Unilever PLC - Business segments

Exhibit 83:  Unilever PLC – Key news

Exhibit 84:  Unilever PLC - Key offerings

Exhibit 85:  Unilever PLC - Segment focus

11. Appendix 

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market Definition

11.1.2 Objective

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 86:  Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 87:  Research Methodology

Exhibit 88:  Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 89:  Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 90:  List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Hair Shampoo Market in APAC 2022-2026
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apac-hair-shampoo-market-2022-2026-a-descriptive-analysis-of-parent-market-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301703032.html

SOURCE Technavio

